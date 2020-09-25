Revel Bikes Reveal the Ranger 'Brunch Ride' Edition

Press Release: Revel Bikes
We have been riding and loving our new Ranger
for a while and we are thrilled that so many folks were equally as excited when it was released back in June
. Of course, we love our stock build options, but we’re a building full of bike nerds so we couldn’t help but try different suspension and component configurations on all of our bikes and the Ranger is no exception. Just because it has 115mm of travel doesn’t mean it can’t get a little rowdy!
Imagine a Ranger that is a little bit tougher for the occasional shuttle runs or after work park lap but still a reasonable weight for those all-day high country rides. We think we found that perfect combination with this build…
Up front is a 130mm Rock Shox Pike Ultimate fork paired with a Super Deluxe Ultimate shock in the rear. This gives the Ranger an incredibly sturdy feel (compared to the stock 120mm Sid fork and shock) when the trail starts to get fast and chunky. Some 780mm wide titanium handlebars from our sister company Why Cycles
are super comfortable and smooth out the ride even more. We kept the RW30 wheels on there because they are badass but upgraded from Maxxis Dissectors to some Minions. All these mods mean a bit more speed on the downhills so a brake upgrade was necessary. This particular iteration gets the stopping done with TRP Slate 4-piston brakes and 180mm rotors.
This has been a particularly popular configuration here at Revel Bikes headquarters so we had to name it…we present to you the "Brunch Ride
" edition Revel Ranger!
This isn't currently a build kit option but we wanted to share what we have been up to over here. And who doesn't like a little brunch!
4 Comments
Post a Comment