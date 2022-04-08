Results: XCC Short Track - Petropolis World Cup 2022

Results:



Elite Women (6 Laps):



1st. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot 19:55

2nd. Laura Stigger +0:01

3rd. Evie Richards +0:01

4th. Rebecca McConnell +0:07

5th. Loana Lecomte +0:11





Elite Men:



This year there will be an overall World Cup Short Track champion. These results will continue to determine the front three rows on Sunday's Short Track and contribute to the XCO overall, although a win will now be worth 80 points in those standings instead of the previous 250.