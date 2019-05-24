RACING

Results: XCC Short Track - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019

May 24, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Mathieu Van Der Poel takes his second Short Track win of the year after an impressive performance. Maxime Marotte would sprint to the finish all but closing the big gap to Van Der Poel. Henrique Avancini, Nino Schurter and Carlos Coloma Nicolas would all finish in the same second placing third, fourth and fifth respectively.

In the Elite Women, Chloe Woodruff would dominate the race to take the win with an eight-second gap to Annie Last in 2nd place. Jolanda Neff would be right behind her with current World Champion and series leader Kate Courtney coming in nine seconds off the pace and into fourth. Pauline Ferrand Prevot would complete the top five women also nine seconds back from Woodruff.

Watch the replay on RedBull TV


Elite Men:

1st. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 20:49
2nd. Maxime Marotte: +0
3rd. Henrique Avancini +1
4th. Nino Schurter +1
5th. Carlos Coloma Nicolas +1


Elite Women:

1st. Chloe Woodruff: 22:08
2nd. Annie Last: +8
3rd. Jolanda Neff: +8
4th. Kate Courtney: +9
5th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +9


Full Results

