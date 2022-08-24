Results: XC Team Relay - Les Gets XC World Champs 2022

Aug 24, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
That s a wrap on the 2021 Mountain Bike World Championships from Val di Sole.

The results are in from the first race of the Les Gets XC World Champs, and it's Switzerland that takes top honours ahead of Italy and the United States.


1st. Switzerland 1:17:14
2nd. Italy
3rd. United States
4th. Denmark
5th. France


Full Results:



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Les Gets Xc World Champs 2022 World Championships 2022 XC Racing


3 Comments

  •
 Schurter not a bad lad to have for the final leg....
  •
 Ukrainian is at war and they still beat my country #sad #nomames
  •
 Holy crap Jordan Sarrou with the only sub-11:00 lap time! Dude was flying





