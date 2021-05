Results: XCC Short Track - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021

Results:



Elite Women (6 Laps):



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 20:37

2nd. Linda Indergand: +1

3rd. Annie Last: +2

4th. Kate Courtney: +2

5th. Loana Lecomte: +5





Elite Men (7 Laps):



1st. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 20:39

2nd. Victor Koretzky: +2

3rd. Nino Schurter: +3

4th. Henrique Avancini: +9

5th. Mathias Flückiger: +10





Full Results:

Elite Women:

Elite Men:

World Cup racing is back! Here are the results from the XCC Short Track Round 1 at Albstadt.Watch the replay here