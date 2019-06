Anthill Announces ‘Return to Earth’ World Premiere & Tour Dates

world premiere on June 14 in Vancouver, B.C at the Vogue Theatre.



Brought to you by Shimano and Trek Bicycles featuring Brett Rheeder, Brandon Semenuk, Casey Brown, Reed Boggs, Matt Hunter, Thomas Vanderham, Ryan Howard, Joey Schusler, Thomas Genon, Emil Johansson, Tahnee Seagrave, Koas Seagrave, Kade Edwards, Jackson Goldstone, Jakob Jewett and Dane Jewett in association with Pinkbike, Trail Forks, Evoc, Clif Bar, Whistler Mountain Bike Park, Sony and Freehub Magazine and additional support from Rocky Mountain Bicycles, Spawn Cycles, Arosa Lenzerheide. A new film by Anthill Films with art direction and creative by Good Fortune Collective.



What’s the best way to way to watch a feature-length mountain bike film? In a venue with a big screen, massive speakers and hundreds of other frothing mountain bikers, that’s how.After almost two years in the making, Return to Earth is ready to land in theatres across the globe kicking off with theThe filmmakers, athletes, diggers, support crews and sponsors will all be there and we hope you can join us!The premiere world tour will then fan out across North America, USA, Europe and other international destinations. Shimano will be hosting a set of Signature shows in the US alongside public and non-profit hosted premieres.Here's the list:*Shimano signature showsJune 14 Vancouver, BC The Vogue Theatre VancouverJune 15 Revelstoke, BC Roxy TheatreJune 15 Kellogg, ID Silver Mountain ResortJune 16 Whistler, BC Maurice Young Millennium PlaceJune 17 Aberystwyth, UK Cerdigion MuseumJune 17 Jacksonville, FL LakeshorebicyclesJune 17 Ottawa, ON YukYuks on ElginJune 18 Tucson, AZ Loft TheatreJune 18 Providence, RI Bayberry Beer HallJune 18 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater*June 18 Kelowna, BC Theatre - IndependantJune 19 Juneau, AK Gold Town TheatreJune 19 Helena, MT Carroll CollegeJune 19 Boise, ID Egyptian Theatre*June 19 Denver, CO The Oriental Theater*June 19 Irvine, CA Irvine Spectrum*June 19 Vernon BC Vernon Towne CinemaJune 20 Palmer, AK Backcountry Bike and SkiJune 20 Casper, WY Rialto Movie PalaceJune 20 Canmore, AB Canmore Brewing CompanyJune 20 North Bend, WA North Bend TheatreJune 20 Burlington, VT Outdoor Gear exchangeJune 20 Seattle, WA SIFF Uptown*June 20 San Diego,CA La Paloma Theater*June 21 Coed y Brenin, UK TBAJune 21 Powell River, BC Taws Bike GarageJune 21 Santa Cruz, CA Rio TheatreJune 21 Lenzerheide, Switzerland Dirt Royale Event Tent, Rothorn TalstationJune 21 Salmon Arm, BC Salmar TheatreJune 21 Marquette, MI TBAJune 21 Palmdale, CA Squeaky Wheel BikesJune 22 Stowe, VT Rusty Nails StageJune 22 Pamporovo, Bulgaria Pamporova Convention CentreJune 22 Maydena Bike Park, AUS Maydena Bike ParkJune 22 Bad Bayersoien, Germany RadlstallJune 22 Mexico City, Mexico Outdoor- Mtb BrosJune 22 Trysil, Norway Radisson Blu ResortJune 22 Singapore Shimano Cycling WorldJune 22 Singapore Shimano Cycling WorldJune 23 Bromont, QC Centre Cultiural - St JohnJune 23 Tamworth, AUS Forum 6 CinemasJune 24 San Francisco, CA The Balboa Theater*June 24 Fairfax, VA Angelika Film Center*June 24 Lawrence, KS Liberty Hall*June 25 Calgary, AB Plaza Theatre 1133 Kensington Rd.June 25 Minneapolis, MN Parkway Theater*June 25 Cary, NC Cary TheatreJune 26 Bellingham, WA Mt Baker Theater*June 26 Phoenixeville, PA The Colonial Theater*June 26 Knoxville, TN The Bijou Theater*June 26 Chapel Hill, NC Varsity TheatreJune 27 Portland, OR Aladdin Theater*June 27 Park City, UT Jim Santy Auditorium*June 27 Austin, TX Austin Film Society*June 28 Les Deux Alpes, France The UmbrellaJune 28 Fairfax, CA Splitrock Tap and WheelJune 28 Schorndorf, Germany Traumplast SchorndorfJune 28 Québec City, QC Baie de BeauportJune 28 Perth, AUS The Backlot CinemaJune 28 Gethin Woods, Merthyr Tydfil, UK Bike Park WalesJune 29 Fairfax, CA Splitrock Tap and WheelJune 29 Nilsiä, Finland TBAJune 29 Perth, AUS The Backlot CinemaJune 29 Jablunkov, Czech Republic Rock Café SouthockJune 29 Kilcare, AUS Killcare Surf ClubJune 30 Perth, AUS The Backlot CinemaJuly 2 Boston, MA Kendall Square Cinema*July 2 Salt Lake City, UT Brewvies Cinema Pub*July 3 Bend, OR Tower Theater*July 5 Thunder Bay, ON The ChantrelleJuly 5 Roslyn, Washington Basecamp Books and BitesJuly 6 Landau in der Pfalz, Germany Universum KinocenterJuly 6 Sun Peaks, BC TBAJuly 6 Toronto & Collingwood, ON TBAJuly 6 Chilliwack, BC TBAJuly 10 Greenville, SC Camelot CinemasJuly 10 Galzignano, Italy Galziganon Terme, Hotel SplendidJuly 13 Derby, AUS Derby Town HallJuly 13 Sheffield, UK Theatre - IndependantJuly 14 Sydney, AUS Garrigal Gorillas MTB Club, Nomad BreweryJuly 25 Wenatchee, WA Pybus Public Market event centreAugust 2 South Lake Tahoe, CA Over the Edge Tahoe Bike ShopAugust 20 Malmö, Sweden TBAAugust 21 Malmö, Sweden TBAAugust 22 Malmö, Sweden TBADon’t see your town or city on this list and interested in hosting a premiere? Visit our premiere sign up page For those who can’t make the premieres, Return to Earth will be released on iTunes and Google Play on July 16. However, we encourage all the home viewers to invite the crew around and enjoy the viewing experience with friends!Also in July, Anthill is partnering with Trailforks, Trek, Shimano and EVOC for the 30-Day Ride Challenge . All of our team at Anthill will be taking on this challenge (even though we’re ineligible for the prizes) and we’re looking forward to seeing as many riders as possible posting their rides.See you at the show!