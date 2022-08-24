Watch
Results: XC Team Relay - Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
Aug 24, 2022
by
Sarah Moore
The results are in from the first race of the Les Gets XC World Champs, and it's Switzerland that takes top honours ahead of Italy and the United States.
1st.
Switzerland 1:17:14
2nd.
Italy
3rd.
United States
4th.
Denmark
5th.
France
Full Results:
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
captainian
(12 mins ago)
Schurter not a bad lad to have for the final leg....
[Reply]
1
0
Theysayivebeentheone
(9 mins ago)
Ukrainian is at war and they still beat my country
#sad
#nomames
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
(2 mins ago)
Holy crap Jordan Sarrou with the only sub-11:00 lap time! Dude was flying
[Reply]
