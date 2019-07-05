Results: XCC Short Track - Vallnord World Cup XC 2019

The results are in from a tough short track race in Andorra.
.
Elite Men
1st. Henrique Avancini: 21:06
2nd. Nino Schurter: +1
3rd. Maxime Marotte: +1
4th. Gerhard Kerschbaumer: +2
5th. Titouan Carod: +4
6th. Jordan Sarrou: +6
7th. Victor Koretzky: +8
8th. Mathias Flueckiger: +9
9th. Anton Cooper: +12
10th. Ondrej Cink: +12
Elite Women
1st. Jolanda Neff: 22:40
2nd. Alessandra Keller: +1
3rd. Kate Courtney: +1
4th. Ramona Forchini: +2
5th. Anne Terpstra: +8
6th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +14
7th. Catharine Pendrel: +16
8th. Linda Indergand: +20
9th. Emily Batty: +27
10th. Sina Frei: +30
5 Comments
Post a Comment