Results: XC Team Relay - Val di Sole World Championships 2021

Elite cross country races are usually individual events but once a year that all changes in the World Championships Team Relay. Each nation enters a team that includes a male and female junior rider, a male and female Under 23 rider, and a male and female Elite rider. Every rider completes one lap of the circuit before passing over to a teammate and the fastest cumulative time takes the win. the full team list can be found, here
.
France and Switzerland are historically dominant in this race with 6 titles each through the years. Here are the results from the 2021 event:
2021 World Championships Team Relay Results:
1st.
France: 1:25:512nd.
USA +0:483rd.
Germany +0:494th.
Italy +1:395th.
Switzerland: +2:04Full Results:
