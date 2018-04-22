Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

Results for DH Round 1 in Losinj, Croatia. All riders have posted and are recovering from the treacherous track.





Elite Men



1. Aaron Gwin (USA)

2. Luca Shaw (USA)

3. Dean Lucas (AUS)

4. Sam Blenkinsop (NZL)

5. Dakota Norton (USA)



Elite Women



1. Myriam Nicole (FRA)

2. Rachel Atherton (GBR)

3. Tahnee Seagrave (GBR)

4. Marine Cabirou (FRA)

5. Cecile Ravanel (FRA)









Junior Men



1. Thibaut Daprela (FRA)

2. Kade Edwards (GBR)

3. Kye A'Hern (AUS)





Junior Women



1. Valentina Holl (AUT)

2. Nastasia Gimenez (FRA)

3. Milie JOhnset (NOR)







Full Results:



Elite Men:









Elite Women











Junior Men







Junior Women









