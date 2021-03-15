Results: Windrock Tennessee National Enduro 2021

Results:



EWS Men:



1st. Richie Rude: 19:20.12

2nd. Warren Kniss: 19:52.24

3rd. Shawn Neer: 20:12.21

4th. Damon Sedivy: 20:22.86

5th. Max Sedlak: 20:31.12





EWS Women:



1st. Kate Lawrence: 23:58.36

2nd. Isabella Naughton: 26:06.95

3rd. Amelia Capuamo: 26:24.26

4th. Cindy Abbott: 26:24.69

5th. Maria Doering: 26:44.61







EWS Men U21:



1st. Jack Brown: 20:52.77

2nd. Aiden Chapin: 21:03.00

3rd. Jake Keller: 21:04.50

4th. Simon Donnaway: 21:21.40

5th. Jakob Snow: 21:25.40





EWS Women U21:



1st. Ariana Soto: 26:44.10

2nd. Sophie Allen: 27:20.35

3rd. Gabriella Vides-Barry: 33:02.02





Full Results:

Following the wild first round of the US DH series, Windrock also hosted the Tennessee National Enduro.In the Elite Men's racing, Richie Rude took a commanding win as he won all three stages and closed out the day with a 30 second lead on Warren Kniss. Rude's teammate Shawn Neer crossed the line nearly a minute back in third place. For the Elite Women, Kate Lawrence also won all of the day's stages and finished with a gap of over two minutes to second-placed Isabella Naughton.Check out the full results below.