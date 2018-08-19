Retro Tech: 6 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Kyle Hass has been the proud owner of this Cove Shocker since 2008, and it's still going strong ten years later. Kyle Hass has been the proud owner of this Cove Shocker since 2008, and it's still going strong ten years later.

Okay, so a 2011 Banshee Legend frame may be a little too modern to really be considered a classic, but that '03 Marzocchi Monster T definitely qualifies. According to Andrew, the bike's owner, he was tired of wearing out bushings and running into other maintenance problems on newer suspension forks, so he decided to go with this vintage beast

Alice Pallister was visiting Whistler from Revelstoke, BC, with her Kona Stinky Garbanzo Edition, complete with a floating disc brake. She's only owned the bike for two years, but it's a 2008 model, and likely saw plenty of miles in the bike park as a rental bike.

Bri Okerman has had this flashy purple 2008 Specialized SX Trail for five years, but this was her very first time visiting Whistler. The SX Trail was one of the first bikes that started popping up in the bike park during a time when full-blown DH bikes reigned supreme. Of course, there are still plenty of DH bikes out there, but there are also more enduro / all-mountain bikes in the lift line than ever before.

Levi denHertog is from Chilliwack, BC, and picked up this 2007 Rocky Mountain Switch just a few weeks ago - it's his first downhill bike. The Marzocchi Shiver inverted dual crown fork is older than the bike, but it still enjoys a cult following to this day.

And the award for the oldest bike in the Whistler Bike Park goes to Riaz Pardhan and his 1996 Santa Cruz Heckler, complete with V-brakes and a Marzocchi Z1 Drop Off. He's the original owner, and typically makes it up to the bike park 4-5 days a year.

Every summer, the Whistler Bike Park fills up with high-end downhill and enduro bikes, and when the pros roll into town for Crankworx that number climbs even higher. Carbon frames and wheels, flashy paint jobs, top-of-the-line suspension – you'll see it all waiting in the lift line. Even the rental bikes have improved, and now it's typically the full knee / shin guards paired with extra-short lycra shorts that makes it clear that a rider is new to DH riding.Amidst all of these fancy machines there are still a few classics, bikes that have withstood a decade or more of hard use. They're getting harder to find every year as they're replaced by more modern options, but they're still out there if you look hard enough. Here are six retro rides that stood out from the crowd: