Results: XC MTB - 2018 Commonwealth Games

Apr 12, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Domination. Double. Dearing.
It was a repeat from Cairns last year, and World Cup #1 Stellenbosch for Sam Gaze.

The Commonwealth Games XC races were held in the Nerang National Park, in Queensland, Australia. On the men's side, New Zealand showed up to dominate, with three athletes in the top 5, and on the women's side it was England that collected two out of the three medals up for grabs.


Men

1st. Samuel Gaze (NZL)
2nd. Anton Cooper (NZL)
3rd. Alan Hatherly (RSA)
4th. Ben Oliver (NZL)
5th. Frazer Clacherty (ENG)

Women

1st. Annie Last (ENG)
2nd. Evie Richards (ENG)
3rd. Haley Smith (CAN)
4th. Emily Batty (CAN)
5th. Isla Short (SCO)


Full men's results can be found here, and full women's results can be found here.





A post shared by Annie Last (@annielast1) on



A post shared by Anton Cooper (@anton.cooper) on



A post shared by Evie Richards (@eviee_alicee) on



A post shared by Alan Hatherly (@alanhatherly) on




10 Comments

  • + 3
 What did Sam Gaze do that makes him in the wrong?
  • + 2
 Go Haley and Emily! Great to see Haley on the top 3.
  • + 1
 Gaze was totally in the wrong but kudos to him for at least realizing his mistake and apologizing shortly after.
  • + 1
 Agreed...however I will be rooting for his opponents until i see more evidence that is apology was sincere . Props to Anton Cooper for what i saw of him after the race too. Hectic finish
  • + 1
 Commonwealth games: world cup without France
  • + 1
 Switzerland as we are talking about xc
  • + 1
 My balls hurt just looking at this,,,, great job!
  • + 1
 Fun fact, i came here to know if any french made it...
  • + 1
 Sick!
  • + 1
 Ill!

