Results: XC Team Relay - Val di Sole World Championships 2021

Aug 25, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Elite cross country races are usually individual events but once a year that all changes in the World Championships Team Relay. Each nation enters a team that includes a male and female junior rider, a male and female Under 23 rider, and a male and female Elite rider. Every rider completes one lap of the circuit before passing over to a teammate and the fastest cumulative time takes the win. the full team list can be found, here.

France and Switzerland are historically dominant in this race with 6 titles each through the years. Here are the results from the 2021 event:

2021 World Championships Team Relay Results:

1st. France: 1:25:51
2nd. USA +0:48
3rd. Germany +0:49
4th. Italy +1:39
5th. Switzerland: +2:04

Full Results:



2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Good to see Australia in the mix.... nvm our stupid federation only select 1 FEMALE ACROSS ALL AGE GROUPS AND DISCIPLINES
  • 1 0
 nice, even without Loana the french team manage to keep their WC jersey

