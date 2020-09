Results: XCC Short Track - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2020

Elite Women



1. RICHARDS Evie 25:07

2. FERRAND PREVOT Pauline +0:00 Photo Finish

3. LECOMTE Loana +0:01

4. FREI Sina +0:03

5. BRANDAU Elisabeth +0:03





World Cup racing is back! The first of two Short Track rouns this weekend kicked off an XC series that will be over by Sunday afternoon. Cold temperatures and a saturation of rain made for a course that resembled a cyclocross track at times. Here are the results in the sprint format of Round 1 from Nove Mesto.Full results to follow, men's race still in progress.Watch the men's race here