Revel Bikes is Giving Away a Custom-Painted Rail to Raise Funds for the Love Your Brain Foundation

We had so much fun raffling off a custom Rail last year that we decided to do it again! LoveYourBrain
is a non-profit organization that focuses on improving the quality of life for people affected by traumatic brain injuries (TBI). More than 3 million people in the US and Canada experience a TBI each year and we are partnering to up again to improve their lives. Last year, the mountain bike community helped us raise over $30,000 for their mission and we hope this beautiful bike raises even more.
With help from our friends across the bicycle industry, we have put together a truly one of a kind bike. We started with our 130mm travel 29er, the Rascal, painted a very special “LoveYourBrain Purple.” SRAM and RockShox supplied an AXS drivetrain and suspension duties. Endless Bike Company
sent over their brand new chainring to add even more purple to the project. Ergon provides the comfy touch points and an Industry 9 A35 stem holds our Why Cycles
titanium handlebars. The whole bike rolls down the trail on Revel RW30
rims laced to purple Hydra hubs and the rubber meets the trail courtesy of Maxxis tires.
Every $5 donation gets you one chance to win with 100% of the money going to support LoveYourBrain's mission. The winner will be selected at random on November 7th!DONATE TO WIN HERE!
To learn more about LoveYourBrain watch this video
All the details of this build can be found HERE
Thank you to all of our friends who made this build possible!
