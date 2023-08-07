Revel Bikes Launch the RW30 V2 Wheels

Aug 7, 2023
by Revel Bikes  
Press Release: Revel Bikes


photo
Designed in Colorado
Made in Utah
Built to Last

Building on experience from their 2020 FusionFiber rims, Revel Bikes has increased strength, fine-tuned the lay-up, and updated aesthetics in the all-new Revel RW30.


Welcome the next generation of Revel Bikes, a fully recyclable, made-in-America, rim. Using a FusionFiber construction achieves best-in-class ride quality, and unlike traditional carbon wheels, FusionFiber rims can be tuned for specific ride quality without compromising stiffness for compliance and vice versa. Finding this balance makes for a quiet, damped ride feel and pushes these rims into a league of their own compared to traditional thermoset carbon rims.

photo
photo
The new surface finish, or lack thereof, gives each rim a subdued and stealthy look while showing off the beautiful FUSIONFIBER layup that makes these wheels so incredible.

Each RW30 rim comes out of the mold with its final finish, deterring any harmful paints or epoxies, post-processing, or finishing required to achieve this beautiful high gloss look.

Revel was dedicated to making a stronger rim where it matters most, while also keeping the dampened and predictable ride feel the RW30 wheels are known for. Optimized for 28 spokes, you will find the new RW30 is bolstered with more material around the spoke holes and less in between each spoke. This increases strength where the spoke meets the rim while keeping weight down for a snappy and precise feel on the trail. By increasing the width of the bead wall (hook) on the new RW30, Revel achieved a 23% increase in impact resistance. Requiring significantly more force before damage is seen in the “single hook onset impact test” (One of the most practical tests with real-world representation). In summation, the new RW30 wheels provide a stronger and more reliable wheel, without a weight penalty.

photo

photo

Explore the RW30 V2 Here

Details and Key Features:

NEW rim dimensions and profile for improved durability while maintaining the excellent ride quality the RW30 and FUSIONFIBER® are known for
485g rim weight. 1,850g complete wheelset weight *(from configuration listed above)
30mm internal width. 38mm external width
4mm bead wall (hook) thickness offers greater durability than before
Symmetrical angled spoke hole drilling
Lifetime Warranty and Crash Replacement

photo
photo

Configurations:

29” 28h rim only - MSRP: $799
29” 28h Complete wheelset – ​ MSRP: $2199
Includes Sapim MG washers, tubeless tape, and valve
Industry Nine Hydra 15x110/12x148 6-bolt hubs (SRAM XD or Shimano MS)
Sapim D-Light spokes and Double Square brass nipples
Tubeless tape and valve installed

Complete Wheel Build Details:

Sapim MG nipple washers are required for builds and come included with each rim
ERD 592mm (including required MG nipple washer)
Brass/spherical head nipples only. Compatible nipples are:
Sapim Double Square or Polyax
DT Swiss Squorx or Pro Head
Spoke Lengths (Industry Nine Hydra Boost): Front & Rear: Non-Drive Side (L): 292mm. Drive Side (R): 294mm

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Wheels Revel Bikes


Author Info:
RevelBikes avatar

Member since Jul 6, 2018
33 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Finals Results from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023
185648 views
'Nothing's For Free: The History of Freeride Mountain Biking' is Streaming FREE for 24 Hours [Now Finished]
115941 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023
79351 views
[UPDATED] How to Watch the 2023 World Champs
56355 views
Junior Results from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023
49140 views
[UPDATED] Video Round Up: Fort William DH World Champs 2023
41076 views
First Ride: Pivot Shuttle AM eMTB
38531 views
Tahnee Seagrave Injured After Crash in Qualifying
36940 views

11 Comments
  • 19 3
 Can we sum up the comments before we get too deep?

- “they’re expensive!”
- “we are one does it better”
- “i can get Hope hubs on DT rims for less than the price of a rim”

Let me know if I missed anything critical.
  • 1 0
 What is the practicality of actually recycling these if they break, and is anyone really going to do it?
  • 2 0
 "there's already too many $2k wheelsets on the market..."
  • 2 1
 @mkul7r4: That's the beauty of the Greenwashing they are selling. You cant recycle these. You can chop the rims up, burn off the resin and reuse the fiber pieces in an injection molding process..... i.e. expensive tire levers.
  • 5 0
 You missed the WR1 are better/cheaper comments
  • 2 0
 "No 26" option?"
  • 1 0
 Don’t forget heavy!
  • 1 0
 @porkchopsandwich: Yep. Don't get me wrong; I love my carbon wheelsets. However, metal alloys are the way if you really want sustainability for any type of component.
  • 3 1
 Oh boy! Can't wait to load up my golden doodle in my sprinter van to tell the boys at the local craft cidery all about this! You say they're recyclable? Radical!
  • 3 0
 Ah-em. 27.5, please?
  • 1 0
 Are you considering using of inserts when designing the rim, or is that even a thing?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.055442
Mobile Version of Website