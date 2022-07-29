Results: XCC Short Track Results from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2022 - Updated Live

Jul 29, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
It's another round of short track racing on a brutal course as riders prepare for the big show Sunday. Below are the race results from two dramatic, absolutely incredible races.



Results:


Elite Women (6 Laps):

1st. Gwendalyn Gibson: 21:40
2nd. Anne Terpstra: 21:42
3rd. Jenny Rissveds: 21:44
4th. Alessandra Keller: 21:47
5th. Jolanda Neff: 21:49


Elite Men (7 Laps):

1st. Christopher Blevins: 21:53
2nd. Vlad Dascalu: 21:55
3rd. Luca Braidot: 21:57
4th. Sebastian Fini Carstensen: 22:04
5th. Titouan Carod: 22:05



Watch the replay here.



Full Results:

Elite Women


Elite Men




 Absolutely incredible finish. So thrilled for Gibson! Watching the emotions hit before she even crossed the line... you can't beat that.
 If an American can make some magic happen in tomorrow's DH, there might be seismic activity detected by the celebrations.
 En argentina decimos: "Te Invito a Soñar"
 @ezearts: estas en algo
 Ooof that was a hugey for Nino. Looked like he's properly had his bell rung, rolling around on the floor a bit dazed. Hope he's OK but wouldn't be a surprise if he's out tomorrow to look after himself. Heal quick!
 Was at the finish line. Was insane watching Gibson do that!!!
 USA BABY!
 Mind blown. What a pair of races
 BLEVINS AND GIBSON
 WOW.
 Just caught the last 2 or so laps and wow, what a race! Awesome job Gwen and all the usa girls! Awesome job to the rest of the field as well.
 Nino's crash looked pretty bad. If he has separated his shoulder that's really too bad - when I did that I wasn't able to ride for about eight weeks due to the pain, though I'm sure he's much tougher than I am Smile . Whatever his injuries, I hope he is able to heal quickly. Great performances by Blevins and Gibson for the XCC wins.
 Heck yes! Gwen!!
 Does anyone what happened to Gerardo Ulloa?
 NICA is putting USA on top!!
 Speedy recovery Nino





