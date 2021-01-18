Results: Winter Gravity Series - Nevada State Championships

Jan 18, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


After a weekend of flat out racing at the DVO Winter Gravity Series (Nevada State Championships), Nikolas Nestoroff and Kailey Skelton take the top steps of the podium. Check out the full results from the Winter Gravity Series at Bootleg Canyon MTB Park below.



Results:


Pro Men:

1st. Nikolas Nestoroff: 3:17.45
2nd. Austin Dooley: 3:20.22
3rd. Joey Foresta: 3:27.56
4th. Ryder Cook: 3:39.19
5th. Jordan Newth: 3:42.16


Pro Women:

1st. Kailey Skelton: 4:13.09
2nd. Chelsea Kimball: 4:16.78
3rd. Isabella Naughton: 4:18.08
4th. Dixie Owens: 4:33.18
5th. McKenna Merten: 4:36.78



Full Results:

Pro Men:


Pro Women:



See the full list of categories here

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Bootleg Canyon = ice skating in a sharks mouth
  • 1 0
 Yes racing

Post a Comment



