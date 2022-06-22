Revel Bikes Announces Tweedy Dirt Jumper

PRESS RELEASE: Revel Bikes
We are thrilled to launch Revel's first dirt jump bike, the Tweedy! Brady Tweedy
has been a friend and a team rider since the very beginning of Revel. He embodies everything we could ask for from a brand ambassador and sponsored rider. He not only shreds any bike you give him but his love of riding and positive attitude represents everything we want our company to be and we think he deserves his own pro model.
A portion of every frame sold goes to Brady, to support his riding career, and we are pretty excited about that.
When it came to making a dirt jump bike, we wanted something really special, so we started with the material. Instead of using standard, basic chromoly steel, we went to the other end of the spectrum. Our inner bike nerds couldn’t help it- we had to make it out of Reynolds 853 steel
- the best of the best tubing on the planet for making a steel bicycle. Then we worked with Brady to come up with the geometry for this DJ bike. We kept it simple with a threaded BB, integrated headset, bolt-on axle and integrated seat clamp. We use an ultra-durable clear coat to show off the high quality welds on the frame. This frame is simple, badass, elegant, and will develop a nice patina under the clear coat with age.
|This bike represents our passion of creating a product simply for the joy of making something excellent that we all wanted. The fact that it’s a pro model for Brady is even more special. He’s one of the kindest people I know, hilarious, and can ride a bike like no other. I'm honored to have him representing Revel.—Adam Miller Owner/Founder
