Results:



Elite Women (7 Laps):



1st. Loana Lecomte: 21:10

2nd. Rebecca McConnell: +4

3rd. Jolanda Neff: +11

4th. Jenny Rissveds: +26

5th. Haley Batten: +30





Elite Men (8 Laps):



1st. Mathias Flueckiger: 20:43

2nd. Ondrej Cink: +5

3rd. Milan Vader: +16

4th. Jordan Sarrou: +18

5th. Anton Cooper: +18





Full Results:

Elite Women

Elite Men

We are back for another round of flat out XCC racing in Leogang. Here are the results from the XCC Short Track Round 3.Watch the replay here