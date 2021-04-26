Results: X Games Real MTB Fan Favorite Award

Apr 26, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Brage Vestavik won the fan favorite part of the X Games Real MTB by a landslide after taking home 2nd place in the judged portion of the competition. Brage, who put together a raw, rowdy edit full of wild wood features and big air, took 57% of the popular vote, followed by Danny MacAskill with 13% and Brandon Semenuk, the judges' top pick, with 10%.


In case you have missed the entire last week of internet happenings, here's Brage's video:


Huge congratulations to Brage and Blur Media from Pinkbike, and well done to all the competitors. All the videos are stellar and are absolutely worth watching.

Full results are available at xgames.com.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Brage Vestavik Brandon Semenuk Cam Zink Danny Macaskill Dj Brandt Vero Sandler X Games X Games Real MTB 2021


14 Comments

  • 24 0
 Brage not robbed.
  • 14 1
 Here's how it breaks down:
Brandon's edit was more technical, he is so good that it is hard to tell how good he is sometimes.
Brage's edit had way more stoke and creativity.
I imagine the judges were looking at the tech and stoke was secondary.
  • 7 0
 Judges got robbed!
  • 5 0
 that's, like, your opinion, maaaannnn
  • 1 0
 I have been following the various real series for some time as a general fan of action sports. Many of the greatest edits have taken fan favorite but not the "standard" gold medal given by the judges. Jake Mageau's ski edit from a couple years back comes to mind. Its a cool comp and I am glad it has spread to mountain biking. It's a shame that the X games first taste of mountain biking was that Munich slope comp.
  • 4 0
 No shit, who'da thunk it?
  • 2 0
 Might be edit of the year, let alone deserving of XGames Gold.
  • 2 0
 Vage Brestavik!
  • 1 0
 re: the judged portion, sorry wasn't clear about that. lol
  • 1 0
 Duh
  • 1 0
 Shocking results! /s
  • 1 0
 What a shocker
  • 3 6
 Do the judges at XGames not ride or just scooter enthusiasts?
  • 9 1
 Aaron Chase, Geoff Gulevich and Calvin Huth? They're all shredders

