Results: XCC Short Track - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2020

Sep 29, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
And the Women s field is off.

World Cup racing is back! The first of two Short Track rouns this weekend kicked off an XC series that will be over by Sunday afternoon. Cold temperatures and a saturation of rain made for a course that resembled a cyclocross track at times. Here are the results in the sprint format of Round 1 from Nove Mesto.

Elite Women

1. RICHARDS Evie 25:07
2. FERRAND PREVOT Pauline +0:00 Photo Finish
3. LECOMTE Loana +0:01
4. FREI Sina +0:03
5. BRANDAU Elisabeth +0:03


Full results to follow, men's race still in progress.

Watch the men's race here

Full Results
Elite Women



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Nove Mesto World Cup Xc 2020 World Cup XC


4 Comments

  • 4 0
 Well, if we had to wait this long for racing, at least it was worth it. That was outstanding!
  • 5 0
 well that was unexpected
  • 1 0
 Evie spits on Prevot, then refuses to shake her hand. Well done CDC!
  • 1 0
 Classic Brit.

Post a Comment



