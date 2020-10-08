Revel Bikes is Giving Away a Custom-Painted Rascal to Raise Funds for the Love Your Brain Foundation

Oct 7, 2020
by Revel Bikes  


Press Release: Revel Bikes

We had so much fun raffling off a custom Rail last year that we decided to do it again!

LoveYourBrain is a non-profit organization that focuses on improving the quality of life for people affected by traumatic brain injuries (TBI). More than 3 million people in the US and Canada experience a TBI each year and we are partnering to up again to improve their lives. Last year, the mountain bike community helped us raise over $30,000 for their mission and we hope this beautiful bike raises even more.

With help from our friends across the bicycle industry, we have put together a truly one of a kind bike. We started with our 130mm travel 29er, the Rascal, painted a very special “LoveYourBrain Purple.” SRAM and RockShox supplied an AXS drivetrain and suspension duties. Endless Bike Company sent over their brand new chainring to add even more purple to the project. Ergon provides the comfy touch points and an Industry 9 A35 stem holds our Why Cycles titanium handlebars. The whole bike rolls down the trail on Revel RW30 rims laced to purple Hydra hubs and the rubber meets the trail courtesy of Maxxis tires.
one of a kind Love Your Brain Rascal

Every $5 donation gets you one chance to win with 100% of the money going to support LoveYourBrain's mission. The winner will be selected at random on November 7th!

DONATE TO WIN HERE!





To learn more about LoveYourBrain watch this video

All the details of this build can be found HERE

Thank you to all of our friends who made this build possible!



6 Comments

  • 6 0
 Lovely bike and cause.

I have TBI/Post concussion syndrome after crashing into a tree 6 years ago, head first (side of forehead). Life has been a struggle many years and at points still is after that, with brain fatigue, concentration issues, nausea, headaches etcetera. Little medical treatment can be had, much is about learning strategies to cope and spread your energy/minimize unwanted cognitive input over time and give yourself a balance between rest and output. I'm not 100% yet but I'm happy for everything that works rather than the parts that still don't work as before.

I feel for anyone having this and like I did, living in a state of unknown with little help to be had. I know several bikers who have it worse than me so I consider myself lucky.

Take concussions seriously, consider wearing rotational injury protection and really rest a long period after a concussion folks.
  • 4 0
 Headline says Rail, text reads Rascal. Based on photo, it appears to be a Rascal.
  • 1 0
 Official Rules & Regulations says prize is a Ranger! Big Grin
  • 2 0
 i wish i’d win one of these donation raffles eventually
  • 1 0
 Why Cycles link is broken...it directs to hycycles.com (no "w"). Those are sweet lookin bars tho
  • 1 0
 Wish it was a rail

