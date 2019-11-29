Revel Bikes is Giving Away a Custom-Painted Rail to Raise Funds for the Love Your Brain Foundation

Words: Revel Bikes
When we launched Revel Bikes back in March, we had two goals in mind. The first was to make the absolute best bikes that we want to ride every day. The second was to eventually give back to this wonderful cycling and outdoors community that has given us so much over the years.
We decided to give away a custom painted and accessorized Revel Rail to raise some money for a non-profit we feel strongly about.
In one way or another, a lot of us here at the Revel crew have been affected by a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI - which includes concussions). Mountain biking is an inherently dangerous sport and injuries happen. But these are invisible injuries with no stitches, scars, slings or crutches. They tend to be taken lightly or dismissed entirely. The focus is often on prevention and not on support after the injury. We want to help change that conversation. That’s where the folks at LoveYourBrain come in.
Founded in 2014, the LoveYourBrain Foundation (LYB) was established by brothers, Adam and Kevin Pearce, following Kevin’s severe TBI from a snowboarding accident before the 2010 Olympics (an experience documented in the award-winning film 'The Crash Reel'
) They are a non-profit organization on a mission to improve the quality of life of people affected by TBI (including concussion) through programs that build community and foster resilience. Their message—LoveYourBrain—embodies their positive approach to brain injury prevention and healing. Their evidence-based yoga and retreat programs are designed to offer community-based, ongoing, and holistic support to people with TBI. Everything LYB does is about connecting, educating and empowering people to embody a brain healthy lifestyle, before and after injury.
You can enter to win by going to LoveYourBrain.com
Every $5 donated gets you one chance to win this truly unique bike.
*The fundraiser runs until November 30th and we will randomly select a winner on December 1st.The Rail
is our 165mm travel, 27.5" wheeled trail slayer. We gave it the extra special paint treatment with glittery gloss pink split with a matte pink on the bottom half of the frame. The complete bike is decked out with parts from all of our friends. SRAM AXS drivetrain, Rock Shox suspension, ENVE Rims laced to Industry 9 Hydra hubs, rubber from Maxxis, touch points from Ergon and some Canfield Brothers pedals to balance it all out. A Poc helmet is also included for the winner. We made 10 of these beauties and after we give one away to a lucky winner, we will be selling the other nine and donating $200 from each sale to LoveYourBrain. You can see the complete parts list HERE
