Results: XCC Short Track - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021

May 7, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Lars Forster leads the men out of the start.

World Cup racing is back! Here are the results from the XCC Short Track Round 1 at Albstadt.

Results:


Elite Women (6 Laps):

1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 20:37
2nd. Linda Indergand: +1
3rd. Annie Last: +2
4th. Kate Courtney: +2
5th. Loana Lecomte: +5


Elite Men (7 Laps):

1st. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 20:39
2nd. Victor Koretzky: +2
3rd. Nino Schurter: +3
4th. Henrique Avancini: +9
5th. Mathias Flückiger: +10



Full Results:

Elite Women:


Elite Men:




21 Comments

  • 19 1
 Pauline Ferrand-Prévot: no curves, straight to victory... then Mathieu van der Poel saw a gold helmet in front of him and said: "WTF! Is Greg Van Avermaet up front?"
  • 4 0
 Haha top comment. He thought he was in the Koppenberg with GVA in front
  • 11 0
 Van Der Poel, what a beast! Short track suits him perfectly

This is just for 2021 (yet!)

Cyclocross:
X²0 Badkamers Trofee - GP Sven Nys 2021: 1st
Cyclocross Gullegem: 1st
World Cup #4 - Hulst: 1st
X²0 badkamers Trofee - Flandriencross: 1st
World Cup #5 - Overijse: 1st
World Championships: 1st

Road:
UAE Tour: 1 stage win
Strade Bianche: 1st
Tirreno-Adriatico: 1 stage win
E3 Saxo Bank Classic: 3rd
Ronde van Vlaanderen: 2nd

And he now starts the MTB-season with a win.
  • 5 0
 2 stage wins at Tirreno
  • 1 0
 Most top racers can maintain race winning form for a 4-5 month season, Van der Poel can maintain form all year long.
  • 13 0
 Huge ride for Annie Last. Podium as a privateer after leaving KMC at the end of last year.
  • 5 0
 The performance by Christopher Blevins was spectacular. To start in the back and finish in16th is great. I am sure he wishes he could have held the 10th position he was in but what a ride! Can't wait for Sunday to see what he and Durango's Riley Amos can pull off!
  • 7 0
 Peter Disera the Canadian GOAT, not the hero XCO deserves , but the hero XCO NEEDS
  • 1 0
 Big props to Disera. But GOAT? He has a long way to go before he can match the palmares of Kabush (note that I'm not mentioning the results of other Canadians, none of which I place a great deal of faith in). Really hoping he can continue to climb up the ranks though. If he can eventually build up a better history than Kabush that would be amazing.
  • 7 0
 Excellent showing from the American women.
  • 2 0
 Disappointed Katie “only” 4th, and I mean that in the most complimentary way possible.
  • 3 0
 @ReformedRoadie: Saving herself for XCO
  • 1 0
 So good to see racing going underway again! Would have loved to be there to watch live. Very excited for sunday's finals
  • 2 0
 MvdP and PFP flexin' at their first XCC races of the season.
  • 1 0
 Both are former and/or current CX World Champions so they know a thing or two about going all out for shorter races.
  • 2 0
 Fantasy league heatin up!
  • 1 0
 I now know what I am watching tonight. It is so good to have the World Cups back.
  • 2 0
 Pidcock - where u at, son?
  • 1 0
 He was not a Top 40 UCI MTB rider...yet. Sunday is Tomday.
  • 1 0
 @jwelch33: Ah right - thanks. I need to get up to speed on XC rules if I'm gonna be up at the crack of dawn watching again this season. TP is on my team!
  • 2 0
 Hasn't yet qualified for the short track start list. Apparently, he needs to move up to a top 16 finish in the XCO (from 75th on the start grid) to be in the short track for the next event.

