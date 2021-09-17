Results: XCC Short Track - Snowshoe World Cup 2021

Results:



Elite Women (7 Laps):



1st. Evie Richards: 22:12

2nd. Jolanda Neff: +0:02

3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +0:05

4th. Linda Indergand: +0:07

5th. Sina Frei: +0:07





Elite Men (8 Laps):



1st. Victor Koretzky: 22:05

2nd. Henrique Avancini: +0:03

3rd. Filippa Colombo: +0:03

4th. Christopher Blevins: +0:03

5th. Mathias Flueckiger: +0:08





Full results

Elite Women

Elite Men

As we could have expected, the final short track race of the season has been a full-throttle affair so far. Here are the results from a thrilling race. Congratulations to Evie Richards and first-time XCC winner Victor Koretzky, both of whom seem to have found extra pace lately and have taken some incredible wins, and Mathias Flueckiger, who sealed his overall 2021 season title.