Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

Results for DH Round 1 in Losinj, Croatia. All riders have posted and are recovering from the treacherous track.
Elite Men
1. Aaron Gwin (USA)
2. Luca Shaw (USA)
3. Dean Lucas (AUS)
4. Sam Blenkinsop (NZL)
5. Dakota Norton (USA)
Elite Women
1. Myriam Nicole (FRA)
2. Rachel Atherton (GBR)
3. Tahnee Seagrave (GBR)
4. Marine Cabirou (FRA)
5. Cecile Ravanel (FRA)
Junior Men
1. Thibaut Daprela (FRA)
2. Kade Edwards (GBR)
3. Kye A'Hern (AUS)
Junior Women
1. Valentina Holl (AUT)
2. Nastasia Gimenez (FRA)
3. Milie JOhnset (NOR)
Full Results:
Elite Men:
Elite Women
Junior Men
Junior Women
C’mon guys......
Don't get it at all
It's last years top 10 finishers are protected and the top 10 from qualifying get mixed in together to form the Top 20 start list?
Yeah, there is 60 men (down from 80 last year)
However, top 10 overall last year get mixed into the top 10 qualifiers from each race to form the top 20 start list. I'm not sure how though as some of last years top 10 would also be top 10 from each race.
It's a bumblef*ck
Somehow though all you can read on here is a load of moaning about the start order. Was it really that bad?! In recent years there have been races where the big favourites started a long time before the finish after a qualifying incident so I think it makes sense. It was only an annoyance here because Brook is out of rank after some bad seasons
Pretty Challenging track that caught a few out, suspension set up was key to keep speed. Excellent coverage from red bull after a few ropey races last year, keep it up!
Also explains some bullshit results from past- eg chain less wins etc
Ok it’s a conspiracy theory but was fun when I thought of it !
