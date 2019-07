Results: XCC Short Track - Vallnord World Cup XC 2019

Results



Elite Men



1st. Henrique Avancini: 21:06

2nd. Nino Schurter: +1

3rd. Maxime Marotte: +1

4th. Gerhard Kerschbaumer: +2

5th. Titouan Carod: +4

6th. Jordan Sarrou: +6

7th. Victor Koretzky: +8

8th. Mathias Flueckiger: +9

9th. Anton Cooper: +12

10th. Ondrej Cink: +12





Elite Women



1st. Jolanda Neff: 22:40

2nd. Alessandra Keller: +1

3rd. Kate Courtney: +1

4th. Ramona Forchini: +2

5th. Anne Terpstra: +8

6th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +14

7th. Catharine Pendrel: +16

8th. Linda Indergand: +20

9th. Emily Batty: +27

10th. Sina Frei: +30





The results are in from a tough short track race in Andorra.Watch the replay here