PINKBIKE TECH

Retro Tech: 6 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Aug 19, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Every summer, the Whistler Bike Park fills up with high-end downhill and enduro bikes, and when the pros roll into town for Crankworx that number climbs even higher. Carbon frames and wheels, flashy paint jobs, top-of-the-line suspension – you'll see it all waiting in the lift line. Even the rental bikes have improved, and now it's typically the full knee / shin guards paired with extra-short lycra shorts that makes it clear that a rider is new to DH riding.

Amidst all of these fancy machines there are still a few classics, bikes that have withstood a decade or more of hard use. They're getting harder to find every year as they're replaced by more modern options, but they're still out there if you look hard enough. Here are six retro rides that stood out from the crowd:


DH classis

DH classis
DH classis
Kyle Hass has been the proud owner of this Cove Shocker since 2008, and it's still going strong ten years later.



DH classis

DH classics
DH Classics
Okay, so a 2011 Banshee Legend frame may be a little too modern to really be considered a classic, but that '03 Marzocchi Monster T definitely qualifies. According to Andrew, the bike's owner, he was tired of wearing out bushings and running into other maintenance problems on newer suspension forks, so he decided to go with this vintage beast


Kona Stinky Garbo

Kona Stinky Garbo
Kona Stinky Garbo
Alice Pallister was visiting Whistler from Revelstoke, BC, with her Kona Stinky Garbanzo Edition, complete with a floating disc brake. She's only owned the bike for two years, but it's a 2008 model, and likely saw plenty of miles in the bike park as a rental bike.


DH Classics

DH Classics
DH Classics
Bri Okerman has had this flashy purple 2008 Specialized SX Trail for five years, but this was her very first time visiting Whistler. The SX Trail was one of the first bikes that started popping up in the bike park during a time when full-blown DH bikes reigned supreme. Of course, there are still plenty of DH bikes out there, but there are also more enduro / all-mountain bikes in the lift line than ever before.


DH Classics

DH Classics
DH Classics
Levi denHertog is from Chilliwack, BC, and picked up this 2007 Rocky Mountain Switch just a few weeks ago - it's his first downhill bike. The Marzocchi Shiver inverted dual crown fork is older than the bike, but it still enjoys a cult following to this day.


DH Classics

DH Classics
DH Classics
And the award for the oldest bike in the Whistler Bike Park goes to Riaz Pardhan and his 1996 Santa Cruz Heckler, complete with V-brakes and a Marzocchi Z1 Drop Off. He's the original owner, and typically makes it up to the bike park 4-5 days a year.


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2018
91297 views
Forbidden Bike Company's High Pivot Trail Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
54225 views
Sam Hill's Prototype Nukeproof DH Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
45405 views
Review: Norco's Aurum HSP1 29 is a High-Pivot Speed Demon
43177 views
Results: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018
41614 views
Riding Troy Brosnan's World Cup DH Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
41153 views
Where's the New XTR? 8 Questions With Nick Murdick, Shimano MTB Product Manager
40260 views
2 Bike Checks from the French Enduro Cup - Val d'Isere
36774 views

32 Comments

  • + 23
 Heckler looks like someone's welded a pair of wheels to a gate!
  • + 5
 Yet 22 years later it's still trucking along. They don't make them like they used to indeed.
  • + 1
 I haven't seen those Tioga tyres for an easy 15 years, maybe even longer than that. They must be dried out like nylon by now.
  • + 1
 Ol' Bullitt is a member of the family and will be forever. But I rode it around the yard the other day and could only think,"holy shite, we used to think this was a downhill bike". Sooo short.
  • + 2
 I had a 2008 sx trail. man that thing could rail the park. I had the same setup too with a shorter length dhx air gave it a bit less travel but also reduced the head angle by a degree or more plus lowered the bb and sent your COG slighty back further. I wish i still had mine!
  • + 6
 SX Trail, Nomad, Reign X and Intense 6.6 were bikes ahead of their times. They laid foundations for modern 160 Enduro bikes. At the same time they were the only rideable 6” bikes at the time. The rest was utter shit. People these days don’t appreciate how great it is when 99% of bikes on the market ride great. Back then it was a minefield.
  • + 3
 @WAKIdesigns: Maybe add the Iron Horse 6 point in there.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: and the weight wasn't bad either! i think i got mine down to 34 pounds or so. xtr cranks and 721 rims. also had the first fox fit cartridge via a 2009 van 36 rc2. worked great!
  • + 4
 Monsters and Shivers.......the best of days right there baby! Just send that shit!
  • + 2
 Hopefully these dudes are all rocking handle bars wider than 700mm! Sick bikes and brings me back to when Cove and Orange frames reigned supreme in the early 2000's up there.
  • + 3
 The brake pads on that Heckler must be melted goo when he gets to the bottom
  • + 9
 Or he’s fast as f*ck and doesn’t even touch the brakes
  • + 1
 Hi sean you are totaly wrong buddy that is a 2008 wasn't tilll later they used a tapered head tube should have kept the coil shock on the rear still a great bike even by todays standards
  • + 2
 Wow i remember when those Hecklers looked modern and o wanted one so bad as a teenager
  • + 1
 That SX Trail is older than 2008. More like an '06 or '07. The 2008 models had a completely new frame design including tapered steerer tube.
  • + 1
 nm.... I was wrong. won't let me edit though.
  • + 1
 nahhh redesig was 2009. its a shame too.
  • + 2
 You guys need to come to a Downhill race in Ensenada Mexico!, this bikes are not retro!, we all in here had those bikes!
  • + 2
 Miss Cove, a revamped Shocker would be so sick, would definitely ride. Still have a Hooker hanging in the garage
  • + 1
 Shimano XT parallel push v-brakes for maximum stopping power lol. Surprised he's not running a booster though.
  • + 1
 Switch is rad, looks tops compared to all the. Carbon. Needs some dirty 203mm sawtooth rotors.
  • + 1
 Someone tell Riaz the cable noodle is off his V-brake hahaha fack those things would NEVER stay put
  • + 2
 Back when sh** was better made.
  • + 2
 One dude still rolling the Tioga DH tires too.......legend!
  • + 2
 No Balfas?!
  • + 6
 Nope, and believe me, I looked. I was hoping to get an Iron Horse Sunday in there too, but I couldn’t track one down this time.
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer: you’re a good man sir
  • + 1
 I bet that stinky with the floating brake adapter rides pretty nice.
  • + 0
 Whaaaat!? No Carbon DH bikes? It's a Shocker they could ride them on all the same tracks without saving any weight!! haha
  • + 1
 Wow I'm in my 20s and youre making me feel old
  • + 1
 Awesome post!
  • + 1
 380mm BB height FTW.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.032788
Mobile Version of Website