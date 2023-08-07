Revel Bikes Launch the RW30 V2 Wheels

Press Release: Revel Bikes

The new surface finish, or lack thereof, gives each rim a subdued and stealthy look while showing off the beautiful FUSIONFIBER layup that makes these wheels so incredible.

Details and Key Features:

Configurations

MSRP: $799

MSRP: $2199

Complete Wheel Build Details

Building on experience from their 2020 FusionFiber rims, Revel Bikes has increased strength, fine-tuned the lay-up, and updated aesthetics in the all-new Revel RW30.Welcome the next generation of Revel Bikes, a fully recyclable, made-in-America, rim. Using a FusionFiber construction achieves best-in-class ride quality, and unlike traditional carbon wheels, FusionFiber rims can be tuned for specific ride quality without compromising stiffness for compliance and vice versa. Finding this balance makes for a quiet, damped ride feel and pushes these rims into a league of their own compared to traditional thermoset carbon rims.Each RW30 rim comes out of the mold with its final finish, deterring any harmful paints or epoxies, post-processing, or finishing required to achieve this beautiful high gloss look.Revel was dedicated to making a stronger rim where it matters most, while also keeping the dampened and predictable ride feel the RW30 wheels are known for. Optimized for 28 spokes, you will find the new RW30 is bolstered with more material around the spoke holes and less in between each spoke. This increases strength where the spoke meets the rim while keeping weight down for a snappy and precise feel on the trail. By increasing the width of the bead wall (hook) on the new RW30, Revel achieved a 23% increase in impact resistance. Requiring significantly more force before damage is seen in the “single hook onset impact test” (One of the most practical tests with real-world representation). In summation, the new RW30 wheels provide a stronger and more reliable wheel, without a weight penalty.NEW rim dimensions and profile for improved durability while maintaining the excellent ride quality the RW30 and FUSIONFIBER® are known for485g rim weight. 1,850g complete wheelset weight *(from configuration listed above)30mm internal width. 38mm external width4mm bead wall (hook) thickness offers greater durability than beforeSymmetrical angled spoke hole drillingLifetime Warranty and Crash Replacement29” 28h rim only -29” 28h Complete wheelset – ​Includes Sapim MG washers, tubeless tape, and valveIndustry Nine Hydra 15x110/12x148 6-bolt hubs (SRAM XD or Shimano MS)Sapim D-Light spokes and Double Square brass nipplesTubeless tape and valve installedSapim MG nipple washers are required for builds and come included with each rimERD 592mm (including required MG nipple washer)Brass/spherical head nipples only. Compatible nipples are:Sapim Double Square or PolyaxDT Swiss Squorx or Pro HeadSpoke Lengths (Industry Nine Hydra Boost): Front & Rear: Non-Drive Side (L): 292mm. Drive Side (R): 294mm