Results: XCC Short Track - Snowshoe World Cup 2021

Sep 17, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Jolanda Neff with the hole shot out of the gate

As we could have expected, the final short track race of the season has been a full-throttle affair so far. Here are the results from a thrilling race. Congratulations to Evie Richards and first-time XCC winner Victor Koretzky, both of whom seem to have found extra pace lately and have taken some incredible wins, and Mathias Flueckiger, who sealed his overall 2021 season title.


Results:


Elite Women (7 Laps):

1st. Evie Richards: 22:12
2nd. Jolanda Neff: +0:02
3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +0:05
4th. Linda Indergand: +0:07
5th. Sina Frei: +0:07


Elite Men (8 Laps):

1st. Victor Koretzky: 22:05
2nd. Henrique Avancini: +0:03
3rd. Filippa Colombo: +0:03
4th. Christopher Blevins: +0:03
5th. Mathias Flueckiger: +0:08



Full results
Elite Women


Elite Men




8 Comments

  • 9 0
 Huge congrats to Rissveds for making it back to the podium after much-needed time away. An inspiration to all of us who are doing our best to balance real life with our hobby/passion/sport.
  • 3 0
 For real. I'm so happy for her.
  • 5 0
 Blevins! Showing it was not a fluke.
  • 3 0
 TREK is having a hell out a year-
  • 3 0
 Go Evie!!
  • 1 0
 Wasn't Jolanda listed as injured on the fantasy league list?
  • 1 0
 Well she doesn't have a functional spleen any more, so maybe that counts as a permanent injury.
  • 1 0
 Courtney crashed...boo

