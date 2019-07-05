Results: XCC Short Track - Vallnord World Cup XC 2019

Jul 5, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

The results are in from a tough short track race in Andorra.

Watch the replay here.

Results


Elite Men

1st. Henrique Avancini: 21:06
2nd. Nino Schurter: +1
3rd. Maxime Marotte: +1
4th. Gerhard Kerschbaumer: +2
5th. Titouan Carod: +4
6th. Jordan Sarrou: +6
7th. Victor Koretzky: +8
8th. Mathias Flueckiger: +9
9th. Anton Cooper: +12
10th. Ondrej Cink: +12


Elite Women

1st. Jolanda Neff: 22:40
2nd. Alessandra Keller: +1
3rd. Kate Courtney: +1
4th. Ramona Forchini: +2
5th. Anne Terpstra: +8
6th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +14
7th. Catharine Pendrel: +16
8th. Linda Indergand: +20
9th. Emily Batty: +27
10th. Sina Frei: +30



 Great to see Emily Batty in the top 10. Hope that translate well for her over into the race!
 Master class in tactics by Neff, and somewhat Nino too. Keep your nose out of the wind, stay with the lead group, kick late.
 The consistency of the Cannondale riders is super impressive
 Where is MVDP?
 Taking a mid-season break.

