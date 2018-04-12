Results: XC MTB - 2018 Commonwealth Games

It was a repeat from Cairns last year, and World Cup #1 Stellenbosch for Sam Gaze. It was a repeat from Cairns last year, and World CupStellenbosch for Sam Gaze.



The Commonwealth Games XC races were held in the Nerang National Park, in Queensland, Australia. On the men's side, New Zealand showed up to dominate, with three athletes in the top 5, and on the women's side it was England that collected two out of the three medals up for grabs.







Men



1st. Samuel Gaze (NZL)

2nd. Anton Cooper (NZL)

3rd. Alan Hatherly (RSA)

4th. Ben Oliver (NZL)

5th. Frazer Clacherty (ENG)



Women



1st. Annie Last (ENG)

2nd. Evie Richards (ENG)

3rd. Haley Smith (CAN)

4th. Emily Batty (CAN)

5th. Isla Short (SCO)







Full men's results can be found here , and full women's results can be found here













