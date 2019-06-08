Anthill Announces ‘Return to Earth’ World Premiere & Tour Dates

What’s the best way to way to watch a feature-length mountain bike film? In a venue with a big screen, massive speakers and hundreds of other frothing mountain bikers, that’s how.
After almost two years in the making, Return to Earth is ready to land in theatres across the globe kicking off with the world premiere on June 14 in Vancouver, B.C at the Vogue Theatre.
The filmmakers, athletes, diggers, support crews and sponsors will all be there and we hope you can join us!
Return to Earth. Get your Vancouver world premiere tickets HERE
World Premiere at Vogue Theatre on Vancouver's Granville Street
The premiere world tour will then fan out across North America, USA, Europe and other international destinations. Shimano will be hosting a set of Signature shows in the US alongside public and non-profit hosted premieres.
Get premiere tickets in your city HERE
Here's the list:
*Shimano signature shows
June 14 Vancouver, BC The Vogue Theatre Vancouver
June 15 Revelstoke, BC Roxy Theatre
June 15 Kellogg, ID Silver Mountain Resort
June 16 Whistler, BC Maurice Young Millennium Place
June 17 Aberystwyth, UK Cerdigion Museum
June 17 Jacksonville, FL Lakeshorebicycles
June 17 Ottawa, ON YukYuks on Elgin
June 18 Tucson, AZ Loft Theatre
June 18 Providence, RI Bayberry Beer Hall
June 18 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater*
June 18 Kelowna, BC Theatre - Independant
June 19 Juneau, AK Gold Town Theatre
June 19 Helena, MT Carroll College
June 19 Boise, ID Egyptian Theatre*
June 19 Denver, CO The Oriental Theater*
June 19 Irvine, CA Irvine Spectrum*
June 19 Vernon BC Vernon Towne Cinema
June 20 Palmer, AK Backcountry Bike and Ski
June 20 Casper, WY Rialto Movie Palace
June 20 Canmore, AB Canmore Brewing Company
June 20 North Bend, WA North Bend Theatre
June 20 Burlington, VT Outdoor Gear exchange
June 20 Seattle, WA SIFF Uptown*
June 20 San Diego,CA La Paloma Theater*
June 21 Coed y Brenin, UK TBA
June 21 Powell River, BC Taws Bike Garage
June 21 Santa Cruz, CA Rio Theatre
June 21 Lenzerheide, Switzerland Dirt Royale Event Tent, Rothorn Talstation
June 21 Salmon Arm, BC Salmar Theatre
June 21 Marquette, MI TBA
June 21 Palmdale, CA Squeaky Wheel Bikes
June 22 Stowe, VT Rusty Nails Stage
June 22 Pamporovo, Bulgaria Pamporova Convention Centre
June 22 Maydena Bike Park, AUS Maydena Bike Park
June 22 Bad Bayersoien, Germany Radlstall
June 22 Mexico City, Mexico Outdoor- Mtb Bros
June 22 Trysil, Norway Radisson Blu Resort
June 22 Singapore Shimano Cycling World
June 23 Bromont, QC Centre Cultiural - St John
June 23 Tamworth, AUS Forum 6 Cinemas
June 24 San Francisco, CA The Balboa Theater*
June 24 Fairfax, VA Angelika Film Center*
June 24 Lawrence, KS Liberty Hall*
June 25 Calgary, AB Plaza Theatre 1133 Kensington Rd.
June 25 Minneapolis, MN Parkway Theater*
June 25 Cary, NC Cary Theatre
June 26 Bellingham, WA Mt Baker Theater*
June 26 Phoenixeville, PA The Colonial Theater*
June 26 Knoxville, TN The Bijou Theater*
June 26 Chapel Hill, NC Varsity Theatre
June 27 Portland, OR Aladdin Theater*
June 27 Park City, UT Jim Santy Auditorium*
June 27 Austin, TX Austin Film Society*
June 28 Les Deux Alpes, France The Umbrella
June 28 Fairfax, CA Splitrock Tap and Wheel
June 28 Schorndorf, Germany Traumplast Schorndorf
June 28 Québec City, QC Baie de Beauport
June 28 Perth, AUS The Backlot Cinema
June 28 Gethin Woods, Merthyr Tydfil, UK Bike Park Wales
June 29 Fairfax, CA Splitrock Tap and Wheel
June 29 Nilsiä, Finland TBA
June 29 Perth, AUS The Backlot Cinema
June 29 Jablunkov, Czech Republic Rock Café Southock
June 29 Kilcare, AUS Killcare Surf Club
June 30 Perth, AUS The Backlot Cinema
July 2 Boston, MA Kendall Square Cinema*
July 2 Salt Lake City, UT Brewvies Cinema Pub*
July 3 Bend, OR Tower Theater*
July 5 Thunder Bay, ON The Chantrelle
July 5 Roslyn, Washington Basecamp Books and Bites
July 6 Landau in der Pfalz, Germany Universum Kinocenter
July 6 Sun Peaks, BC TBA
July 6 Toronto & Collingwood, ON TBA
July 6 Chilliwack, BC TBA
July 10 Greenville, SC Camelot Cinemas
July 10 Galzignano, Italy Galziganon Terme, Hotel Splendid
July 13 Derby, AUS Derby Town Hall
July 13 Sheffield, UK Theatre - Independant
July 14 Sydney, AUS Garrigal Gorillas MTB Club, Nomad Brewery
July 25 Wenatchee, WA Pybus Public Market event centre
August 2 South Lake Tahoe, CA Over the Edge Tahoe Bike Shop
August 20 Malmö, Sweden TBA
August 21 Malmö, Sweden TBA
August 22 Malmö, Sweden TBA
Don’t see your town or city on this list and interested in hosting a premiere? Visit our premiere sign up page
For those who can’t make the premieres, Return to Earth will be released on iTunes and Google Play on July 16. However, we encourage all the home viewers to invite the crew around and enjoy the viewing experience with friends!
Also in July, Anthill is partnering with Trailforks, Trek, Shimano and EVOC for the 30-Day Ride Challenge
. All of our team at Anthill will be taking on this challenge (even though we’re ineligible for the prizes) and we’re looking forward to seeing as many riders as possible posting their rides.
See you at the show!
Brought to you by Shimano and Trek Bicycles featuring Brett Rheeder, Brandon Semenuk, Casey Brown, Reed Boggs, Matt Hunter, Thomas Vanderham, Ryan Howard, Joey Schusler, Thomas Genon, Emil Johansson, Tahnee Seagrave, Koas Seagrave, Kade Edwards, Jackson Goldstone, Jakob Jewett and Dane Jewett in association with Pinkbike, Trail Forks, Evoc, Clif Bar, Whistler Mountain Bike Park, Sony and Freehub Magazine and additional support from Rocky Mountain Bicycles, Spawn Cycles, Arosa Lenzerheide. A new film by Anthill Films with art direction and creative by Good Fortune Collective.
