Results: XCC Short Track - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2020

World Cup racing is back! The first of two Short Track rouns this weekend kicked off an XC series that will be over by Sunday afternoon. Cold temperatures and a saturation of rain made for a course that resembled a cyclocross track at times. Here are the results in the sprint format of Round 1 from Nove Mesto.
Elite Women
1. RICHARDS Evie 25:07
2. FERRAND PREVOT Pauline +0:00 Photo Finish
3. LECOMTE Loana +0:01
4. FREI Sina +0:03
5. BRANDAU Elisabeth +0:03
Full results to follow, men's race still in progress.
Watch the men's race here
