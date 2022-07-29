Results: XCC Short Track Results from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2022 - Updated Live

Results:



Elite Women (6 Laps):



1st. Gwendalyn Gibson: 21:40

2nd. Anne Terpstra: 21:42

3rd. Jenny Rissveds: 21:44

4th. Alessandra Keller: 21:47

5th. Jolanda Neff: 21:49





Elite Men (7 Laps):



1st. Christopher Blevins: 21:53

2nd. Vlad Dascalu: 21:55

3rd. Luca Braidot: 21:57

4th. Sebastian Fini Carstensen: 22:04

5th. Titouan Carod: 22:05







Full Results:

Elite Women

Elite Men

It's another round of short track racing on a brutal course as riders prepare for the big show Sunday. Below are the race results from two dramatic, absolutely incredible races.