Results: XC - Sea Otter Classic 2019

Pro Women
1st. Annika Langvad (DEN) 1:21:52.2
2nd. Erin Huck (USA) 1:22:23.4
3rd. Kate Courtney (USA) 1:23:30.9
4th. Sofia Gomez Villafane (ARG) 1:25:38.9
5th. Catharine Pendrel (CAN) 1:25:41.6
Pro Men
1st. Christopher BLEVINS (USA) 1:23:45.9
2nd. Peter Disera (CAN) 1:23:50.7
3rd. Andrew L'Esperance (CAN) 1:24:09.7
4th. Leandre Bouchard (CAN) 1:24:23.1
5th. Simon Andreassen (DEN) 1:24:23.7
The 2019 schedule includes both short and long courses. The Thursday pro-only race is a four-mile circuit featuring steep climbs, a couple of rock gardens, and parts of the famous Laguna Seca Raceway. Sunday’s long-course cross country harkens back to the days when professional and amateur athletes raced together on the same course. Sunday’s cross country race features close to 30 miles of Fort Ord National Monument trails which will certainly challenge racers of any age and ability. Sandy climbs, flowing singletrack, and gravel road climbs are all staples of the Sunday Sea Otter cross country race.
