Revel Bikes Announces Tweedy Dirt Jumper

Jun 22, 2022
by Revel Bikes  

PRESS RELEASE: Revel Bikes

We are thrilled to launch Revel's first dirt jump bike, the Tweedy! Brady Tweedy has been a friend and a team rider since the very beginning of Revel. He embodies everything we could ask for from a brand ambassador and sponsored rider. He not only shreds any bike you give him but his love of riding and positive attitude represents everything we want our company to be and we think he deserves his own pro model.

A portion of every frame sold goes to Brady, to support his riding career, and we are pretty excited about that.


When it came to making a dirt jump bike, we wanted something really special, so we started with the material. Instead of using standard, basic chromoly steel, we went to the other end of the spectrum. Our inner bike nerds couldn’t help it- we had to make it out of Reynolds 853 steel- the best of the best tubing on the planet for making a steel bicycle. Then we worked with Brady to come up with the geometry for this DJ bike. We kept it simple with a threaded BB, integrated headset, bolt-on axle and integrated seat clamp. We use an ultra-durable clear coat to show off the high quality welds on the frame. This frame is simple, badass, elegant, and will develop a nice patina under the clear coat with age.


bigquotesThis bike represents our passion of creating a product simply for the joy of making something excellent that we all wanted. The fact that it’s a pro model for Brady is even more special. He’s one of the kindest people I know, hilarious, and can ride a bike like no other. I'm honored to have him representing Revel.Adam Miller Owner/Founder


Find out all the details at RevelBikes.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Dirtjump Bikes Revel Bikes Revel Tweedy


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Interview: 17 Year Old Bikepacks 250km a Day to Race the EWS
72233 views
First Ride: The 2023 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets Tweaked, Not Transformed
66945 views
Final Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
64873 views
First Look: Actofive's CNC-Machined Signature Cranks Are a Work Of German Art
53813 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
42603 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022
35867 views
Tech Randoms: Fest Sessions Polska 2022
24279 views
Video: Attempting To Keep Up With The Pros At The Enduro World Series
24223 views

13 Comments

  • 21 0
 Ooh, that's what the rebound cap is for.
  • 8 0
 This is so sick!
  • 6 1
 Brady Tweedy Deserves this so much. So Cool to see how a small bike company figures out how to support the little guy!
  • 6 0
 first pic is doing a Smith using his rebound adjustment wtfuk man
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure he's doing a tooth hanger, which makes it even crazier
  • 3 0
 We need more pro models in mountain biking!
  • 2 0
 How long will it take for me to get one of these, one or two years?
  • 11 0
 Frames and completes are in stock right now!
  • 2 1
 Dang, I just bought a new frame. Sick bike, but not sure I could spend the $950 anyways.
  • 1 0
 Really bold move bucking the current trend (not routing brake line through proprietary headset). Nice work Revel!
  • 1 0
 Looks good, wish their full suspension bikes looked this nice.
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008116
Mobile Version of Website