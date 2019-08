Results: XCC Short Track - Val di Sole World Cup XC 2019

Elite Men



1st. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 20:31

2nd. Henrique Avancini: +5

3rd. Jens Schuermans: +14

4th. Ondrej Cink: +14

5th. Nino Schurter: +14

6th. Jordan Sarrou: +16

7th. Mathias Flueckiger: +17

8th. Titouan Carod: +21

9th. Reto Indergand: +23

10th. Florian Vogel: +28





Elite Women



1st. Jolanda Neff: 20:23

2nd. Sina Frei: +3

3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +8

4th. Rebecca McConnell: +11

5th. Eva Lechner: +11

6th. Elisabeth Brandau: +16

7th. Chloe Woodruff: +17

8th. Anne Tauber: +20

9th. Anne Terpstra: +23

10th. Kate Courtney: +24





Jolanda Neff and Mathieu Van Der Poel come out on top after a tough afternoon of racing in the rain and mud.Watch the replay here