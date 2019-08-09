Results: XCC Short Track - Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2019

Aug 9, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Kate Courtney attacked part way through but ultimately couldn t hold on in the final lap.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Mathieu Van Der Poel come out on top after an intense afternoon of racing.

Watch the replay here.


Elite Men

1st. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 20:07
2nd. Henrique Avancini: +1
3rd. Nino Schurter: +5
4th. Maxime Marotte: +8
5th. Luca Braidot: +9
6th. Manuel Fumic: +10
7th. Victor Koretzky: +14
8th. Titouan Carod: +15
9th. Jordan Sarrou: +16
10th. Mathias Flueckiger: +26


Elite Women

1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 21:38
2nd. Jolanda Neff: +0
3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +1
4th. Anne Tauber: +2
5th. Chloe Woodruff: +9
6th. Rebecca Mcconnell: +10
7th. Anne Terpstra: +11
8th. Alessandra Keller: +12
9th. Kate Courtney: +26
10th. Lea Davison: +28



2 Comments

 Jenny smiles again, love it! ♥
 Jennyyyy!!!!!!!

