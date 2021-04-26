Results: X Games Real MTB Fan Favorite Award

Brage Vestavik won the fan favorite part of the X Games Real MTB by a landslide after taking home 2nd place in the judged portion of the competition
. Brage, who put together a raw, rowdy edit full of wild wood features and big air, took 57% of the popular vote, followed by Danny MacAskill with 13% and Brandon Semenuk, the judges' top pick, with 10%.
In case you have missed the entire last week of internet happenings, here's Brage's video:
Huge congratulations to Brage and Blur Media from Pinkbike, and well done to all the competitors. All the videos
are stellar and are absolutely worth watching.
Full results are available at xgames.com
.
14 Comments
Brandon's edit was more technical, he is so good that it is hard to tell how good he is sometimes.
Brage's edit had way more stoke and creativity.
I imagine the judges were looking at the tech and stoke was secondary.
Post a Comment