Results: XCC Short Track Results from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2022 - Updated Live

It's another round of short track racing on a brutal course as riders prepare for the big show Sunday. Below are the race results from two dramatic, absolutely incredible races.
Elite Women (6 Laps):
1st. Gwendalyn Gibson: 21:40
2nd. Anne Terpstra: 21:42
3rd. Jenny Rissveds: 21:44
4th. Alessandra Keller: 21:47
5th. Jolanda Neff: 21:49
Elite Men (7 Laps):
1st. Christopher Blevins: 21:53
2nd. Vlad Dascalu: 21:55
3rd. Luca Braidot: 21:57
4th. Sebastian Fini Carstensen: 22:04
5th. Titouan Carod: 22:05
