The first results from the 2020 World Championships are in and France have claimed the top spot in the XC Relay event. The lead swapped many times as different teams' tactics revealed themselves. The USA led the early laps before being overtaken by France. Austria then took the lead at the start of the last lap but fell back strongly to allow France back into the lead to take gold.FranceItalySwitzerlandFull results: