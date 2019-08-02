Results: XCC Short Track - Val di Sole World Cup XC 2019

Aug 2, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Jolanda Neff pulled off a clean holeshot.

Jolanda Neff and Mathieu Van Der Poel come out on top after a tough afternoon of racing in the rain and mud.

Watch the replay here.


Elite Men

1st. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 20:31
2nd. Henrique Avancini: +5
3rd. Jens Schuermans: +14
4th. Ondrej Cink: +14
5th. Nino Schurter: +14
6th. Jordan Sarrou: +16
7th. Mathias Flueckiger: +17
8th. Titouan Carod: +21
9th. Reto Indergand: +23
10th. Florian Vogel: +28


Elite Women

1st. Jolanda Neff: 20:23
2nd. Sina Frei: +3
3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +8
4th. Rebecca McConnell: +11
5th. Eva Lechner: +11
6th. Elisabeth Brandau: +16
7th. Chloe Woodruff: +17
8th. Anne Tauber: +20
9th. Anne Terpstra: +23
10th. Kate Courtney: +24



Regions in Article
Val Di Sole

Posted In:
Racing and Events Val Di Sole World Cup Xc 2019 World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Yeti's 2020 SB140 Doesn't Want to Be Confined by Race Tape
67823 views
7 Protective Frame Tapes Ridden & Rated
60277 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Most Stylish Mountain Biker of All Time?
50193 views
Bike Check: Caminade’s Titanium ‘Chill Easy’ Trail/Enduro Bike
48719 views
Video: Mountain Biker Narrowly Avoids Hitting 2 Bear Cubs
45622 views
Industry Veteran Andrew Bernstein Critically Injured in Boulder Hit and Run - Updated 7/31
39776 views
Results: USA National Championships 2019
38373 views
Video: Transition Announces All New TR11 Downhill Bike
37010 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.015480
Mobile Version of Website