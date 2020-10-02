Results: XCC Short Track - 2020 Nove Mesto World Cup #2

Just like that the 2020 season is underway with the women s start.

Who has some strength still in their legs and who is a spent force in this intense week of racing? We got our first indications tonight in the Short Track sprint. Back in its ususal place as a Friday night fight, we were treated to another hour of intense racing from the Czech Republic on the same track as Tuesday.

There was drama in the women's race as Evie Richards crashed while in the lead on the last lap but was able to claw her way back to the front and beat Pauline Ferrand Prevot in a sprint finish. Prevot was unhappy with the sprint though and seemed to claim she had been blocked.

Elite Women

1. RICHARDS Evie - 19:32
2. FERRAND PREVOT Pauline + 0
3. STIGGER Laura +0
4. COURTNEY Kate +3
5. LECOMTE Loana +3
Elite Men

1.
2.
3.
4.
5.

Men's race still in progress. Full results to follow.

Watch the men's race here

Full Results

Women



 Richards, impressive! Awesome how she came back after the fall. I am even more a fan now. Ferrand Prevot not very sympathetic in the heat of the moment. She came from behind and profited from Richard's shadow.
 Another great result for Laura Stigger too. The youngin's are definitely bringin' the heat in the wet & cold.

I hope Jenny Rissveds gets her mojo back before the end of the weekend. I know she had a concussive crash in late July and has been struggling with confidence issues since.
 Wow! Evie Richards is a beast!
 Evie is real sprinter, these short tracks suits her pretty well.
 I'm not convinced there was a foul there at the sprint. More like sour grapes from Prevot. Evie is just too strong.
 I love the picture and how everyone’s fork is blue or orange
 Yet I prefer the rasta fork shown left. The big OEM manufacturers obviously have a big hand in sponsoring these athletes but everyone loves a bit of variation. Magura left the suspension arena but Suntour used be pretty big in XC, aren't they still? Just like SRAM and Fox now, they may need to adopt a signature colour at least to slap on their "factory" teams so they'll actually be noted.
 how not beautiful the prevot behaved at the finish line, offended

