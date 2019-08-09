Results: XCC Short Track - Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2019

Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Mathieu Van Der Poel come out on top after an intense afternoon of racing.
Elite Men
1st. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 20:07
2nd. Henrique Avancini: +1
3rd. Nino Schurter: +5
4th. Maxime Marotte: +8
5th. Luca Braidot: +9
6th. Manuel Fumic: +10
7th. Victor Koretzky: +14
8th. Titouan Carod: +15
9th. Jordan Sarrou: +16
10th. Mathias Flueckiger: +26
Elite Women
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 21:38
2nd. Jolanda Neff: +0
3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +1
4th. Anne Tauber: +2
5th. Chloe Woodruff: +9
6th. Rebecca Mcconnell: +10
7th. Anne Terpstra: +11
8th. Alessandra Keller: +12
9th. Kate Courtney: +26
10th. Lea Davison: +28
