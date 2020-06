Revel Bikes Introduces New Colors for the Rascal & Rail

PRESS RELEASE: Revel Bikes

Rascal

Rail

The same great bikes! We've just got some new colors to announce for the Rascal and the Rail.From daily rides on Red Hill here in Carbondale to launching our company at the Sedona MTB Festival , it's no secret that we really like red dirt and rocks. We tip our hat to the red rocks and add the new Rascal color "Sedona Red". It is still the same award winning 130mm travel 29er, just now more camouflaged in the high desert!The Rail will still be available in the now-classic Mint and Tuxedo frame colors but we wanted to add something a bit more flashy. The new "Tang" colorway is a homage to the first bike Adam, Revel Bikes founder, custom painted as a kid growing up in Alaska. It took a little effort to get it right but we think the outcome might be the best paint job we have ever seen on a mountain bike.