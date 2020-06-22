Revel Bikes Introduce the Ranger Trail Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Revel Bikes
In keeping with the tradition of making the bikes we want to ride, we are thrilled to announce the new Revel Ranger
!
This bike is made with one thing in mind- to enjoy the ups as much as the downs. We love the Rascal but we wanted something a little lighter and faster. So we took the legendary CBF suspension platform somewhere it’s never been. Think XC light, XC efficiency, with the extra-high punch of that bottomless CBF feel. It is over a pound lighter than the Rascal frame and tough enough to inspire confidence on the descents. The result is a mountain bike that is right at home at the start line of a race, all day in the mountains or simply rallying the local trails after work.
The Ranger has 115mm of rear travel, 120mm up front, and 29er wheels. The head angle is 67.5 degrees with a 75.3-degree seat angle. Combined with reasonable-yet-modern reach and chainstay numbers make this bike feel ridiculously well-balanced climbing, descending, and especially cornering.
With a name like the Ranger, we had to make at least one bike forest green colored and it's aptly named "Johnny Green Jeans." We also have a bit more timeless graphite black option we like to call "De La Coal.”
The Ranger has fully encased internal cable routing like our other two bikes and includes routing for a rear shock lockout. There are water bottle mounts on the top and bottom of the downtube. We also included a set of mounts towards the font of the main triangle to mount accessories. The Ranger also has ample tire clearance for any 29x2.6 tire.
Rangers are available for pre-order now at Revel dealers and distributors and directly from RevelBikes.com
. Pre-orders are secured with a $100 refundable deposit and bikes will be shipped in order of deposits placed. Bikes will begin shipping early July.
The Ranger is available as a frame only for $2799, a GX kit for $4999, an X01 kit which included Revel’s RW30 Fusion Fiber
wheels for $7199, and a full AXS kit for $9999.
