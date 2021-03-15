Results: Windrock Tennessee National Enduro 2021

Mar 14, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Following the wild first round of the US DH series, Windrock also hosted the Tennessee National Enduro.

In the Elite Men's racing, Richie Rude took a commanding win as he won all three stages and closed out the day with a 30 second lead on Warren Kniss. Rude's teammate Shawn Neer crossed the line nearly a minute back in third place. For the Elite Women, Kate Lawrence also won all of the day's stages and finished with a gap of over two minutes to second-placed Isabella Naughton.

Check out the full results below.


Results:


EWS Men:

1st. Richie Rude: 19:20.12
2nd. Warren Kniss: 19:52.24
3rd. Shawn Neer: 20:12.21
4th. Damon Sedivy: 20:22.86
5th. Max Sedlak: 20:31.12


EWS Women:

1st. Kate Lawrence: 23:58.36
2nd. Isabella Naughton: 26:06.95
3rd. Amelia Capuamo: 26:24.26
4th. Cindy Abbott: 26:24.69
5th. Maria Doering: 26:44.61



EWS Men U21:

1st. Jack Brown: 20:52.77
2nd. Aiden Chapin: 21:03.00
3rd. Jake Keller: 21:04.50
4th. Simon Donnaway: 21:21.40
5th. Jakob Snow: 21:25.40


EWS Women U21:

1st. Ariana Soto: 26:44.10
2nd. Sophie Allen: 27:20.35
3rd. Gabriella Vides-Barry: 33:02.02



Full Results:

EWS Men:


EWS Women:


EWS Men U21:


EWS Women U21:




