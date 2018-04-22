RACING

Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

Apr 22, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Results for DH Round 1 in Losinj, Croatia. All riders have posted and are recovering from the treacherous track.

Elite Men

1. Aaron Gwin (USA)
2. Luca Shaw (USA)
3. Dean Lucas (AUS)
4. Sam Blenkinsop (NZL)
5. Dakota Norton (USA)

Elite Women

1. Myriam Nicole (FRA)
2. Rachel Atherton (GBR)
3. Tahnee Seagrave (GBR)
4. Marine Cabirou (FRA)
5. Cecile Ravanel (FRA)


Junior Men

1. Thibaut Daprela (FRA)
2. Kade Edwards (GBR)
3. Kye A'Hern (AUS)


Junior Women

1. Valentina Holl (AUT)
2. Nastasia Gimenez (FRA)
3. Milie JOhnset (NOR)


Full Results:

Elite Men:



Elite Women




Junior Men


Junior Women



Must Read This Week
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper - First Ride
119582 views
The Differences Between the 3 New Specialized Stumpjumpers
77282 views
Qualifying Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
69957 views
Spotted: New YT Tues - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
62953 views
Cane Creek's Titanium Enduro Crankset - First Look
60615 views
What's Happened to Claudio's Lošinj Course Preview?
55132 views
Tech Randoms - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
54765 views
RockShox Boxxer World Cup - First Ride
50451 views

78 Comments

  • + 40
 What......am I the only one that think that start order is bullshit??? Can U imagine Lewis Hamilton or Valentino Rossi making PolePosition and starting the race in 10th position?
C’mon guys......
  • + 4
 Can someone explain this? I'm lost.
  • + 3
 It was explained by Warner that last years results protected the Top 20, so if you qualified fast but didn’t have a good 2017 you would start outside the top 20 - bonkers @cmkneeland:
  • + 3
 it is a sit,Why they made qualification runs?Macdonals made the first time,it must be the last man down the hill,that´s why Gwin was cruising,not so pinned in the qualis.
  • + 6
 @homerjm: UCI always finding ways to F things up.
  • + 2
 I think the new order makes it so the people most likely to win will ride the track at about the same time, so when it starts raining in the middle of the race, the top riders all have the same conditions.
  • + 2
 it's something that was wanted by the teams/sponsors. they want to have live coverage of the best 10 athletes from last season + 10 best athletes from current season. so fastest 10 protected riders get starting numbers 1-10 and 11-20 fastest non-protected. at least thats how i understood it^^
  • + 1
 @jollyjared: that could be a legal reason, but thats was the case already with the old protected riders format. Protcting riders that had a good season last year would be ok for the first race of the season, but not further on. and lastly, protecting riders is ok and somehow legit, but f*cking around with the start order is not and has only one reason, that was mentioned by rob: to have the nearly the same racers on the broadcast every race, so that newbie viewers could remember the names, and see their "Stars" on the broadcast. According to red bull the usual dumb viewer would not understand why a top rider is not on the broadcast, if qualified low. just srew you red bull and uci for giving a f*ck
  • + 32
 Vali Höll's Junior's time would be #6 in elite women. This is amazing!
  • + 10
 born in 2001, she's the future.
  • + 1
 She’s mega rad! Someone that young & brave too! Totally crushing it. Mega skills and will most certainly be the future!!!! Go Vali!!
  • + 24
 POM POM Big Grin . So glad there's competition in the women's now!
  • + 5
 A minaar style ride
  • + 4
 @Worm-Burner: Gwin style ride to be honest. Very composed
  • + 21
 WTF is with the starting order??? Brooke - 1 st qualifier starts one of the first. Minnar 3rd overall last year goes in the middle???
Don't get it at all
  • + 17
 Yep, complete joke from where I'm standing.
  • + 17
 So gutted for Pierron, what a run! And what the hell did Norton do in that penultimate section, did he just fly over it?? Untouchable there.
  • + 13
 The Bulldogs crash...ouch!
  • + 11
 Man so gutted for him Frown
  • + 8
 That was brutal. Glad to see he rode it out. I very dislike that he wasn't last man down the hill. I like the idea of the protected riders but I still don't get how they mix in with qualifications.
  • + 11
 bulldog just broke the floor
  • + 7
 I heard Rob's weak explanation of the protected riders and I understand the premise, however, how is the start order determined?

It's last years top 10 finishers are protected and the top 10 from qualifying get mixed in together to form the Top 20 start list?
  • + 1
 There are a lot more than 20 in the finals?
  • + 3
 @BenoNZ:

Yeah, there is 60 men (down from 80 last year)

However, top 10 overall last year get mixed into the top 10 qualifiers from each race to form the top 20 start list. I'm not sure how though as some of last years top 10 would also be top 10 from each race.

It's a bumblef*ck
  • + 2
 @jeffakalucas: It didn't seem to bad. They should probably just lock Gwin in to ride last regardless.. ha
  • + 0
 Fastest non protected rider goes last
  • + 11
 American DH is back
  • + 7
 Was laughing when Born in the USA was playing with Gwin coming into the finish corral. Funny but embarrassing
  • + 1
 @dro-cfr: had the same thought.
  • + 9
 Gwin is just 1 win away from Greg Minnar's record. When it's all said and done in the end, we are all witnesses.
  • + 10
 Minaar got f*** by the AssGuy, damn. Bye Bye Fantasy League
  • + 4
 Ahh same here. Getting points for Blenki though!
  • + 2
 me tooo !!!! f***
  • + 5
 Credit where it's due, the track was cool. A mountain bike race decided by how much speed you carry through the rocks is a proper mountain bike race in my book. Red Bull covered the whole track and it was FREE

Somehow though all you can read on here is a load of moaning about the start order. Was it really that bad?! In recent years there have been races where the big favourites started a long time before the finish after a qualifying incident so I think it makes sense. It was only an annoyance here because Brook is out of rank after some bad seasons
  • + 4
 Amazing race, Gwin in a different league! Pompom amazing also, it’s good to see Rachel being challenged.
Pretty Challenging track that caught a few out, suspension set up was key to keep speed. Excellent coverage from red bull after a few ropey races last year, keep it up!
  • + 5
 Looking at how everyone ran out of gear at both the start and finish, maybe someone should make a second chainring for up front. Like, have a small one for slow stuff and a larger one for the fast bits.
  • + 1
 Or even just change the gearing ratios
  • + 7
 GWIN GWIN GWIN GWIN GWIN GWIN GWIN! Dude is a beast!
  • + 7
 Beautiful coverage RedBull! Thank you!!!
  • + 6
 We need a live fantasy league points table.
  • + 5
 USA representing! How about Luca and Dakota!
  • + 2
 Neko had a great showing too
  • + 3
 Well the redbull player didn't crap out on me so there is that, this season is already better than last Smile
  • + 4
 Dam what a shame with Brooks Crash Frown I feel like he was in it to win it.
  • + 5
 USA is back!
  • + 4
 Did I hear right ? Did they say Luca Shaw lives in North Dakota now?
  • + 2
 Thats what they said. I thought he was down south or North Carolina or something. I think Rob messed up.
  • + 3
 @jeffakalucas: had to of . I honestly couldn't think of a more terrible place for a WC downhill rider to live. As a long time ND resident I should know haha.
  • + 4
 Aaron Gwin for the win!
  • + 3
 Tegan Molloy not even race... my fantasy team oh
  • + 2
 Just got to say. Fuck ya Dak!!!!!!
  • + 2
 Timing issues? I was sure Siegenthaler finished 6th when I watched it.
  • + 2
 gwins runs never fails to pump my blood just by staring
  • + 2
 Grats to Luca! Kid was looking pinned!
  • + 2
 I hope you liked our rocks.
  • + 1
 What a great effort from Cecile Ravanel..beating the likes of Hannah and Miller. Thats gotta hurt.
  • + 2
 Gwin’s new favorite track! UCI will find a new one next year!
  • + 1
 Blenki and Neko coming up big!
  • + 1
 That Western North Carolina boy showed them how to pedal to the finish!!
  • + 2
 Fuck Yeah Pon Pom !
  • + 1
 It's all right Aaron Gwin kicked everybody's @$$ again .
  • + 1
 I got 3 in the top 4 and 4 in the top 10! I'm stoked.
  • + 1
 Fantasy team is looking great Smile
  • + 2
 Devinci Dakota Day!
  • + 1
 UMMMMM what happened to the Bulldog
  • + 0
 He scrubbed the wrong end of a drop and ate it hard as shit.
  • + 1
 Gwinning
  • + 1
 #650BAINTDEADYET
  • + 2
 It's looking like it's still king at the moment.
  • + 0
 What happened to Bulldog and Masters?
  • + 2
 Bulldog crashed hard and Masters snapped his chain
  • + 0
 USA USA USA USA!
  • - 1
 Getting neg propped from non-americas! ahahah Smile
  • + 6
 Best Showing in a while!
  • + 0
 The 29er Is only for XC
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.054274
Mobile Version of Website