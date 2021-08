Results: XC Team Relay - Val di Sole World Championships 2021

2021 World Championships Team Relay Results:

Elite cross country races are usually individual events but once a year that all changes in the World Championships Team Relay. Each nation enters a team that includes a male and female junior rider, a male and female Under 23 rider, and a male and female Elite rider. Every rider completes one lap of the circuit before passing over to a teammate and the fastest cumulative time takes the win. the full team list can be found, here France and Switzerland are historically dominant in this race with 6 titles each through the years. Here are the results from the 2021 event:France: 1:25:51USA +0:48Germany +0:49Italy +1:39Switzerland: +2:04