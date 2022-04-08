close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Results: XCC Short Track - Petropolis World Cup 2022

Apr 8, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
This year there will be an overall World Cup Short Track champion. These results will continue to determine the front three rows on Sunday's Short Track and contribute to the XCO overall, although a win will now be worth 80 points in those standings instead of the previous 250.


Results:


Elite Women (6 Laps):

1st. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot 19:55
2nd. Laura Stigger +0:01
3rd. Evie Richards +0:01
4th. Rebecca McConnell +0:07
5th. Loana Lecomte +0:11


Elite Men:

Watch now



Full results
Elite Women

Coming soon

Elite Men

Coming soon



Posted In:
Racing and Events Petropolis World Cup Xc 2022 World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
$80,000 Worth of Bikes Including Two CeramicSpeed Chainless Prototypes Stolen
55108 views
Intense Releases 2022 Tracer 279
50993 views
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral:ON CFR
42528 views
Downcountry Fork Review: Öhlins RXF34 m.2 vs Fox 34
31421 views
The Orange Switch 7 Has a Linkage - Sea Otter 2022
29684 views
We Are One Adds More Arrival Options, Previews New Rim Shape - Sea Otter 2022
29131 views
Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
28538 views
MicroShift Launches 1x Drivetrain For 20" Wheel Bikes (And Up)
28167 views

2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Yes! My fantasy team is off to a hot start this year. So unreal.
  • 3 0
 You should see my BMX fantasy team results!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008816
Mobile Version of Website