Results: XCC Short Track - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021

World Cup racing is back! Here are the results from the XCC Short Track Round 1 at Albstadt.
Elite Women (6 Laps):
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 20:37
2nd. Linda Indergand: +1
3rd. Annie Last: +2
4th. Kate Courtney: +2
5th. Loana Lecomte: +5
Elite Men (7 Laps):
1st. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 20:39
2nd. Victor Koretzky: +2
3rd. Nino Schurter: +3
4th. Henrique Avancini: +9
5th. Mathias Flückiger: +10
21 Comments
This is just for 2021 (yet!)
Cyclocross:
X²0 Badkamers Trofee - GP Sven Nys 2021: 1st
Cyclocross Gullegem: 1st
World Cup #4 - Hulst: 1st
X²0 badkamers Trofee - Flandriencross: 1st
World Cup #5 - Overijse: 1st
World Championships: 1st
Road:
UAE Tour: 1 stage win
Strade Bianche: 1st
Tirreno-Adriatico: 1 stage win
E3 Saxo Bank Classic: 3rd
Ronde van Vlaanderen: 2nd
And he now starts the MTB-season with a win.
Post a Comment