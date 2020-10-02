Results: XCC Short Track - 2020 Nove Mesto World Cup #2

Who has some strength still in their legs and who is a spent force in this intense week of racing? We got our first indications tonight in the Short Track sprint. Back in its ususal place as a Friday night fight, we were treated to another hour of intense racing from the Czech Republic on the same track as Tuesday.
There was drama in the women's race as Evie Richards crashed while in the lead on the last lap but was able to claw her way back to the front and beat Pauline Ferrand Prevot in a sprint finish. Prevot was unhappy with the sprint though and seemed to claim she had been blocked.
Elite Women
1. RICHARDS Evie - 19:32
2. FERRAND PREVOT Pauline + 0
3. STIGGER Laura +0
4. COURTNEY Kate +3
5. LECOMTE Loana +3
Elite Men
I hope Jenny Rissveds gets her mojo back before the end of the weekend. I know she had a concussive crash in late July and has been struggling with confidence issues since.
