Results: XCC Short Track - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021

Results:



Elite Women (6 Laps):



1st. Haley Batten: 23:35

2nd. Loana Lecomte: +16

3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +21

4th. Annie Last: +21

5th. Linda Indergand: +23





Elite Men (6 Laps):



1st. Mathieu van der Poel: 20:48

2nd. Thomas Pidcock: +0

3rd. Jordan Sarrou: +0

4th. Victor Koretzky: +1

5th. Max Brandl: +3





Full Results:

Elite Women:

Elite Men:

Following last week's flat out Short Track race in Albstadt, we are back for another round in some tricky conditions on a revised course in Nove Mesto. Here are the results from the XCC Short Track Round 2.Watch the replay here