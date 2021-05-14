Results: XCC Short Track - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021

Following last week's flat out Short Track race in Albstadt, we are back for another round in some tricky conditions on a revised course in Nove Mesto. Here are the results from the XCC Short Track Round 2.
Results:
Elite Women (6 Laps):
1st. Haley Batten: 23:35
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +16
3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +21
4th. Annie Last: +21
5th. Linda Indergand: +23
Elite Men (6 Laps):
1st. Mathieu van der Poel: 20:48
2nd. Thomas Pidcock: +0
3rd. Jordan Sarrou: +0
4th. Victor Koretzky: +1
5th. Max Brandl: +3
Full Results:Elite Women:Elite Men:
Might be some interesting conversation around afternoon tea in the Ineos camp!
