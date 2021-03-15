Results: Windrock Tennessee National Enduro 2021

Following the wild first round of the US DH series, Windrock also hosted the Tennessee National Enduro.
In the Elite Men's racing, Richie Rude took a commanding win as he won all three stages and closed out the day with a 30 second lead on Warren Kniss. Rude's teammate Shawn Neer crossed the line nearly a minute back in third place. For the Elite Women, Kate Lawrence also won all of the day's stages and finished with a gap of over two minutes to second-placed Isabella Naughton.
Check out the full results below.
Results:
EWS Men:
1st. Richie Rude: 19:20.12
2nd. Warren Kniss: 19:52.24
3rd. Shawn Neer: 20:12.21
4th. Damon Sedivy: 20:22.86
5th. Max Sedlak: 20:31.12
EWS Women:
1st. Kate Lawrence: 23:58.36
2nd. Isabella Naughton: 26:06.95
3rd. Amelia Capuamo: 26:24.26
4th. Cindy Abbott: 26:24.69
5th. Maria Doering: 26:44.61
EWS Men U21:
1st. Jack Brown: 20:52.77
2nd. Aiden Chapin: 21:03.00
3rd. Jake Keller: 21:04.50
4th. Simon Donnaway: 21:21.40
5th. Jakob Snow: 21:25.40
EWS Women U21:
1st. Ariana Soto: 26:44.10
2nd. Sophie Allen: 27:20.35
3rd. Gabriella Vides-Barry: 33:02.02
