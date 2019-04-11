RACING

Results: XC - Sea Otter Classic 2019

Apr 11, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
Pro Women

1st. Annika Langvad (DEN) 1:21:52.2
2nd. Erin Huck (USA) 1:22:23.4
3rd. Kate Courtney (USA) 1:23:30.9
4th. Sofia Gomez Villafane (ARG) 1:25:38.9
5th. Catharine Pendrel (CAN) 1:25:41.6

Pro Men

1st. Christopher BLEVINS (USA) 1:23:45.9
2nd. Peter Disera (CAN) 1:23:50.7
3rd. Andrew L'Esperance (CAN) 1:24:09.7
4th. Leandre Bouchard (CAN) 1:24:23.1
5th. Simon Andreassen (DEN) 1:24:23.7




MENTIONS: @SeaOtterClassic


32 Comments

  • + 32
 Huck might be the best last name in mountainbiking.
  • + 10
 Except when she flats.
  • + 4
 Second only to Dong. DONG!
  • + 5
 @evolvo13: Unless she rides for Transition.
  • + 5
 Nope...Sam BEER
  • + 0
 better than Dong
  • - 4
flag WAKIdesigns (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @ratedgg13: don't be a Transitionist... Pinkbikers dislike them
  • + 2
 Harry Bush has entered the chat.
  • + 9
 @acali: I actually met a guy named Harry Beaver III. The THIRD.
  • + 1
 Huck yeah it is!
  • + 1
 @tcmtnbikr: nick's brother?
  • + 1
 I have a hunch that Wyn Masters is going to Win the Masters category when he gets older.
  • + 17
 Man I can't wait to watch the women's XCO World Cup this year..... should be so competitive with a new winner each event. Best racing in all MTBing.
  • + 4
 how many racers are on cyclocross bikes this year?
  • + 38
 You mean upcountry?
  • + 5
 @evolvo13: don't mention that around Levy
  • + 4
 stream anywhere?
  • + 4
 ROAD RACE = LANGVAD TOWN
  • + 3
 Who won the EBIKE race?
  • + 21
 A loser.
  • + 4
 We all lost.
  • + 1
 @Loche: hahahahahah
  • + 1
 That's the first time in Sea Otter history I didn't recognize one single name in the Pro Men XC top 5.
  • + 1
 Fun to see Rose Grant in the mix!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



