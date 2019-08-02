Results: XCC Short Track - Val di Sole World Cup XC 2019

Jolanda Neff and Mathieu Van Der Poel come out on top after a tough afternoon of racing in the rain and mud.
Elite Men
1st. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 20:31
2nd. Henrique Avancini: +5
3rd. Jens Schuermans: +14
4th. Ondrej Cink: +14
5th. Nino Schurter: +14
6th. Jordan Sarrou: +16
7th. Mathias Flueckiger: +17
8th. Titouan Carod: +21
9th. Reto Indergand: +23
10th. Florian Vogel: +28
Elite Women
1st. Jolanda Neff: 20:23
2nd. Sina Frei: +3
3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +8
4th. Rebecca McConnell: +11
5th. Eva Lechner: +11
6th. Elisabeth Brandau: +16
7th. Chloe Woodruff: +17
8th. Anne Tauber: +20
9th. Anne Terpstra: +23
10th. Kate Courtney: +24
