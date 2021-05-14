Results: XCC Short Track - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021

May 14, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Kate Courtney tries to pull a move on Pauline Ferrand Prevot.

Following last week's flat out Short Track race in Albstadt, we are back for another round in some tricky conditions on a revised course in Nove Mesto. Here are the results from the XCC Short Track Round 2.

Watch the replay here


Results:


Elite Women (6 Laps):

1st. Haley Batten: 23:35
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +16
3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +21
4th. Annie Last: +21
5th. Linda Indergand: +23


Elite Men (6 Laps):

1st. Mathieu van der Poel: 20:48
2nd. Thomas Pidcock: +0
3rd. Jordan Sarrou: +0
4th. Victor Koretzky: +1
5th. Max Brandl: +3



Full Results:

Elite Women:


Elite Men:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2021 World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Kenevo SL - The Electric Enduro
64738 views
Final Results: Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
56086 views
Bike Check: Kate Courtney's Scott Scale - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
48773 views
Field Trip: Ibis's $2,999 Ripley AF is a Precision Weapon
46910 views
Video: How To Not Build Illegal Trails with Ben Cathro
44217 views
Stevie Smith: 1989-2016
39758 views
10 Pro Mechanics' Favorite Tools at the Albstadt XC World Cup Season Opener
39301 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
36257 views

22 Comments

  • 16 0
 Holy shit, Pidcock!
  • 1 0
 He managed 5th last race after starting way back...interesting to see how he fairs from up front.
  • 1 0
 @ReformedRoadie: and had a slow-flat
  • 16 0
 Haley Batten!
  • 10 0
 That sprint finish by Van Der Poel was insane!
  • 5 0
 Watching XCC races are far more entertaining to watch that 95% of a GT stage. So much action packed into 20-ish minutes! The camera work at these races is also phenomenal too.
  • 3 0
 The post-race interview with Pidcock is pretty entertaining. Apparently, he was on a back-up bike after last minute the "suspension broke" on the main bike and then in the sprint with MvP he could not shift into his lowest gear. Mentioned "inexperience" as the reason.

Might be some interesting conversation around afternoon tea in the Ineos camp!
  • 4 0
 If Pidcock does not end up with a spot in the Olympic MTB event it will be a HUGE shame. Not to speak for others, but this is the type of exciting racing we all want to see.
  • 5 0
 pidcock absolute beast
  • 3 0
 Had no idea how much I had missed watching racing until the men's finish - oh. my. god.!!! Full body goosebumps!
  • 4 0
 HOLY, Haley Batten!!!!
  • 3 0
 PFP DNF? WTF?
  • 2 0
 She crashed in a muddy section and fell hard. She tried to carry on by was taken away by ambulance. Hope it's not serious.
  • 1 0
 @SergeC: Yes terribly tragic Frown
  • 1 0
 So are Chloe and Erin basically tied up heading into Sunday for the final Olympic spot?
  • 2 0
 Yep, wait until Sunday.
  • 1 0
 What happened to Pauline F-P ?!?!
  • 2 0
 She was in the lead group when she crashed out: https://www.pinkbike.com/news/pauline-ferrand-prevot-crashes-out-of-nove-mesto-xcc-short-track-race.html
  • 1 0
 What has been going on with Neff?
  • 1 1
 Nino not dominating?!?
  • 9 0
 He never dominates short track.
  • 2 0
 Nino has never been best at short track so this isn't that much of surprise. Wait till sunday to see where he shines.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008283
Mobile Version of Website