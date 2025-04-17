Powered by Outside

Revel Bikes to Shut Down Amid Industry Challenges

Apr 17, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  
photo

Revel Bikes has announced it is closing its doors, marking another difficult chapter for the bike industry as brands continue to navigate the aftermath of pandemic-era disruptions and ongoing market challenges.

In an email sent to dealers earlier today, the Colorado-based brand confirmed that it has run out of financial runway and has transferred control of the business to its senior lender. The company is now entering an "orderly wind down" and will be liquidating remaining inventory. Warranty support, as it previously existed, will end—though Revel is seeking a partner to carry on support for bikes already in the wild.

Revel cited a combination of product delays, overdue payments, and a soft market as contributing factors to the closure. With over $8 million in secured debt, the likelihood of support for unsecured creditors appears slim. Starting tomorrow, remaining Revel bikes and products will be heavily discounted.

To everyone at Revel—employees, partners, and riders—our thoughts are with you. Revel brought a passionate and creative approach to bike building, and the brand will be missed.

We’ll continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

A portion of the email sent to Revel dealers is included below:


REVEL DEALER EMAIL – APRIL 17, 2025

There is no easy way to say this. Revel Bikes as it currently stands is closing its doors. Regrettably, though we have tried every avenue possible, we have exhausted all options and run out of funds to support the business. This decision comes at a critical juncture for our capital requirements, and we cannot weather this one alone. Our circumstance is tough, though not unique in the market, with product delays, significant payments coming due and a very soft market. We are on the ledge and we lost our safety net as a result of continued losses with no end in sight.

Consequently, we have transferred responsibility of the business to the Bank, which currently holds the senior debt position. Unfortunately, their position and that of other senior creditors is such that there is unlikely to be any remaining funds for unsecured creditors, with over $8MM in secure credit. We are now in an orderly wind down. What does that mean? We will do our best with a limited number of people to liquidate the remaining assets that Revel has. Beyond that, I honestly do not know. What I do know is that you all deserve better than this, I am sorry that it got this far. I will do whatever I can to support you as this unfolds.

I want to be open to the potential that Revel could be revived to a bigger and brighter future if a new owner comes in while we are going through the wind-down process. This is a talented team with a great brand, someone might want to buy out the debt and see this through. That said, I must be realistic and transparent with all of you – I do not know what will happen from here and we are going to have limited time. Take care of yourself and your teammates, do what is right for you and I will do whatever I can to help.

Thanks for being a part of what we built. The Team at Revel gave it their all—we have you to thank for a lot of this. We hope to cross on the trail soon.

—Ben + Matt + The Revel Bikes Team


 Brutal timing with the release of a bunch of new bikes. I wonder what will happen with Why Cycles.
  • 780
 That was my first thought too. Very strange timing but I guess if the money is dried up, it’s dried up. Sad to see any business not successful, especially one that produced quality bikes.
  • 5311
 They are changing their name to What Cycles.
  • 5314
 @AndrewFleming: What Has Been Cycles.
  • 1935
flag scottiemill (Apr 17, 2025 at 18:13) (Below Threshold)
 @shakabro: hahahaha
  • 7479
flag shredddr (Apr 17, 2025 at 18:29) (Below Threshold)
 It’s possible they got smashed with a monster tariff bill last week (or week prior?) - if they had bikes on the water clearing port. I’m surprised to see them wrap things up this quickly.
  • 2357
 @shredddr: I know the T word is a hot topic but they have 8 million in debt. That didn’t happen in the last few months.
  • 87130
flag LaxCoachEd (Apr 17, 2025 at 19:39) (Below Threshold)
 @shredddr: pretty sure it was $8 million in debt, it sure, let’s blame tariffs 🙄
  • 10922
 @LaxCoachEd: Not saying debt load wasn’t a factor. But let’s say they had 1k frames in transit b/c 3 bike launches at a cost $1.3k per a frame. That 10% tariff is $169k due at port, that you didn’t plan on a year ago when you locked in production. Revel was probably running tight on cash for a while, I think they just took a capital injection about year ago. Bond market has been locked up the last couple weeks on anything risky, so another loan was probably out of the question.
  • 40124
 Warning (Politics):
We live in the most prosperous country in the world and time, but many of us cannot afford food, rent, or bikes. At the same time we see people having weddings spending $500 million dollars! $600 million on a boat. Those of us who work for a living and don't make a living from capital gains are falling further and further behind.
What can we do? Support the locally owned business. Reduce chain restaurant, indulge in locally own single store restaurants. Don't buy bikes from corporate owned bike brands, buy self standing bike brands.
Good luck everyone, wishing everyone to be a millionaire so we all can afford a bike to ride.
  • 20034
 @abzillah: seize the means of production, and eat the rich.
  • 7613
 @midwest-mtb: Companies can run on massive debt for years, decades even, until something slows down, a couple more repayments slip, and creditors want out. And yes, something like tariffs can potentially cause that type of slowdown.
  • 6435
 @abzillah: I don't want to be the bad one, but USA's economy is around 20th place for 2024 not first
  • 533
 @abzillah: sounds nice but it’s way too late for that to do a whole lot. Might “feel good” but Venture Capital and these behemoth investment firms own to much/have their hands in to much for that to have a real impact now. The all cash offers buying up thousands of houses are what has dramatically increased housing. Pandemic prices that increased more than needed and stayed there or continued to increase for food cost and “record profits” are what are driving food costs up. Essentially the already wealthy are sucking every penny out of everyone else.
  • 42
 That all goes back to the stock market and capital gains like you mentioned.
  • 12323
 Good to see people starting to see that the rich are the problem and not all the political wash thats thrown around by the media (owned by rich people). Working people need to politicize themselves though something new, move towards societal models where wealthy inequality is decreased. Easier said than done for ‘merica i guess…
  • 8837
 @abzillah: vote for a different leader for a start
  • 11130
 @jimfredo: the "two party" system in this country is an illusion. It's one party and they both serve the same masters, they're just packaged differently. People need to understand their material conditions aren't going to improve voting for team red or team blue. The economic metrics for the last 50 years are damning. At least the baby boomers got to have a good time.
  • 213
 @ratedgg13: What does Botox and Ozempic taste like?
  • 286
 @bok-CZ: Huh? The US economy is by far the largest in the world, it's not even close.
  • 253
 @shapethings: Yep, they're all in it to get rich, and to serve the rich. The voters are simply the pawns used to get that done.
  • 1243
flag chriskneeland (Apr 18, 2025 at 5:10) (Below Threshold)
 @shapethings: Bro, you couldn't be more wrong.
  • 1611
 @shapethings: totally agree, very odd Tim Cook supposedly anti Trump but within a week of heavy China tariffs the Orange one makes phones & computers exempt…
  • 742
 @midwest-mtb : I don't think $8m in debt is that unreasonable given their industry. You'd expect some amount of debt for most businesses like this, especially surrounding new model releases. These releases have upfront costs associated with R&D, mold creation, manufacturing, shipment, raw materials, support parts, etc - all of which would be hard to front for most businesses, taking on debt to make this happen isn't unusual esp with manufacturing occurring overseas.

The issue probably boiled down to an inability to compete with sales in a weak market where brand recognition is weaker compared to others. Specialized and Trek ran around buying bike shops all of over the US, pushing small brands out, then flushing their products out with discounts that made it hard to compete. This pushed small brands out of awareness and availability for average people. Revel didn't have the brand recognition and availability to stay competitive and sales waned to the point they couldn't continue operating.

I'd also suspect their choice of a licensed linkage design contributed, assuming they have to pay some amount of royalties from their margins to use it. It's also likely they overextended themselves during the boom, like a lot of brands did, and operating expenses were too high considering lack of sales. Debt would be the least concerning of these factors, IMO.
  • 2811
 @jkertz: Good explanation! More thought out than “TARIFFS!!!”
  • 122
 @Comatosegi: I could be mistaken but I was under the impression that products that were already in transit were exempt from tariffs.
That’s not to say the same argument you’ve made doesn’t apply here. If they’re looking at current sales and a forecast of minimum 10% increase across the board and things were already very tight. If your updated forecast to creditors includes a 10% tax on your goods and you’re not in a position to absorb that, making your product less competitive compared to some of the bigger brands… could spell the end.
Trek, giant, spesh may be able to take some of that tax on the nose and only pass on a portion of the new taxes to consumers, but not the little guys.
  • 200
 @shapethings: To paraphrase Kurt Vonnegut...there ARE two parties in the USA. The Winners and the Losers.(with the former becoming vanishingly small)
  • 20
 @ratedgg13: and thus reset the cycle.
  • 1618
 @Comatosegi: they could have refused the delivery if the tariff wasn't in the contract with their supplier.

this wasn't tariffs no matter how hard everyone wants to make everything about tariffs.
  • 2883
flag Mtbdialed (Apr 18, 2025 at 6:50) (Below Threshold)
 @abzillah: wealth inequality is at it's lowest point in human history, and only continues to go down. I know it's easy to look at 1-2 people and think it's at it's worst, but that is both lazy and plays directly into the hands of those that want everyone divided.

500 years ago, there was no middle class whatsoever. it was royalty, their close cohorts and everyone else starving to death. Today, even our poor have cell phones and actually TOO MUCH to eat! a f*ck load of normal people with millions of dollars(this isnt rich yet btw....it's comfortable) then lots of really rich people, then......100 or so obscenely rich people....out of 8 billion.

perspective
  • 92
 @abzillah: I agree with you, mostly. We don’t need to stop spending money at “corporations” though. I think that is what we should be doing. What we need to STOP doing is putting our “retirement” funds in the stock market. Think about it. We are all duped into putting our “retirement” money in the stock market. What are we really doing? We are giving corporations resources for nothing basically. They don’t have to use their profits to run their business because we keep giving them more cash and they keep getting bigger. Then they get so big they easily and adversely affect our lives by exerting significant control on governmental policy.
  • 836
 @Mtbdialed: The middle class has been losing its numbers since the 70s while lower class is gaining. CEO pay has gone up 1085% since the 70s while worker pay has risen only 24%.

Perspective indeed.
  • 722
flag kosmowf (Apr 18, 2025 at 7:20) (Below Threshold)
 @jimfredo: We did that. Now gotta clean up the left-behind mess.
  • 25112
flag KnobbyNC (Apr 18, 2025 at 7:21) (Below Threshold)
 @shapethings: MAGA is the 3rd party y'all. Or at least the best chance we got. Why do you think the establishment vilifies it so much. Although the takeover is not complete and there is still some old guard inside playing containment.

The actual left tried the same with Bernie but was defeated by the incredibly corrupt Clinton Machine and DNC.
  • 51
 @gmiller720: Yeah, I believe anything in transit mid last week was exempt. If you look at Revel’s current ETAs they were mostly May/June.

Tariffs were only a contributing factor, Revel was probably already running tight on cash. They got caught up in the Covid over supply. I remember listening to their old CEO Miller talk about factory orders 2 years out. He got pushed out last year, replaced by the new COO.
  • 80
 @Mtbdialed: Not saying tariffs were the only factor. Revel was probably already on the brink. Tariffs with added business uncertainty might of been the final nail.
  • 46
 @Comatosegi: And that's exactly why it is overblown. Bike shops cough up that much money for inventory. A bike company should be able to take budget overages if they have planned. But from what I heard this was something a long time coming. I was hearing about it about a year ago. And adding $130 to the price of a $3k frame is not not going to make a big difference to a consumer. That said I love my Rail 29 and am sorry to see the company fail.
  • 805
 @shredddr @gmiller720 @Comatosegi: Talked to someone at Sea Otter who had their order get on the boat like it was & there was an additional $900k in tariffs when it docked.
  • 162
 @VersusTires:
Please upvote VersusTires, that anecdote needs to be heard.

CBP is probably in chaos right now, they are ones who have to figure out what the actual policy Commerce Dept is putting out and enforce it. It’s the uncertainty that is so damaging.
  • 24
 @jimfredo: lol . "Vote'
  • 51
 @Mtbdialed: that's not how that works
  • 11
 Was Cycles?
  • 50
 @jkertz: Hard to say if $8m is a lot or a little. Maybe it was what they "needed" to hit certain projected revenues, but without knowing what those are (or were) it could have been an iceberg they've been headed towards since the beginning.
  • 83
 @AndrewFleming: you've cracked it there mate. They're all doing that insect thing where they make themselves taste vile so nothing wants to eat them. You'd have one mouthful and lose your appetite from the ozempic, meaning you can't eat the rest of them...
  • 120
 @abzillah: i wouldn't have put anything you stated into the political relm really... stating facts and showing love for the smaller businesses! Last year I bought one of the first runs of a frameworks dh sled because of what I knew those funds were going to support with his world cup team. We gotta all as a community support these boutique frame projects and help them take off!
  • 50
 @inked-up-metalhead: Spoken like a man that has bitten a plutocrat before.
  • 61
 @like2pedal: Unless you are buying stocks at the IPO, most people are getting stocks in the secondary market, which doesn’t go to companies directly. I am not aware of any public traded MTB OE frame companies.
  • 10
 @bok-CZ: Abzillah may be speaking of domestic GDP, which the US most certainly is #1 in the world, GDP per capital places the US in 9th behind countries such as Brunei, Guyana & Singapore. The Czech Republic is 31st
  • 41
 @bok-CZ: by what metric? if your just talking overall GDP we're number 1, GDP per capita we're number 7. What arbitrary metric are you refering too?
  • 21
 @abzillah: I can’t believe anyone would downvote your comment.
  • 80
 @Mtbdialed: Except that the same day Trek announced they would have to be immediately raising prices on all their models due to the 10% tariffs. Of course, it wasn't 100% because of the tariffs, but it's not unreasonable to think that was the final nail in the coffin for an already struggling company.
  • 100
 @Comatosegi: Having to figure out what the policy is THIS week! Because it will probably be different next week. Agree, it's not just the tariffs, it's the uncertainty too.
  • 270
 @Mtbdialed: that's not how it works. The goods will be sold ex-works, so as soon as it leaves the factory warehouse in China/Taiwan it's Revel's problem. If it costs 10k more to ship to the US, Revels problem, if it costs 100k in tariffs, Revels problem. And it's the taxman that's coming after yhem for payment in the US, not some factory in the far east.

Tough times ahead for US bike companies, we hope everyone at Revel is fortunate enough to move quickly to their next thing.
  • 91
 @bok-CZ: The US is by far the largest economy in the world. Heck, California on its own has an economy larger than all but four other countries.
  • 21
 @AndrewFleming: nah, I'm far too common to get close enough for that 😂 I'm only one step up from a pitchfork and dungarees in reality 😂
  • 11
 @inked-up-metalhead: Maybe during the next royalty parade through the village you can take a chomp.
  • 50
 @AndrewFleming: last time I tried that I but a horse, findus was it's name I think...
  • 50
 @AndrewFleming: just realised you might not get that being American? In Europe there was a massive horse meant scandal in lower quality food, findus being one of the bigger brands involved.
  • 171
 @inked-up-metalhead: Nope, I didn't get that. Here in America, we're eating the dogs, we're eating the cats. I haven't tried the horse meat yet.
  • 82
 @shapethings: tell that to the govt workers losing their jobs while the billionaires get tax breaks
  • 30
 @pbfan08: If you go by GDP per capita adjusted by purchasing power parity (PPP), which reflects the ability for a citizen to buy nice bikes like this, the US is on top by a significant margin.

If you simply go by national GDP adjusted by PPP, which reflects how many of these bikes the nation can buy, the US lags significantly behind China but still is good enough for 2nd place, ahead of India.
  • 61
 @abzillah: i think that is part of the issue. I don;t think the US is actually the most prosperous country in the world. Once was but that has passed. US is still living as though it is the most prosperous country in the world which has created the debt it is in. Corporate, national and personal debt is crippling.
  • 50
 @stevemokan: Debt is not a great basis for an economy.
  • 2413
 @jimfredo: What are the democrats doing? Nothing, they're fine with it, they'll go on some talk shows or give some speeches, but they have zero intention of making the economy work for 90% of the people in this country. I'm sure you've heard the term "captured opposition."

Look at that BS "filibuster" Cory Booker recently performed. He actually didn't filibuster anything, the Republicans immediately confirmed their guy minutes after he ended. He conveniently missed the committee session he HEADS on regulating Silicon Valley. Look at their donor list: Aipac, military, private equity, pharma, WallSt, big tech, real estate. But they will ask you for $5 to fight the oligarchy.
  • 1317
flag ATXZJ (Apr 18, 2025 at 15:14) (Below Threshold)
 @shapethings: absolutely this. We're all so sick of the do nothing dems.
  • 361
 @shapethings: you are so so close to getting it.

But the response to an ineffective, disingenuous political climate (the entire American right and left which are both actually neoliberal) isn’t to elect in proto-fascists.

It’s to bolster workers rights and ownership and rein in late-stage capitalism.

But yeah, keep whining about the ‘Dems’ while shooting yourself in the foot a second and third time.
  • 254
 @ATXZJ: Hard to do things when the other party blocks any meaningful legislation to do something, lol. IRA, CHIPS, IIJA were all good things that have helped advance vital domestic infrastructure needs and fund domestic production and research for semiconductors.

Not saying everything on the dem or liberal side is bright and rosey, particularly how they can't get out of their own way when it comes to effectively implementing environmental regulations without stifling projects and inflating the costs of vital housing and infrastructure projects. This is coming from someone that works in the environmental industry as well.

ANYTHING is better than whatever we have now. Not knowing what the next day may bring. Tariff, no tariff, violate constitutional rights of people legally in the US, effectively lose billions in the tourism industry because people are afraid to come to the US, cutting billions in funding for medical research and public health, allow sensitive data to be captured by unelected and unappointed staff and officials, with no regard for data privacy laws and protection practices.
  • 119
 @dungeonbeast: Maybe I'm not typing clear enough, the democrats are irredeemable. The D's are not left, they are very much Reagan neoliberal at best and function to negate any movement to the left.
  • 20
 @AndrewFleming: yeah it was a massive massive scandal at the time. My opinion was if it tasted reet I honestly didn't care. And I don't think some stuff affected tastes as good since...
  • 219
flag Mtbdialed (Apr 18, 2025 at 20:44) (Below Threshold)
 @FaahkEet: lol....you wanna know where the middle class when? the answer is inconvenient to your position but I will tell you....they largely moved up the ladder into what you might call the upper class.

in the last 30 years, 70% of the people making between 70% and 120% of the median wage in this country now make 340% of the median wage.

how on earth is this a bad thing to you?
  • 61
 @linden44: I believe he’s referring to GDP per capita, in which the US is not first. Best not to look at metrics such as health, equality, shootings, road deaths etc. Bottom line, yes you’re the most powerful and in pure economic terms richest country on earth, but does that make you the best country to live in?
  • 234
 @shapethings: You've got a two party system (which f*cking sucks), get over it. Even if one party are dysfunctional neoliberals, the other one is a death cult hell-bent on dragging the rest of the world along in your downward spiral. If you can't see the difference between those, no wonder your country is in the state that is.

Cynicism is a fine political ideology when you're 15 years and an edgelord, but unconstructive brainrot afterwards. If your politicians suck, get to work replacing them, push them where you want them to be. Sure did seem to work for the other party.
  • 20
 @like2pedal: The only thing buying stocks 2nd hand on the market does is (potentially) make shares worth more, increasing the value of the company that the majority owners have. Even if it would help not to buy stocks, I don't think anybody would willingly take a 3-5% apy over what you could (and probably did) make on the stock market in the last few years
  • 50
 @jkertz: I have no experience running or being involved in any level of business so its incredibly surprising to me that a small (?) bicycle brand has $8m in debt. Is that a realistic thing to ever pay back for a business making bikes? I'd understand more if it was Trek or Specialized, but almost any other brand that's really surprising. It's all interesting to hear!
  • 61
 @shapethings: get out of here with your both sides bullshit
  • 70
 @Mtbdialed: Using the Google AI overview?

73.6% of statistics are made up
  • 30
 @26forlyfe: a lot of sizeable physical product businesses will need finance (debt) to fund purchase of stock.

What's "too much" depends on the size of the business (in revenue), amongst other things.

If revel has gone down with $8m debt it's probably a $10-15m turnover business.
  • 20
 @shapethings: One said once "it's difficult to oblige an obese to be on a diet". To meditate...
  • 10
 @jimfredo: diversification in parties is really the only viable option, moving away from the two party system the USA seems to hold too tightly too. Just find anything they like - like bikes - and then say “you’re only options are now Specialized or Trek”. It’s an easy thing for anybody understand and agree with, the problem is the initial diversification would be difficult. A viable 3rd party would have to start gaining ground somehow for progress to be made.
  • 10
 @scotttherider: yeah, hard to support $4k aluminum frames…what they’re doing is cool, Frank the welder is a legend. Also, any decent “enduro” trails are a 2.5-3 hr drive.
  • 51
 @ATXZJ: So who is doing something? Don’t tell me Republicans.You could say “Trump” is doing something, good or bad but something. Meanwhile they have a majority in well…everything and have passed NOTHING. Congress is doing absolutely nothing. Which seems to have been the case for decades.
  • 30
 Result of corporate takeover. Looking at you PB.
  • 52
 @abzillah: We're in pre-French Revolution France. The "Let them Eat Cake" crowd hopefully have theirs coming if history repeats itself. Looking forward to primetime executions coming to Netflix.
  • 52
 @hellbelly: can I interest you in a business manufacturing local, artisanal guillotines? I think there might be a significant market in the near future.
  • 50
 @jkertz: If you've seen a business from the inside you know this, but it's not always obvious that cash flow is the metric that makes and breaks companies. If you have solid, predictable cash coming in the front door you can pay your operating costs or carry debt because creditors are confident you will service it. Small-scale manufacturing / importing is one of the harder models, because all your costs are up front and then you're waiting for a fickle consumer market to hopefully buy your bikes and eventually get paid, but no guarantee on pricing or volume.
All this is a long winded way of saying I agree with you; we focus on the debt number because it's big and scary, but it's the accounting around it that decides if it's reasonable or not.
  • 60
 @Mtbdialed: You might be thinking of global levels of GDP, which has gone up across the workld with greater % in the developing world, mostly because they started so far behind ^1

Wealth inequality is very hard to measure because wealth is hard to define, let alone get the data. It seems appropriate to focus on the US over the past 40-50 years, and the (likely accurate) data I could find suggests inequality IS increasing, pretty dramatically ^2:

From 1989 to 2016, the top 1%, 0.1%, and 0.01% wealth shares increased by 6.6, 4.6, and 2.9 percentage points, respectively, to 33.7%, 15.7%, and 7.1%.... the fundamental story for top wealth shares and their growth—wealth inequality is high and has risen substantially over recent decades.

This likely mirrors what most people feel, and there are confounding factors that make it even worse:

1. the richest people are exponentially wealthier than the median
2. the richest people are deeply involved in the political leadership of many countries, either directly or indirectly with meaningful influence
3. the richest people generate their wealth in a fundamentally different way then most people. The do not generate employment income, but use capital gains and finance against their assets, both of which get preferable tax treatment.

these create feedback loops that are likely to widen the gap until there's a systemic shock of some sort. It's unlikely to come intentionally from those in power or their "friends", regardless of who that may be.


^1
ourworldindata.org/the-history-of-global-economic-inequality

^2
academic.oup.com/qje/article-abstract/138/1/515/6678447global-economic-inequality
  • 317
flag Mtbdialed (Apr 20, 2025 at 16:33) (Below Threshold)
 @vpergoot: having lived in a handful of other "first world" countries...yes. resoundingly so....at least for the things I value.

shootings is so tired bro....if you take black and hispanic gang violence away, we are one of the safest places on the planet for gun deaths that arent suicide. Even with the amount of guns.....ask why or how that could be.
  • 102
 @Mtbdialed: wait, what? Black and Hispanic gangs? What ethnicity is the majority shooting up schools?

Do you have to keep moving 'first world' countries for a reason?
  • 60
 @Mtbdialed: Just out of curiosity:
What are the things you value?
Which countries have you lived in and for how long have you lived there?
  • 10
 @stevemokan: huh, wake up, you probably forget about the 36 billions debt
  • 10
 @pbfan08: the GDP ratio versus county debt
  • 10
 @sloguy: yeah GDP is one thing, the second is the ratio of your country debt to GDP is 123% so it looks nice, but the reality is different and I guess China will want their money back
  • 20
 @shredddr: @shredddr: Sacrifices must be made in order to make America great right ? Its all a part of the plan right ?
  • 11
 @abzillah: It's still a me first world. I'd love to spend all the monies on a new bike purchased from a local shop that buys from a bike oriented company. But my budget tells me how much I can spend.
When my bike was steel, I bought from Standard Byke Co for the very reasons you outlined. But my BMX complete build cost less than a carbon wheelset in the MTB world.

I have my fingers crossed that our current leader is a catalyst to a better run country. but that dude isn't bringing stability, and businesses need stability.
  • 39
flag Mtbdialed (Apr 22, 2025 at 20:12) (Below Threshold)
 @FaahkEet: school shootings are largely gang shootings(read black shooters)via FBI stats. the lone white shooter is the anomoly.

I have means my guy. I get to go live places I want to live and leave when I want to leave.

I mean, I still pay taxes in some of the countries I no longer live in due to their insane laws....only the ones I want to ever step foot in again, mind you. the others get to kick rocks. lol
  • 39
flag Mtbdialed (Apr 22, 2025 at 20:15) (Below Threshold)
 @sackifrombikeyoke: things I value:

autonomy
gun ownership
free speech
right to travel completely uninhibited

I have lived in several western european countries(one if which I hold citizenship in), as well as SA and Malaysia. combined I have spent 30% of my adult life outside of the US
  • 71
 @Mtbdialed: "school shootings are largely gang shootings(read black shooters)via FBI stats"

Mass shootings and school shootings in the US are overwhelmingly perpetrated by white shooters. Too many angry white dudes thinking they have something prove and/or believe their anger/depression will be solved via extreme measures. I feel sorry for them, but for some dumb reason seeking help seems emasculating.

www.statista.com/statistics/476456/mass-shootings-in-the-us-by-shooter-s-race

nij.ojp.gov/topics/articles/public-mass-shootings-database-amasses-details-half-century-us-mass-shootings#:~:text=Mass%20Shooting%20Demographics&text=Those%20shooting%20were%2052.3%25%20White,including%20domestic%20violence%20.

rockinst.org/gun-violence/mass-shooting-factsheet
  • 60
 @Mtbdialed: Actually school shooters, not a firearm went off in the vicinity of a school zone is mostly white guys by a large margin. I don't know what fbi stats you're claiming but the ones I've seen don't support your claims. Hellbelly covered it pretty well.
  • 91
 @FaahkEet: This Mtbdialed guy is a total loony. Its too bad MTB has so many white nationalists.
  • 81
 @DGWW: it's not the first time thar I notice this extremist, and unfortunately he's not the only one in this "community".
  • 50
 @danstonQ: @DGWW:
His viewpoint is probably representative of 20-30% of the population here.
Our polarization is getting to the point we can’t agree on what the facts are, let alone come to a compromise. Cherry picked data is very common, that’s why we have to look at datasets using multiple measures, get holistic viewpoint. We are also currently disassembling our data collection apparatus, data quality is probably going to decline.
  • 20
 @DGWW: What makes him a white nationalist?
  • 22
 @hellbelly: dude.....all drive by shootings with at least 3 people shot, go down as a "mass shooting"
  • 20
 @TwoNGlenn: Ive been watching his comments a while, IMO white nationalist ideology going on there. You can dig into the comment records to see for yourself.
  • 10
 @Comatosegi: That is scary as hell. You guys need to make education more accessible.
  • 51
 @DGWW: "That is scary as hell. You guys need to make education more accessible."

Hilarious! The powers that be stay in power by making sure the masses are dumb (anti-science/pro-religion) and scared (anti-gun control). A more educated electorate would be terrifying for them.
  • 40
 @DGWW @hellbelly: Public schools are driven more by local and state governments, so all 50 states it will be a bit different. Our governmental system is designed to give individual states more power. Plus the Education Department is getting gutted right now, a large part of the conservatives want it fully abolished. I believe Algebra II is the minimum requirement to graduate most high schools here, so definitely wouldn’t cover Statistics, usually college level course.

Having a military background, I have met plenty of service members who have zealous belief in our Constitution/Bill of Rights. No amount of data or education is going to change that belief/faith, it’s a hill most of us will die on. I personally struggle with the gun stuff, because I see the harms. The fact that 3 victims constitutes a “mass shooting” is being minimized, is how desensitized we are.
  • 10
 @Comatosegi: I was referring mostly to post secondary education, educational costs in Canada are difficult for many, I can't imagine how people afford post-secondary school in the USA . Also where are these pro-constitution / bill of rights veterans right now , when you need them ? As I understand it the current admin is really pushing the limits of what can be considered constitutional.
  • 30
 @DGWW: They've blown clean past that point with this whole ignoring the courts and tossing 'due process' to the wind.

There's quite a bit of the 'just following orders' currently, which didn't work as an excuse in the past.
  • 13
 @DGWW: so because someone wants autonomy, free access to travel where they please, freedom of speech and guns they are a white nationalist?
  • 51
 @scotttherider: No, but using white nationalist dog whistles over and over again while cherry picking and presenting out of context stats to try and paint minority populations as violent thugs certainly is.
  • 20
 @dungeonbeast: Oh gotcha. Was going to say that if those things are what classify one as a white nationalist then I'm screwed. As far as the statistics etc go they can be scewed depending on sources and what side your looking from. Conservatives look at their sources that point to X. Liberals look at their sources that point to Y. Personally I'm giving less F's everyday about both sides and eating popcorn....
  • 10
 @scotttherider: Nope. Go and look into the guys comment history (on PB) you'll see.
  • 40
 @scotttherider: But the rest of the world looks at different sources, we aren't wrapped up in your weird American media/political duality. It would benefit Americans a great deal to get a look at how the rest of the world thinks about this stuff, would be pretty eye opening for most.
  • 11
 @DGWW: A) like I said don't really give a shite about his comments....
B) I'm very well traveled and know damned good and well what most other countries think about the states from a media standpoint. I very much prove that were not a bunch of dumb rednecks or snowflakes. You keep at your keyboard crusades on the comment sections of pinkbike.
  • 10
 @DGWW: We have to give time for the judicial system to do its job, right now it is getting overwhelmed by design. Legislative is under conservative control, they have little incentive to push against the executive.
  • 13
 @scotttherider: If you don't give a shit about his comments then why are you on here questioning me about them ? You cant maintain any credibility if you contradict yourself like this. You should rely on others to vouch for how well you 'prove that were not a bunch of dumb rednecks' - asserting it yourself only 'proves' the opposite.
  • 33
 @DGWW: because this isn't a god damned political forum. It's a site about mountain bikes for shits sake. Shut the hell up and go ride your bike. I'd live to but I broke my ankle last weekend at a race and I'm out for 8 weeks.
  • 14
 @scotttherider: This is an article about a beloved company who has shut down due to politics. Noone is forcing you to read and comment on it. You seem pretty delicate.
  • 25
 @DGWW: come on down and ill show you how delicate I am. Punk ass keyboard warrior.
  • 60
 I'm gonna go ahead and suggest you all go ride your bikes are stop arguing on the internet.
  • 23
 @scotttherider: walks like a snowflake, talks like a snowflake, we've got ourselves a snowflake !
  • 10
 @scotttherider: "I very much prove that were not a bunch of dumb rednecks or snowflakes."

You are not really making your point with that sentence grammatically. Big Grin
  • 50
 @ratedgg13: yeah, ride your bikes, and if you want to argue make it in PM and not in front of everyone. Thanks
  • 40
 @ratedgg13:
I think they are in love.
  • 10
 @AndrewFleming: just don't tell my wife. He's gotta come here though. Yellowknife area is too flat. Been there done that.
  • 20
 @scotttherider: Well, let us all know when you two love birds meet up.
  • 13
 @hellbelly: you think being pro-gun control is somehow the people that AREN'T scared? hahahahahaha
  • 20
 @AndrewFleming: i think he's gonna just ghost me anyways. I like bigger features and steeper terrain. I don't know how well it's gonna work out.
  • 10
 @scotttherider: So many innuendos!
  • 20
 @AndrewFleming: I try to stay on top of things.
  • 1474
 I imported Revel bikes in Japan, the first OG staff were great.Greg was awesome. Then the new staff some guy named Will or something,took over and was an a complete knob and stabbed me in the back. After that I talked to Adam, expressing that I thought the company was selling out, He said that he he did not think they were selling out. Two weeks later the PR was that he had indeed sold out his ownership to PE. After that I knew they were flying into a mountain. I tried to warn people on PB. I saw this was coming a mile off, Revel lost its cool OG staff and sold out. If you think you are getting any warranty support after this bahahaha.
  • 724
 PE… That explains it all. PE firms drive good companies into the ground all the time and no one holds them accountable. They’re scum.
  • 122
 If true, sounds like they ran the business into the ground. Which is too bad because everyone raved about the bikes.
  • 85
 @chriskneeland: Meh, they just tried to grow too fast. You can blame them or PE if you want, but most startups need to do that to "prove" their business models and payoff their initial investors. 2020/2021 revenues gave them confidence to take a risk and they should have taken a breath instead. But even then, most of these small outfits were probably still on thin ice even with the revenues they had. Profit is different from free and positive cashflow, also.
  • 60
 @bigwheels87: It's interesting to hear the tidbits from behind the scenes. Where you have other bike manufacturers delaying and limiting orders, Revel seemed to go all in. Guerilla Gravity had outside investors provide a large cash infusion and the same thing happened to them. I'd be interested in the comparisons between companies that have PE backing and companies like Transition and Yeti that appear to be more bearish with inventory.
  • 155
 @boopiejones: Vulture capitalism turns everything it touches to shit.
  • 1528
flag kashimadaddy (Apr 18, 2025 at 7:28) (Below Threshold)
 @boopiejones: This is a reductionist, uneducated and unintelligent take. Yes, PE changes businesses but every study on the industry has ultimately shown that PE is a critical component of value growth for an economy as they are often the only investors who are willing to take on considerably risky investments. Furthermore, they are a critical source of funding and operational excellence that allows a company to make the painful transition from start up culture and capital processes to a mature organization.

At an economic time like this, PE can appear to do more damage than good, but that's just a reflection of the times. The PE industry is currently sitting on a record 3 Trillion dollars of dry powder, waiting for economic indicators to suggest it's a good time to make acquisitions and deals. When that happens, the amount of value creation and wealth creation will be unheard of.

For reference, he's an article showing the healthiness of PE. One of many, encourage you to do more research: www.investmentcouncil.org/new-ey-report-shows-private-equity-strengthens-u-s-economy-with-more-jobs-higher-pay-and-increased-investment
  • 155
 @kashimadaddy: Atleast one person knows anything here. PE is literally just any non-public ownership. There are some private equity that are vultures that run shit into the ground on purpose but lots of outside investors are just that, investors. They want to own a turnkey business, but barely anybody in bikes has a clue how to run a profitable business and the customers demand you lose money or break even on every interaction.
  • 170
 @kashimadaddy: American investment counsel is a PE lobbying group. Of course they’re going to say nice things about PE.
  • 30
 From watching videos with him, I don't know they would have faired better under his leadership. People tend to forget the stupid things the owners do and blame it on the bigger companies.
  • 33
 @boopiejones: Its not quite that simple. Some PE firms are run by soulless goons, and they structure deals accordingly. Believe it or not, there are some PE firms that have decent people running them and attempt to structure deals in a way that can be truly accretive to a business.

For the record I do not work in private equity but have worked in PE funded business and interfaced directly with the principals of those firms. The generalization I can make is that greedy founders or those in positions of financial weakness end up doing deals with the most unscrupulous PE firms, and their business and employees suffer.
  • 22
 @kashimadaddy: I generally agree, PE is a critical tool for most businesses to expand through the various stages of growth. The public perception problem is heightened by the fact that "PE" seems to be involved every time a company goes out of business. The reality is that almost none of these businesses were profitable or self-funding before their PE investments, and would have gone out of business sooner had they not secured the PE investment.

The real commonality in all of these situations are that other sources of capital were unwilling to invest or lend money and lacking alternatives their founders end up doing shitty deals, at shitty terms with the dregs of the PE community. If PE is your only funding option (ie. you can't attract common investors or cannot get a commercial loan) and you lack strong financial leadership then operators are likely to get in over their skis out of desperation to keep their idea/company alive.
  • 10
 @chriskneeland: Even Transition was running out of warehouse space some time in 2023. I don’t think any company was immune to the over supply, just the degree. I think the smart companies kept projections and order growth reasonable, so when the crash happened they were in a better position. During bubbles I see too many companies get too greedy, steady growth is more important. I rather give up some sales than load up that much risk. Munger mentality of identifying worst case and avoiding it may have helped.
  • 10
 @Comatosegi: But two years later there's no inventory. I can't find a TR11 or SB165 any where. It looks like a lot of other companies aren't restocking models either, which is odd considering we're heading into the start of a season. What did they see that Revel didn't?
  • 32
 @chriskneeland: Spring of 23, I had a conversion with bike mechanic friend about a possible downturn due to over supply. With 24 still in the trough, some companies probably ordered conservatively. Transition had to discount the TR11 in 24, even though it was a new model. Yetis are uncommon out here in the PNW, so I wouldn’t know much.
  • 112
 Former Revel employee here. Guess that makes me one of the sellouts.

Sorry we didn't meet your expectations but I will say that the vast majority of dealers and distributors we worked with had a great relationship with Revel because we greatly valued their partnership and their customers loved the bikes. Simple as that. I think it's pretty far-fetched to say that PE ruined everything and the company "sold out".

I'm sorry you were left with such a negative impression as to take on a crusade of anti-Revel posts in any relevant Pinkbike comments section. Based on what I know I don't think your experience can be extrapolated to any far-reaching claims or is indicative of any bigger trends. Just an example of where Revel could have done better perhaps.

I can tell you from experience that Revel was a gritty, creative, hard-working small team where everyone was trying their best to bring something new and exciting to the industry and definitely not a group of corporate sell-outs. Of course YMMV. Hope the riding in Japan is treating you well trashpander.
  • 10
 @KOMalaHarris: Thanks for sharing your thoughts. Sorry to hear the bad news. I certainly didn't intend any of my comments to be disparaging toward Revel or its employees, sorry if they came off that way. It seemed like a cool brand and the cycling world will be poorer for its absence.
  • 30
 @jaytdubs: No worries, I was replying to trashpander's original comment, not yours.
  • 10
 @trashpander275 Which PE firm bought them , do you know ?
  • 10
 @DGWW: looks like it’s “nextsparc growth partners”

nextsparc.com/companies
  • 10
 @boopiejones: what a name, just exudes value extraction
  • 10
 @KOMalaHarris: my experience was my orders were canceled when it was more profitable for Revel to sell directly During the boom. Then when the boom went bust Revel wanted me to buy a certain number of frames to continue distributing, I received 40% off at the same time as Revel DtoC was 40% off. When I pointed out the futility Revel went to another distributior No conversation no heads up just insert knife in back. So I reached out to people I knew in Revel only to find they were not in Revel any more. Everyone had bounced, Anonymous told me that everything is going sideways, that was two years back. My comments were trying to warn customers that Revel is no longer Revel, and looks like it’s going to tank. The owner sold out (literally sold and got out) and I think Revel was stuck trying to move a lot of dead stock. That was the sell out, not to PE but burning bridges for a quick sale it all seamed desperate. Short term gains that harm the brand long term. When the owner told me he does not think they are selling out he then litterally sold out. All the OG guys were gone so who is designing the new bikes? I guess that’s why it stagnated and now the last bikes had alloy links? When Revel just released the new bikes I was surprised I thought maybe I had it all wrong. I still have a Rail27 and I loved that bike, but after Revel did me dirty I just stopped riding. It got to my head riding that bike. It’s a real bummer great great bikes. I imagine the new staff are great people and tried to do their best, but were dealt a bad hand. I hope you have a better job somewhere and are having a great time riding. I just sold my last dead stock Revel frame last month (at a loss of course) So now maybe I can enjoy riding my Rail27 until it needs replacing parts. The it can hang in my shed with my Balfa and Corsair Maelstrom
  • 14
 @trashpander275: Respectfully: you seem like the type of dude who would really enjoy meth.
  • 30
 @Comatosegi: @Comatosegi: Yeah as someone in the industry only absolute morons of companies were ordering large stock orders for 2024, almost every sensible brand played it super safe with the mess of late 2022 and early 2023, the industry had already started to tank by late 2022 since most covid restrictions were lifting and supply followed very very fast after that.

The main place I worked right after COVID lifted was watching their adult bike sales hit record lows for 6-9 months, but the workshop figures were insane and the kids bikes as usual pretty steady sales, the biggest surprise (well only to the bosses, everyone with half a brain expected this) was that same business is huge for outdoor gear and that stuff sold to absolute insanity levels after covid, was hitting all time sales records for camping gear and clothing.

Sensible companies under-ordered for 2024, you couldn't really get the most sought after bikes unless you snapped them up from having stock alerts on the more popular models, the same is going to happen in 2025 as almost all brands have finally learned vastly under ordered again. Specialized learned a real hard lesson from 2022/2023 when they overordered the hell out of wheelsets, frames, tyres etc, having them on discounts that would rival Chain reaction cycles blowout sales.

I think the biggest problem isn't so much supply and demand, its pricing and lack of innovation. Bike pricing has gone way higher than inflation since covid and never really come back down (people relying on sales now, not buying on release day), and bike geometry, performance and spec has barely changed in 4 years - so people are holding onto bikes longer now than they were before, thus vastly lowering sales.

I know with how it is now I'll be hanging onto my Cannondale until the frame is dead and buried, I've no reason to change it for anything else.
  • 20
 @cjmtb91: I think your last observation is spot on. My 2018 Santa Cruz Nomad, despite some cosmetic blemishes, still rides like a new bike after some winter attention and does not look noticeably outdated compared to a friend's 2023 Nomad. I've gone down the road of looking at new bikes over the past two years and have gotten close to pulling the trigger, but as my finger's hovering over the purchase button I come to my senses.
  • 20
 @kashimadaddy: I will leave the meth for weak men who ride E BIkes
  • 17235
 In 35 years are we still gonna say, "tough times" for the industry?

Come on, prices need to come down about 3k and the fact you can't test ride more bikes for 7-10k, that you are supposed to hope it's good, is a bad business model.

And .5 degree heartbeat changes do not justify a title of V2 etc...

Lastly, maybe carbon development procedures out weigh their utility...
  • 8119
 If brands are at paper thin margin now, how do they survive with lower prices? Where do the price reductions happen? Anyways there are a ton of well specced bikes between $1k to $3k which is where the bulk of the sales are happening. (Revel had nothing at those prices.) It’s easy to get distracted by the high end of the market.
  • 703
 @AndrewFleming: what bikes are well specced between 1-2k?
  • 6115
 Well considering the tariff/tax situation could swing wildly in the next 35 hours and back again 35 minutes later it’s going to be hard tell. It’s very possible that this is tough times where one idiot disrupts supply chains and financing enough that a dozen notable brands are taken out.
  • 2937
flag AndrewFleming (Apr 17, 2025 at 19:19) (Below Threshold)
 @DCF: Most brands have hardtails at that price that have a good aluminum frame and parts spec. Specialized Chisel HT (xc) and Chisel (trail) are good examples.
  • 2918
 @AndrewFleming: how is polygon able to offer a full dh with great parts at 5k when most other similarly specced bikes are 7-8k? most brands are charging more than they should
  • 431
 @wtbdh: no middle man mark ups, as a DTC brand..kinda like YT. But even cheaper because there is no carbon, cool video edits, advertising, race teams, or big sponsorships.
  • 1729
flag notthatslow (Apr 17, 2025 at 22:51) (Below Threshold)
 @wtbdh: Because Polygon frames are garbage.
  • 492
 Carbon has been the death of so many small- and mid-sized companies. Unit costs aren't terrible, it's the tooling costs. Small builders feel a need to use carbon to compete, but the number of units they need sell to pay off the tooling is unrealistic, forcing them into either poor amortization of the tooling and retiring it while it's still in good condition, or such long model refresh cycles that they're trying to sell outdated products. Every time there's news of additive manufacturing with continuous filament carbon, nearly every design firm and half the boutique builders clamor for a pilot project. As an example, I called Arevo the day they put out their press release and they told me I was, if I recall, the seventh bike company to call.
  • 121
 @wtbdh: Polygon is actually a huge manufacturer of low end bikes under their own name and for others in Indonesia. I wouldn’t be surprised if the lower margin is being absorbed across the rest of their line and they’re using the low price point as a way to stand out and establish themselves in the market.
  • 272
 @notthatslow: They have a new Production line for their premium stuff(where the new marin stuff is made aswell) which has seen a great improvement in the quality and finish. (this line is in their newer factory )
Polygon sell huge numbers, like HUUUGE numbers

I've seen more broken frames from 'quality' brands than kids abusing the hell out of polygons.

polygon bikes play a massive role in the introduction to MTB, Id argue one of the most important brands we have.

I have their DH bike on order after getting to demo one... so good.
  • 160
 @AndrewFleming: these companies are too big for what they do: too many offices/distrubutors around the world, too many employees, too many marketing costs. They badly need to resize, because after all they do is to design a product and to move (bike) boxes around.
With ebikes it's even worse: take a look at the last 15 ebikes introduced: all the same, Bosch + a big battery. And this brings us to the nex big problem: too many bike and components brands with the same products.
  • 30
 @wtbdh:

Buy a polygon then?
  • 60
 Problem is that the big guys 'play' with these margins and indeed charge way too much. But the smaller companies almost need those margins to survive!
  • 63
 @wtbdh: Because Polygon is a different business model. Low overhead, minimal marketing, no innovation, no race teams, etc. It’s an awesome way to keep prices down, but the bike market needs variety to survive. Just because Polygon is less expensive does not mean that high-end brands are more profitable they just offer a different overall product.
  • 11
 @cashew: Follow the news, the brands are all scrambling to find ways to cut costs with layoffs, etc. With too many brands with the same products, wouldn’t that create competition and keep prices down?
  • 20
 @AndrewFleming: it would keep the prices down if the companies would be right sized, which they are not. That's the reason of the layoffs and closedowns.
  • 132
 Intense tried with 951 only for everyone to say there never buying intense again
  • 151
 We get a field test on PB every year with great budget bikes. But people are spoiled and feel like they deserve AXS at year 2005 prices.
  • 190
 @AndrewFleming: I think part of the problem with costs is actually that there are too many bike brands. It requires a certain amount of capital before you even sell one bike. Most of these brands are barely selling enough bikes to keep the lights on because they are all cutting up the same pie and not reaching any economy of scale.

While nobody wants to see the only bike brands be Trek and Specialized, having 100 different bike makers doesn't really help either, especially when they're all going for the same market making the same bikes.
  • 12
 @vitaflo: Do you think this problem is driving prices up or down?
  • 41
 @DCF: Polygon has at least one race team
www.polygonbikes.com/us/team/polygon-factory-racing-team-3
  • 70
 @AndrewFleming: Generally up because small brands need to make margin to pay off all the upfront costs of designing and building a bike. If there are a lot of bike brands but nobody is really selling in volume, everyone is making a small amount of money but the up front costs don't change.

Competition with lower prices come into play when all players have economy of scale and can compete on price. This would be the case if there were 10 bike brands, not 100.
  • 71
 @mkul7r4: this race team?

www.pinkbike.com/news/polygon-factory-racing-shuts-down-for-2024.html
  • 11
 @DCF: second hand bikes are well specced my friend

There’s a 2021 Santa Cruz e bike with 500 km for £2.5k on pink bike buy and sell .
  • 30
 @racerben: that someone had to pay 10k for to get it there
  • 41
 With the down market, these are the best prices we will ever see. Unless we want to go backwards in innovation. It just simple economy of scale. Load up on discounted bike stuff now, and ride it for ten years. As bike nerds, we get so caught up on the latest and greatest.
  • 10
 Good points. And you're right... the bike industry doesn't get a free pass on the challenges of running a global business.
  • 192
 Using basic business economics, if you really want bike prices to come down, there would be some real concessions. Let's use Specialized as an example:
- Slow the pace of innovation by cutting the engineering staff and test riders. Some may say this is a good thing, I'll leave that one alone.
- Offshore all non-essential staff out of California and the US, no more US-based support, demo drivers, etc.
- Switch to alternate component suppliers. SRAM and Shimano have this market cornered and they need their pound of flesh. Maybe knock-off components will work just as well for a while
- Cut funding for major race teams and series. Just Specialized cutting back would have catastrophic results for many race series around the world, but I'm sure someone else will step in.
- Find cheaper factories to manufacture their frames. They won't be able to build in warranty costs so they will have to overbuild the frames big time, increasing frame weight. Your crash replacement pricing will also have to come up.

The idea that you can cut out $3,000 in a bikes price just by the company making less profit and being less greedy is a total fallacy.
  • 1121
flag scotttherider FL (Apr 18, 2025 at 10:18) (Below Threshold)
 I agree on the 7-10k price tags being ludicrous! The fact that me and my wife can buy 2 dirt bikes or Motorcycles for a grand pr 2 more than 2 mountain bikes is kind of retarded.
  • 92
 @scotttherider: Ok, but I don't understand the fixation on the high-end of the market. I would never spend more than $5k on a mountain bike, so what do I care if there are bikes priced much higher? I buy used Hondas, I don't care that a new Porsche costs 10x more. It makes no difference to me.
  • 111
 @scotttherider: I can also buy a Kawasaki for $60,000.
  • 10
 @wtbdh: open source designs, no patent licensing, cheap labor.
  • 20
 @DCF: Lol nice, I stand corrected
  • 20
 @AndrewFleming: yeah but someone has to buy a Honda new first for you to get it used. I think one of the main problems is that there's not a good trade-in policy with these companies if you look at the car market this is a fundamental system for their success.
  • 30
 @AndrewFleming: cut cost, but never cut margins….they push to make huge profits for shareholders instead of a margin that can keep the business growing and thriving.
  • 100
 @rockandride6: Bikes could be cheaper if companies spent less on marketing, kept longer product cycles and fewer variants. But that’s obviously not what consumers want. Every bike that’s been on the market for a few years is called „outdated“ by Pinkers even if there is absolutely no technical reason to redesign it.
  • 990
 I may be cursed. My last bike was a Guerrilla Gravity Smash. I replaced that bike with a revel rascal, which I have to this day. Both companies are now gone... what should i buy next?
  • 2308
 Trek. Go big or go home.
  • 7132
 Pivot please ....
  • 6512
 ARI
  • 91
 @AndrewFleming: I'm sure loving my new Trek Fuel EX... just saying...
  • 580
 My garage is really more of a museum at this point:
GG Smash
Why/Revel R+ v4
Revel Rascal
Revel Rover
Kona Unit x
  • 281
 Please don't buy any more bike. I want to buy bikes.
  • 3712
 Anything but Transition.
  • 31
 You’re the cooler!
  • 631
 If you want to be accurate, probably an Evil...
  • 90
 @XTRider you don't need to buy anything. I'm still riding my GG.
  • 120
 Just hold a load of companies to ransom by threatening to buy their bikes
  • 60
 I’m the same….nukeproof, pole and Rocky Mountain :o)
  • 31
 @bskip: I have a Fezzari roadie, that brand no longer exists...😂
  • 63
 Definitely buy a Spot. They sell such cool, desireable bikes in really high volume and are definitely here to stand the test of time...
  • 30
 I went with RAAW and I'm very happy. I think they are in it for the long haul and seem to be very calculated. Bikes ride awesome and are bomb proof
  • 95
 yeti, stay with colorado.
  • 60
 @newbermuda: alchemy seems to be on the way out sadly. Selling only a few sizes on their website
  • 30
 I was in the same boat. Had a GG, wanted to support small local brands and was looking at a revel but didn’t want to get screwed again. So I went with a soulless specialized. This news sucks but makes me feel good about my purchase.

I was also thinking yeti, like someone mentioned, keep it Colorado
  • 21
 @newbermuda: yeah I get sale emails from them constantly, probably a bad sign.
  • 71
 ooorrrr we can just not care about keeping up with the Jones' and ride stuff until the standards change enough that you can't update it. I remember a conversation with a bike shop manager a few years back who warned me that a warranty is only good if the company still exists, and he was right, but after a few years the warranty doesn't matter anyway. With the price of suspension and wheels, I'd argue that the ability to swap fork/shock/wheels/dropper is far more important than whether a company will exist in 5 years.

I feel like my four year old GG isn't THAT different from brand new options aside from maybe lacking UDH. A half degree change here or a few MM longer there might be a slight improvement, but it'd just be my wallet getting lighter.

I will continue to support American bike manufacturers so long as I can afford to do so.
  • 50
 If you love the Rascal, keep it!
Pick up a couple maintenance parts that might disappear when the company's gone like shock/pivot hardware especially if it's on sale right now.

Revel's service manual is top notch: revelbikes.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/520-00000-0026-B-REVEL-RASCAL-V2-TECH-MANUAL.pdf
  • 20
 @AndrewFleming: haha
  • 20
 @jdejace: I am still riding by Guerrilla Gravity Smash! it kinda dishearten to see GG bikes on the used market just take a nose dive in value. will most likely see a similar story with Revel bikes, especially since it looks like there will be a mass blow out sale on new models the just announced. Revels situation seems to have blindside the company more the GG
  • 31
 @Bike-JAM-AMA: At least Revel said something. GG just kind of faded out for a few months and as far as I know, never really confirmed anything.

But yeah. My gnarvana is gonna stick around because I’d probably get $800 for it. Worth it to keep.
  • 681
 IMHO this one hurts. Revel made some of the best bikes available.

To people blaming ebikes or the new line I bet a large part of it was to show advancement and new market offerings. They knew they were on the edge; assume they also hoped this would help secure creditors and maybe a boost sales and outlook. Plus, one of the only new things not in the red are ebikes regarding new sales.

First of all, the bike industry is reeling. Overproduction after covid, tariffs, and brand saturation. Add bike costs are insane inflated over the last decade, bad economy, and inflation has not matched salary increases. Bottom line is people just aren't willing to spend 5k+ on a bike, especially every year and the used market is soft at best.

Innovation is hit the threshold and manufactures are now leaning on questionable tactics to move products. High pivot, stem ICR, electronic everything, geo is pretty stagnant, inverted forks, etc. Add the direct-to-consumer model and you have the perfect storm.

Rocky, GG, Revel, CRC, Wiggle, Nukeproof, local LBS, etc. This is just the beginning IMHO. A decade ago, you could get a top spec'd bike for 3-4k, now 6-10k+. This is the reset that was always going to happen, the difference is now it is in a tailspin and many more will follow. People are going to keep bikes longer, prices will drop, and LBS and brands are going to fold. It sucks, but a lot of this was self-inflicted. Super unfortunate for the employees and good brands that don't have deep pockets to weather the storm.

As for Revel, I really hope someone steps in and salvages them. My assumption is in the current market it probably won't happen though. One day someone is going to do a bang-up analysis on how the industry almost killed themselves with horrible decisions for decades. To the ones remaining; I hope you really start thinking about what is next and your target audience. Godspeed Revel, you were a great company with a fantastic product.
  • 158
 You must work in the industry. Too on the money. Also what is going to happen to carbon fibre there are talks the Eu will ban it like lead.
  • 81
 LBS might scale back their operations but most won't fold, service is still a huge component of the business (I manage one) and is busier than ever. It's pretty easy to not buy bikes to sell but only ones to rent/demo, and have an employee or two less during the peak seasons.
  • 141
 Honestly, working my first job, as a 14 year old bike mechanic, in (ugh) 1985.. There have been a few ups and downs. The late 80's, road bikes did okay, but the sales were crazy for mountain bikes. By the late 90's, road bikes picked up. Around the 2005 the bike market as a whole was soft. The market has been about the same, with manageable peaks and valleys. That first shop I worked for is still around. When I walked into it 3-4 months into Covid and the floor was bare, I asked what was going on. "People are buying bikes to get outside. We've sold 500 bikes in the past month!". My local trails, it was only up a small amount. I would say, less than 10%. It's been back to pre-Covid levels for a few years. I knew it was going to be just a peak, a record peak, but I knew only a fraction of those sales were gone hold a future rider. The shop owner agreed. She had enough saved to cover payroll for 6 months, but they had repairs and the regulars. She didn't over order or freak out, but it took a while to replenish. She just kept the same levels. Bike companies didn't do that. They didn't have an emergency fund. I don't know why bike companies would think Covid would be the new normal for sales. Every bike I sold to local riders in the 1990's, the great heyday of MTB. I'm friends with about 10 of them, 3 of them still ride. All 3 are in the industry. The other 7 still have those 1990's bikes hanging in their garage. I think it was just poor planning on bike companies. Honestly.
  • 30
 @hi-dr-nick: Bike shops here are folding
  • 43
 The only "someone" that is going to save them is another vulture PE firm. f*ck all PE owned brands. I won't miss Revel, I only mourn for the passionate people who are losing their jobs.
  • 10
 @hi-dr-nick: We are seeing a bunch fold in areas. Agree, all won't, especially larger ones. It all depends on saturation in area, how primary revenue is generated, etc. Well run shops (sounds like yours) should easily survive the downturn especially if it is service generated and a good customer base.

I mean if less are buying bikes, self-servicing, and direct to consumer profit margins can become difficult. Bottom line is larger LBS can weather the storm especially with a strong customer base.
  • 30
 I feel the same. Pre pandemic bikes were already pricey but still some what affordable especially if you are mechanically inclined and were willing to run last years technology. During the pandemic there was a glut of demand and things were looking good for the industry which was already on the verge of collapse pre pandemic. It seems none of these companies were forward thinkers. We all knew that the bottom would fall out after covid and the industry would be potentially worse once the dust settled. It's sad that these small quality companies are paying the price while the behemoths like Trek and Specialized take even more market share. I would like to see Revel get purchased and continue building bikes but I don't see that happening especially seeing as they license the CBF platform from Chris Canfield who has just launched his own bike brand and I would guess he wouldn't license his suspension to any of the big brands. I love my Rascal and Rover.
  • 41
 @BMac62: 100%. I still hope someone comes in and buys out Revel but doubtful in the current market. I mean maybe a large brand, but we've seen what happens even in a good market (think QBP and Salsa).

Tbf Revel probably brought a lot of this on themselves too. Really high entry cost, lagged behind industry with updates (geo, mx builds, new models), changed ownership and a new hq in difficult times, and pushed the limits with 3d printing and a new ebike (again, playing catchup on that).

I think a lot of this is understanding the market, your customers, and company capabilities and limits. Like you said, everyone saw this coming. Their business plan should have been adapted a long time ago to lower costs and quicker model updates to boost sales and customers.

Also, Revel is not alone, I fear there are many other companies in a similar position; reactive instead of proactive. Problem is if you didn't start planning for this years ago now is too late. Yeah, I love my Rascal and Rail, and look towards a few more seasons enjoying them.
  • 50
 @trashpander275: The EU is not banning carbon fibre.
  • 10
 @trashpander275: I think the EU talked about carbon ban on cars&bikes. Cars need to be recycled 100%. I bet in no longer future some brands would introduce new fiber materials based on natural resources like linen or something like that for cosmetic "carbon parts".
  • 20
 @mkul7r4: way I see it pe is a good sucker to buy a brand you knows going to fail. Gives the owner a way off the ship before it sinks.
  • 7311
 Locating a bike company’s HQ in Aspen valley? Probably could’ve saved 30-50% in overhead, personnel, logistics, operations, etc if they based themselves out of GJ or even Moab.
  • 208
 The Roaring Fork Valley is bigger than Aspen, and Revel was based in Carbondale.
  • 402
 @RogerMexico: the prices for real estate though in Carbondale, might as well be in Aspen hahaha.
  • 120
 @RogerMexico: I think that is the first time in my life that I have heard someone essentially make the argument that anywhere in the roaring fork valley would be competitive with mesa county in terms of real estate or overhead in general.
  • 60
 @Bmxtar: Sorry, I was absolutely not trying to make that argument. Haha. I was mostly pointing out that Revel was based in a town that's ~40 mins from Aspen. OP mentioned an "Aspen Valley," which is not a thing.
  • 30
 @marshallthewolf: You're not wrong.
  • 30
 @RogerMexico: Haha! I get it. I was about to put all of my investments on the market and just ride bikes and comment on PB all day. Now I see that I have to keep working
  • 550
 This sucks so bad! An email from Ben Coates out of the blue from just a few hours ago struck me right into the heart! This was completely unexpected as we had been shipping posts regulary and the last batch just left two days ago. Revel bikes was not only one of our OE customers, but a nice team with nice people to work with! It's sad to see another brand, who seemed to truly care about quality, close the doors! I wish all the people of the team the best and hope everyone will find a new place to make for a living.
  • 50
 I hate hearing this. I worked with Ben at POC Sports and can say with absolutely certainty that he is one of the greatest assets the cycling industry has. Just an absolute gem of a human.
  • 391
 So they release 3 new bikes then pull the plug?
  • 407
 Sign of series of serious bad decisions
  • 441
 @LaxCoachEd: Likely the staff were not notified, including their marketing person, until the end.
  • 280
 @dmackyaheard: they were probably hoping to secure some funding that either fell threw or they were too optimistic.
  • 51
 @LaxCoachEd: To be fair, it's not totally irrational to try a foray into a profitable/growth adjacent market, like ebikes (honestly I'm not sure if it's still growing). At this stage of the biz it's a constant dance with the creditors, and this could've been the drastic play to secure funding or a buyout.

The other 'new' bikes were just different carbon layups on the same moulds I believe, so that's minimal investment. Again a reasonable attempt at the 's-works/CC/turq' crowd, which is the one with buying power. But yea it didn't play out, can't really fault them for trying to the end tho.
  • 3740
 The Pinkbike press release was only 5 days after Fart, sorry Trump, announced "reciprocal" tariffs. This is speculation, but we could easily imagine that all that new inventory sat in Asia depended on a line of credit. After that announcement it's easy to imagine the rates of credit shooting up, or the credit being revoked altogether.
  • 2461
flag LaxCoachEd (Apr 17, 2025 at 19:41) (Below Threshold)
 @carlitouk: pretty sure it was $8 million in debt, it sure, let’s blame tariffs 🙄
  • 123
 The bikes had probably been in the works and mostly paid for long ago. I doubt there was any kind of off ramp to recoup the capital that had already been spent. Plus, a company can run on the jagged edge for quite a while before that one account receiavable doesn't come in on time and the house of cards suddenly falls down.
  • 851
flag nonamemtb (Apr 17, 2025 at 21:51) (Below Threshold)
 @carlitouk: Trump was planning Tarriffs way before 5 days ago. They should have been paying attention and not released bikes this year.
  • 120
 @dmackyaheard: how could they go to Sea Otter promoting they new bikes with such a perspective in mind? It's weird.
  • 23
 @nonamemtb: I think you've misread my post.
  • 100
 @danstonQ: It's hyper common for companies to keep pushing and trying until the bitter end.
  • 41
 @carlitouk: Exactly this.

Lots of companies grew a lot in the pandemic, but since then the market has shrunk and weakened significantly.

I can imagine that if revenue was no longer adequate for overhead it would be tempting to try to enter new segments (e.g. ebike segment) and create additional revenue and get revenue to where it needs to be to balance with overhead. E.g. grow to fix the problem rather than cut back and fire half your people. However it looks like the rug has been pulled before they could get these new bikes to market.

I wouldn't be surprised if there's a change of circumstances too e.g. an investor or investment company who was willing to back them 6 months ago, then circumstances change (e.g. huge tariffs and a recession looming) and this causes the investor(s) to get spooked and pull out, instantly making the company unable to continue to trade.

I'm not surprised they've failed whilst having new bikes pretty much ready to go. It is sad for them.
  • 50
 @danstonQ: remember Kona showing up to Sea Otter, then packing up half way through?
  • 20
 Releasing 3 new bikes could have been a last ditch effort to save their company. Nothing is selling right now. Suspension systems are pretty much figured out and that's where most of the r&d funding went in years past.
  • 26
flag nonamemtb (Apr 18, 2025 at 11:44) (Below Threshold)
 @carlitouk: only issue is the tariffs are on pause for 90 days with a bunch of Countries that make bike parts so. IDK what your point is.
  • 33
 @nonamemtb: High school economics mate. Even without tariffs being implemented, they are having a huge impact on financial markets. Now work that impact down to a single company.
  • 127
 @carlitouk: Try grade school. 1+1=2. Revel devalued their brand buy selling stock soo cheap, going into debt 8 million, buying a new facility etc all in a soft market. But go ahead and blame tariffs lol
  • 32
 @nonamemtb: @carlitouk why not both? it can be both right?
  • 83
 @Spencermon: It can be, but its not 50\50 issue. Revel was set to fail based on the market and the decisions they were making finically. Tariffs could be a factor but would have been the last straw after everything else. The were going to fail regardless without more sells.
  • 4213
 can't wait for the trolls to chime in how the release of an ebike killed their company. In all seriousness, this sucks, the people, the family, the culture. We all wish you the best Revel team, we know you'll land in prosperous positions after the tough times of present.
  • 6426
 But they’re not wrong. So they were seriously in debt during a down market and they still decided to develop and manufacture an e-bike. The fact that they’re shutting down so suddenly proves it was the wrong move.
  • 342
 @LaxCoachEd: that bike was in development and slots for production runs, shipping, etc for quite some time most likely
  • 3414
 @LaxCoachEd: But, they are wrong. This brand was suffering before. E-bikes are one of the only growing markets, and margin is usually larger for them, which is why so many of them are being pushed. They are also fun.
  • 281
 Anticipatory trolling is just trolling with a bit of spit and polish.
  • 138
 Ebikes are a growing and healthy segment. But they might have misplayed things slightly by not going full fat (power and battery) on their ebike. When I speak to shops they say those are the only bikes selling at msrp
  • 246
 @shredddr: "full fat".....irony???
  • 513
flag LaxCoachEd (Apr 17, 2025 at 19:41) (Below Threshold)
 @lwkwafi: and the e bikes DID NOT save them. So that was the wrong moves. Along w moving to a new facility. That alone could be a good chuck of that $8 million in debt
  • 81
 @LaxCoachEd: No, it likely means they were too late to the e-bike party.
  • 295
 No more Revel-ations… just liquidation
  • 72
 I imagined Adam Sandlers Cajun Man saying that.
  • 245
 Just awful news! Revel with it's CBF platform really stood out from almost everything else in how it remained consistently calm at the pedals on any kind of terrain without having to resort to a high pivot or o'chain device, etc. Hopefully someone with adequate operating capital to keep the brand going will see the value.
  • 190
 Canfield also runs the CBF, so theres still some hope for that incredible suspension platform 🤷‍♂️
  • 1420
flag skimgosu (Apr 17, 2025 at 17:59) (Below Threshold)
 Isn't CBF just a DW-link workaround?
  • 193
 @skimgosu: they're all just different linkages to get the same suspension curves.
  • 121
 @skimgosu: other way around.
  • 141
 @skimgosu: No.There might be similarities, but they are not the same. I’ve had both linkages. I’m not sure if it’s the way Canfield positions the pivots on the design or what, but CBF seems to be even more efficient with none of the harshness of DW.
  • 24
 @skimgosu: yes, this is true
  • 100
 Canfield. CBF is the real deal. I'll probably never ride another suspension platform as long as it's around.
  • 10
 @chriskneeland: have you tried the new 8 bar stuff? I havent ridden either. Would like to try Digit bikes too
  • 10
 @Elijah07: CBF = Canfield Balanced Formula, they licensed it to Revel.
  • 10
 @RadBartTaylor: didn't the brothers split, one runs canfield still and the other went to revel so the licensing it still pretty murky.
  • 30
 @Elijah07: Yeah, if I recall correctly, Lance got the Canfield bike company, and Chris got the suspension design and ability to license it to others. Revel was the main one to license it, but there might have been another tiny company or 2 that I'm forgetting. Anyway, Chris has now started his own bike company Vampire bikes, which just launched their first run of frames.
  • 20
 @Elijah07: Would be nice to see the Canfield brothers carry on the Revel brand. Just don't see that happening unfortunately.
  • 30
 @BMac62: They have their own things to do. Lance is running Canfield and Chris has just launched Vampire. Maybe Lance will offer to provide spare parts for Revel like he did for GG, but unless someone buys Revel, that’s done.
  • 70
 @chriskneeland: Love hearing this. We built CBF for riders who know how it should feel — and it means a lot that you’re still on board.
  • 80
 @thekaiser: Yep, I am still building bikes at Canfield. Chris owns the patent for CBF and has been licensing it — both of us are doing our thing, and that’s a win for riders.
  • 30
 @flymybike: Hey Lance, I met you recently at BTI -- ended up buying a Revel Ranger frame the next week and CBF has been the best suspension I have ever ridden! I'm fine with aluminum frames, but the 2x water bottles in triangle and more conservative geo just fit my riding better. Makes me wonder which Revel bike was their top seller? Could be a market for shorter travel bike with lots of bosses for carrying gear?
  • 30
 @chriskneeland: I've heard this said over and over again - I need to get a ride on one, I feel like guys that ride CBF bikes won't ever go back to anything else.
  • 30
 @RadBartTaylor: I can’t say I’ll never ride anything else because I like mixing it up, and there’s other good offerings out there. But man I’ve not ridden anything that beats it. And I was skeptical — mostly because people like to hype this suspension and that, and it’s all perfectly adequate. Nothing wrong with VPP or DW or FSR or whatever. But CBF actually lives up to the hype.
  • 30
 @flymybike: ranger is the best bike I have ever ridden. It blew me away so much I sold my Ripmo and bought a rail 29. Suspension platform is amazing.
  • 211
 How is it possible to go from announcing 3 new bikes to 10 days later...gone?

They had to have known 2 weeks ago that they were in trouble.

Such a bummer. They made some great bikes.
  • 249
 Someone 100% knew. But they had to maximize the profits or something by timing the announcement of folding and layoffs very specifically. It's capitalism, the bosses don't give a f*ck about the employees or the customer, it's all shareholders or secured investors. Announcing those bikes got someone (or a few someones) a bonus, even though they knew they'd be sold at a huge discount, but also sold for just enough to settle with the investors they couldn't afford to fight on bankruptcy court

Feel bad for the employees, don't feel bad for the company.
  • 172
 @justinfoil: @FatahRuark: They probably just ran out of money. Asian production model requires huge capital pushed way forward, it’s all about cash flow management. The factory was probably paid a year ago for the frame development and ramp up. Right now when your product lands at port, those tariffs are due, that may have been the issue with 3 new bikes in the pipeline.
  • 120
 Without seeing their financials it is tough to say for sure but there is a good chance this is the result of a leveraged buyout. Investors make a a deal to buy the company and then only pay a fraction of the purchase price in cash. They then borrow the rest from a bank under the assumption that the business can afford make monthly payments to the bank. These payments generally take up a significant portion of the company’s cash flow and what little is left needs to go to payroll, new bike developement and inventory. This leaves management in a very tough position especially if the market turns and cash flow is reduced.
  • 20
 @probikesupplynewport: It’s possible. I remember they took a capital injection a year or two ago and hired a new COO, so that would track with new owners. Loan environment is bad right now for anything risky.
  • 712
flag thevoiceofchaos FL (Apr 17, 2025 at 20:01) (Below Threshold)
 @justinfoil: I just read their about page, and Revel had 31 employees total. Their main investor seems to be a bank. I'm not getting the greedy ceo/ terrible capitalist corporations vibes.

My bet is they got hit with a massive tarrif bill, and it blew what little credit they had left.
  • 50
 @thevoiceofchaos: their main debtor (not investor) was a bank. They were definitely run by PE.
  • 10
 @stevemokan: yeah, I'm wrong again.
  • 10
 I mean.... Kona set up their booth one day at Sea Otter and the next day they were gone. Sometimes that's how it goes.
  • 4725
 I see Trumponomics is going well
  • 1914
 8 million debt has nothing to do with trump
  • 72
 He really said "protectionism worked so well for the UK with Brexit, lets run it here!"
  • 43
 Yeah he put them in dept over the last couple years. They just spent a fortune developing 3-4 new bikes. New carbon layups. E-bike. Etc. Plus a completely updated website to go along with it. None of that is cheap. They buried themselves in debt. They just saw the writing on the walls with the tariffs coming that they'd have a hard time digging out of that hole with their margins cut in half.
  • 139
 Absolutely Trumpenomics had a play in their decision. This isn't the last to fall. The ridiculously short sightedness of trumps tariffs will absolutely f the industry even more than it already is. Do not kid yourself otherwise. I saw this coming before the election and warned anyone that would listen and now here we are.
  • 111
 @nonamemtb: It does when he kills consumer demand.
  • 71
 @nonamemtb: Trump wants lower interest rates. This will cause more companies to overleverage and be faced with the same situation as Revel.
  • 10
 @Neth009: Companies that spend more then they can afford will always fail regardless of interest rates or the market. You have to pivot and adjust to market conditions.
  • 10
 @chriskneeland: Good companies make smarter moves, adjust to the tides. They don't go in more debt, get a new facility and pay for new molds all in a down market.
  • 170
 Is it just me or do bike brands always hit these major financial breaking points shortly after buying a fancy new facility? I remember Specialized going through their restructuring and layoffs shortly after buying that $14 mil facility in 2023. I’m no economic Einstein but, I don’t know, maybe quit spending huge money on stuff like that when you’re already in crippling debt??

Sad to see them go though, love my Rover. Now I’ll just be nervous about cracking the frame and being SOL.
  • 171
 Greedy corporations deserve what they get. /sarcasm When the big companies started reporting losses and cutbacks it was easy to be mean to faceless business entities, but the reality is, it's the same passion driven cyclist that lost their job and shouldered the burden, whether it was Revel, GT, Rocky Mountain, Norco, Specialized, etc. It's a sad day for everyone when the industry is hurting.
  • 160
 They are either getting a shit ton of web traffic, or they didn't pay their web hosting bill, because I can't even load their website, and just get a cloudflare timeout error.
  • 20
 both seem equally likely, I'm having the same issue
  • 20
 same tried a few times last night, and again this morning. endless pinwheel
  • 10
 I got in about an hour ago and wandered around. It's just getting flooded by people looking for deals. Be patient. It'll load.
  • 10
 bbl??
  • 182
 I literally had a visceral reaction reading this. This is terrible. I wanted the new Enduro bike so bad!
  • 442
 Well you can buy it at discount now
  • 46
 @LaxCoachEd: If they're landed. They may have had to send frames back.
  • 140
 This is definitely a bummer, I just got a Ranger (in delicious orange) in December and I love that thing. Everyone I spoke to at the company was great and I wish them all the best of luck.
  • 154
 Really sad news. I had friends that worked at Revel and they were passionate bike folks. I live in the Roaring Fork Valley and it sucks we lost a rad business that brought some cool vibrancy to Carbondale (and employed friends). I really like their bikes too. If you know about CBF then you know how fun they are to ride. Tough times ahead for lots of smaller businesses thanks to the great orange one. After this is all said and done, we'll only be able to buy things from Wal-Mart and Amazon.
  • 121
 Revel always wanted it every way, B to B, B to C, and Distributors, then sell into those countries B to C. Sales of 40% B to C, same 40% margin B to B. There was no merit for retailers or distributors at that point. Why purchase stock if Revel are going to do a 50% OFF B to C next week? The retailers and distributors literally paid more. Shops and distributor orders dry up. Now it is the summer sale winter sale my dog farted sale. Brand image took a big hit. Who was going to pay full retail after that? This was not Trump. Trust fund baby owners and ski instructor staff are not great at accounting or branding.
  • 11
 Lbs are ass clowns if they carry consumer direct brands ,they get what they deserve!
  • 10
 @Aztrail429E: no argument there.
  • 161
 Lifetime warranty
  • 160
 Lifetime of the company these days
  • 31
 They clearly say they're looking for a partner to take over their warranties/bike service. Their goal is to have their current warranties honored. Just like GT did.
  • 90
 I hope Canfield sticks around. I got to demo a Revel and CBF felt good. I think the Canfields are nicer looking and I prefer metal bikes, but neither brand had the geo I'm partial to. Would love the chance to demo a Canfield.
  • 41
 Same for Vampire. Even if the brothers are doing separate things it would be cool if both brands survived.
  • 120
 @somebody-else: If you want a brand to exist tomorrow, buy from them today. That’s how we keep the soul of MTB alive.
  • 90
 Sad news. I for one have always gravitated towards smaller brands that made a good product and then watched them be pushed out of business. ( Turner, Balfa, Rotec, Moorewood). Guess someday I will have to join the masses and ride Specialized,Trek, or Santa Cruz and do my shopping at Costco and Walmart🤔. As for now I’m staying with my Canfield Lithium and my Raaw Madonna.
  • 30
 You don't find there's too much overlap between the Lithium and Madonna?
  • 90
 Turner is still in business.
  • 40
 Morewood lives on… Pyga bikes are great & locally made for us… !!
  • 10
 @Aztrail429E: Didn't they have a new prototype at Sea Otter?
  • 90
 Way too many companies offering 7-10k products. Not a recipe for many staying around in the long term. Same geo, suspension, components etc. You really have to buy into the branding and they don't have enough marketing dollars.
  • 132
 These were incredible bikes and due to the unique suspension there isn't really an alternative. Just a loss.
  • 150
 There's always Canfield bikes. I hope.
  • 63
 What was so special about their suspension?
  • 210
 @dallan40: CBF platform lives up to the hype.
  • 90
 @dallan40: one if the best dual link platforms. It climbs well, but is biased for decents. I had (just sold) a custom build 2020 Rail 27 - my favorite bike ever. The fact that I five seasons is testimony to how fun it is.
  • 40
 @TheRamma: For sure. Revel's decision to build high end carbon trail bikes around the CBF platform was unique though. Like there's no replacement for the Ranger. I demo'd a Rascal and loved it so much I thought one was in my future someday. It's officially the bike that got away
  • 10
 @Mtmw: maybe Canfield will buy the carbon molds for the frames?
  • 10
 @nyhc00: Nothing in these graphs looks particularly noteworthy?
  • 70
 @TheRamma: Still here. Still CBF. Still building for riders like you. 🤘 Appreciate the support.
  • 101
 Very sad news. Makes me worry for companies like Spot that seem to occupy a similar space. I hope they and others find a way through. The mtb world is better with them in it.
  • 80
 This can’t be, my 2022 Rail 27.5 is the best bike I’ve ever ridden. Revel is so unique in all the right ways. I was going to buy another one of their bikes when I wanted a new one. I love you Revel.
  • 80
 At least they didn't get there booth leveled in front of the whole cycling world like Kona did at last years Sea Otter! If that's any consolation. Anyway, truly sucks for everyone involved.
  • 169
 As if the situation wasn't difficult enough for many companies.
Orange Mussolini's inept tariffs will be the nail on the coffin of many smaller companies.
Is this the announced "dawning of a new golden era"?
For China, maybe...
  • 21
 on the coffin of
  • 49
flag periphyseon (Apr 18, 2025 at 17:12) (Below Threshold)
 Bruh, China is hurting BAD right now. Have you seen the containers piling up at their ports? Have you seen their factories shutting down already? Business owners are defaulting left and right. China has been artificially devaluing it's currency forever to remain a manufacturing hub, but they have been cheating in trade since they joined the WTO, they have 900 million people living in poverty, their job market is screwed... need I go on? They're hurting so bad that they're attempting to dump their excess stuff on you in the EU. You know what will happen if your leaders allow that? The same thing that happened in the US: bye-bye small business.

China has been fueled, at the expense of its own citizens, by cheapening its labor market. They're an evil country that the western world needs to separate from.
  • 90
 Did anyone notice that the green colorway for the new E-bike they just launched (pictured at the top of this article) is called CASHFLOW? Wonder what was on their mind...
  • 100
 Damn, I hold onto my rail 29 as souvenir.
  • 100
 Sorry to hear guys.
  • 90
 Like getting dumped via text message
  • 50
 Some of this may have to do with the end of cheap capital as well, the last decade since the crash had cheap capital with super low interest rates , this leads to a lot of zombie companies living off cheap debt. With the rise in rates, and now recession this cheap capital dries up and costs go way up. Really unfortunate they have a great platform and the new models were exciting. I think they had a great bike in a few positions , hard to replace. Hope someone picks up the models since the molds etc are all done
  • 10
 Tide goes out. End of ZIRP is brutal.
  • 50
 Holy moly it seemed like they were doing just fine. New building, new bikes… Sure glad I got a Rascal when I did. I love that thing. Genuinely devastated to see this happen.
  • 70
 Yeah, looks like they just spent a bunch of money they didn’t have.
  • 12
 They’ve been dealing with inventory issues for at least two years. This is not surprising at all, sadly.
  • 40
 Well this one is a huge bummer. I had the pleasure of visiting their HQ in Carbondale and I can attest to the fact that this was a great crew of folks doing what they loved and building excellent bikes.

Fingers crossed there’s a way forward, but this sounds pretty bleak.
  • 84
 It's not the tariffs, its the self-inflicted disaster of building motored-cycles instead of bicycles. Sure, consumers bought a lot of e-MTBs, thanks to nonsensical "evolution of bicycle", "digital vs analog", "revolution" ads campaigns. But eventually the fade wears off. e-MTBs cross into full on motored-cycling (the already on offer class 3, north of 120 nM little monsters), people go back to their bicycles (because "look mom! it needs no f@#$@ing engine"), and the industry finds itself on a gigantic false foot.

I hope a good section of it disappears. They deserve it.
  • 102
 People will realize that emtb are money pits . Everyone I know are on their 2nd or 3rd motor . They eat brake pads,rotors ,chains , groupsets and lots of tires to the point of I can't afford this ! Actually I see less and less ebikes and people going back to regular bikes , not including the 20 lbs everyone gained because you know you work just as hard on a e-bike ...LMAO !
  • 40
 The whole industry must UNGROW. bikes are durable and mast for 10 years. People do not need the ""improvements"" of today, except pros = 0.01% ???

DONT EVER BUY A NEW BIKE - DONT THROW MONEY OUT OF YOUR WINDOW

we need less offer people we dont need that much!!!!!
  • 50
 I had heard they were in trouble, but when they released new bikes I thought they must of got out of their jam but it seems not. That's a bummer.
  • 70
 Fuuuuuuuuck! I have a ranger and rail29. They are phenomenal bikes.
  • 30
 I know the tariff situation is still in limbo and I hope works out for the better but the bike industry shot themselves in the foot the last 2-3 years themselves unfortunately. Record profits for 2020,2021 and 2022 I would imagine. They couldn’t withstand? So we have orange cycles, revel (which I’ve been riding since 2019. Have owned most of their bikes with exceptions to the new releases) Rocky Mountain. Kona. What popular brands am I missing to go under? Hoping evil can stay alive and pivot.
  • 30
 The competing forum compiled a list of MTB brands that make a full suspension pedal bike, approaching 200, with most of Russia, Asia and lots of European small companies not on the list. Could well be over a 1000 brands, and most are the single brand of an independent company. On top, there are the component, tools and gear companies. I wouldn't be surprised if there are 50000 mountainbike-related companies on this planet.
  • 41
 I put a lot of blame on the mtb media on some of the struggles smaller companies are in right now. Any bike that's 2 years old is suddenly "long in the tooth" forcing them to make marginal changes and spend in carbon tooling and unnecessary r and d spending.
  • 60
 So the just announced new bikes will drop at huge mark downs? Wild
  • 50
 bummer...weird they just announced bikes. Their bikes always looked awesome.
  • 40
 Devastating news. Wishing the crew all the best for their next chapters. Great bikes, great folks. Tough times in the industry hopefully better times are ahead for everyone.
  • 50
 Super bummed. Their bikes are amazing. Sad to hear this. Sorry to everyone involved.
  • 50
 Never rode it, but that Revel Ranger in metallic green was/is one of the best looking bikes IMO. Rip.
  • 31
 I just bought my first Revel frame and it is so so so nice! CBF is the real deal, their quality is fantastic and I really thought they were making good headway in a market that was already dominated by long-established brands. Sad to see this, I wonder if tariff BS was the final straw that broke their back after Covid caused an extreme shift in consumer buying for cycling.
  • 97
 I want to mourn the loss of another brand, but I just don't give a fuck about any brand owned by private equity firms. I feel bad for all the bike passionate folks who are losing jobs, but Revel just wasn't that special anyways. Overpriced middleman brand with no clear niche.
  • 107
 "ongoing market challenges"...might as well call it what it is: Tarrifs and the absolute loss of faith in the US as markets tumble into volatility because of Trump's ego and ignorance
  • 20
 Sorry for any misunderstanding.
When I say sold out I mean.
The OG staff quit (who is designing the new bikes?)
The owner sold the business.
PE invested
The new version of Revel burned bridges for quick short term sales
Sales sell out the brand image.
Things are looking real bad.
That was over two years ago.
I was trying to help my fellow bikers not spend thousands on a bike that will have zero support in the future and Tesla level resale value .
The NEW school Revel staff did a great job keeping things going this long.
I hope they all have great jobs somewhere else. How far is Yeti from there?
  • 50
 Super bummer. Sorry to those affected, been there and it SUCKs hard!
  • 65
 Terrible for a company to shut down and it’s never an easy decision, but I think the bike companies that will last through this bike crash are the ones with the best bang for your buck. Revel never really had that value perspective in my mind, other than being boutique so they could get away with charging a bit more.
  • 51
 So it begins…..I can see a lot more of these types of stories in the near future
  • 51
 Rascal v2 was one of the best bikes released in the last few years. Damn shame.
  • 20
 It's awful but... at this point it's pretty hard as a consumer to have faith in smaller brands being around to honor a warranty issue in a couple years if you're buying a new bike. Which just adds to the downward spiral.
  • 21
 I never had the pleasure of owning any Revel products but another loss to the bike industry is simply another loss of options for us consumers, which is a major bummer for not us, the consumers, but the industry as a whole (less competition, more consolidation of power). I did hear a rumor from a industry friend, by years end, expect one of the bigger brands (Big-S, Trek, Giant, etc) also calling it....he suspects it will be Giant.
  • 40
 What a bummer, really sorry to heard this! Best of luck
  • 40
 Sad to hear. Cool company in a great place.
  • 40
 Bummer for everyone losing their job. Great riding bikes.
  • 20
 Really sorry to hear this. I’ve got an R+ that I’m a big fan of. Lots of riders in my local bike club (Hardcore Bikes, in Edmonton) on Rangers.
  • 2117
 Wonder how much the tariffs impacted this.
  • 2318
 It was more the $8 million in debt
  • 323
 @LaxCoachEd: consumer confidence is now at a four year low this month and it sounds like their cash flow came to a screeching halt. Probably many factors led to this but don't be blind to the current economic situation.
  • 110
 @2supple: Yep. Banks and investors are all trying to get their money. If they see that closing a business now and liquidating gets them more money than staying open for 6 more months and trying to sell more stuff then they'll choose to close immediately and liquidate.

If they're staring down the barrel of potentially losing more money because of the tariff-induced lack of sales and suddenly more expensive product landing on the shores then it's better to shutter the whole thing and try to wiggle out of any additional debt.
  • 40
 Major bummer but saw it from a mile away. First of many I’m afraid
  • 40
 Chinese cheap bikes will fill the gap.
  • 40
 Not the correct thread but has there been any updates on Rocky Mountain?
  • 20
 I own Two Revels (A Metal One and A Carbon one)-and they're both awesome-this is bad and sad news, bottom line, they made real nice bikes.
  • 22
 I know for a fact that that the reason they are shutting down is because a rift between the owners i hear it started from something outside of business. I also have heard that Ben is planning to start a new bike brand that is totally different from Reveal.
  • 71
 "i know for a fact" followed by "i hear(d)".

c'mon, man. this isn't helpful.
  • 22
 @pmhobson: i said "i heard" about something different
  • 43
 Brutal. I always wondered who was buying their thermoset wheels. Turns out nobody I guess. Always wanted a rail tho, shame for them to go under like that.
  • 11
 Really bummed to hear this. I got pretty stoked on their new line of bikes on display at Sea Otter this year. Sadly I'd guess this won't be the last company to fall victim to the current state of things.
  • 181
 The price of the booth space at Sea Otter was the final straw.
  • 20
 I suspect given RSD's constant deep discount sales the past year that they're also in danger of collapse.
  • 20
 Well that sucks, kudos to them for being so upfront about it, I hope they all land on their feet
  • 10
 We don't like too few players in the industry so competition is stifled, but in MTB world I wonder if we have too many—not enough economies of scale?
  • 10
 This one is tough to see. Revel was one of the good guys. Hope everyone lands on their feet okay. Thanks for everything, Revel! 🙏 🤙
  • 30
 This sucks!
  • 20
 Sad news. Always wanted to ride a Revel. Lovely bikes and a cool company.
  • 30
 8 MN in secured debt
  • 10
 Their bikes always looked nice, never rode one. Hope their team is able to find good landing spots.
  • 24
 ‘navigate the aftermath of pandemic-era disruptions‘ I’m sorry, I feel for them ceasing operations but the bike industry saw the biggest upturn in demand for bikes pretty much ever, and it has since dropped to more ‘normal’ levels. To use this as a reason a company closes its doors in 2025 seems fairly short sighted
  • 30
 It’s all the bull whip effect happening in front of our faces. There are a lot of factors to things like this, but Covid is a huge reason
  • 43
 @Spencermon: Also 2 years of QT from the US Fed isn't helping. I don't see this having anything to do with Tariffs, but the ownership may have given up knowing the next year is going to be harder for imports.
  • 10
 @kmg0: yeah tariffs are the final nail in some coffins. not the root cause. what does the acronym QT stand for?
  • 60
 @Spencermon: Quantitative tightening. Alongside setting the base US borrowing rates (which influences all kinds of things), US Fed has been NOT propping up the US bond market since early 2022 which makes debts harder to resell as I come to understand it, and contracts economy and a bunch of other stuff I don't quite understand.

www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/bst_recenttrends.htm

Undoing the money printing of covid, essentially.

When you can get 4-5% "risk free" outside the stock market, private equity returns have to be very large to entice people. Shout out to Jeff Brines for his podcast about some of this on the PE / investment / risk side that really helped turn some thoughts around in my head that had been brewing too.
  • 10
 @kmg0: thanks for that. I'm always up for something new to learn/listen to.
  • 10
 @kmg0: the QE money printing was long before covid unfortunately, it goes back to the housing crisis; a whole generation of Americans now expect life to be a certain way. Sorry this is now paywalled but the story of Thomas Hoenig and the Fed is interesting. www.politico.com/news/magazine/2021/12/28/inflation-interest-rates-thomas-hoenig-federal-reserve-526177
  • 20
 @twozerosix: It's in the chart above. I'm aware. The Zero Interest rate bonanza is a thing. We're actually doing pretty good on the bond side of it right now, but it'd take a few more years which I don't think the US economy can handle. Just saying I think JPOW is doing a good job.
  • 10
 @kmg0: (…actually looks at chart…yup)

JPow when asked if he’d voluntarily resign: “No.”

Excuse me sir?

“No.”

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
  • 20
 Bummer. Sad for the sport as a whole.
  • 10
 Funny they never were in it for the money.. they could just combine the other bike brands they own together
  • 11
 So they’re closing. Can someone please explain why they don’t have bikes for sale on their website? Seriously…I wanted to buy one.
  • 10
 So sad, I always admired boutique bikes and supported "underdogs" in bike industry.
  • 10
 Our thoughts are with you? I’m sure that softens the blow of being laid off, PB is thinking about us! Stfu!
  • 10
 Economic downturn and $3700 frames = slow sales.

Tough time to be selling luxury goods I guess.
  • 10
 Ah man, Just in time. This should bode well for the resale value on the revel I posted just a week before this news.
  • 10
 I loved my rascal, sucks to see it happen
  • 10
 Dang. I've ridden my buddy's rascal and that's a great bike. Tough times.
  • 11
 Look on The Pros Closet tomorrow? Seen a batch of rascal frames on pb marketplace recently as well ...
  • 43
 NOOOOOOOO, best suspension on the market..
  • 91
 It's just licensed CBF, it can be found on Cannfield bikes
  • 34
 Not a brand we see this side of the pond. Shame as the ebike looked decent. After nearly loosing 5K to pole last year i avoid small brands now.
  • 10
 Real Shame. Really good brand. Those new ebikes look dope too.
  • 25
 The bike industry was a lot healthier back in the day when the mass majority of bikes were alloy instead of carbon, the complicated elaborate multi link designs leading to costly carbon manufacturing then passing that cost on to customers isn't viable for the future, most people think the prices are ridiculous in the bike industry across the board from small parts to bikes and everything in between, even the clothing and protection, greed is reason the industry is struggling
  • 114
 Totally disagree on the 2nd point - margin in the bike world is low and volume is low. The price charged for these high end products is not greed - it's what has to be charged to support R&D, manufacturing, import, distribution margin, retailer margin and customer service/warranty. Most companies in the industry won't be on a double digit net margin. It's hardly greed.
  • 21
 So which bikes are actually good? Any of these worth buying at discount?
  • 50
 @wolftwenty1 all Revel bikes are great
  • 43
 Trump said that all is going well
  • 47
 This is one of the first companies that will have to fold due to Trump's Golden Tariff Tax.
  • 47
 No surprise here... RIP. I almost bought one many times but the frames where trash.
  • 13
 Just when you thought their warranty coverage couldn't get worse......
  • 1013
 So…… can you post the link to all the deals on revel bikes?
  • 53
 There’s been sales on their bikes for months through Revel.
  • 36
 The first domino falls... brutal to hear.
  • 183
 first? do you live under a rock or sth? bike companies are going tits up since like 2022
  • 715
flag dirtbaggraeme (Apr 18, 2025 at 5:29) (Below Threshold)
 @vemegen: ya genius, first American brand to shut down likely due to the impact from tariffs.
  • 82
 @dirtbaggraeme: It could be tariffs putting the nail the coffin but they have been struggling clearly. This would've almost certainly happened either way. We really don't know.
  • 36
 @cassinonorth: You're right, we really don't know, but if you had 3 new bike shipments delayed, plus your reglar stock, that pushed your timeline back into tariff town, thay would certainly be good cause to shut the doors. Go to the web site, they have no stock of any of the new product. It certainly tells a story.
  • 71
 @cassinonorth: yep. the market is extremely saturated, with brutal competition (are there bad bikes out there, really?), and theres very little space for boutique brands, especially with carbon being more expensive for them than high-volume brands.
revel simply did not offer anything remarkably better than rest of the market.
tariffs might accelerate things there, but thats different story and it has nothing to do with general state of the bike industry post covid.
  • 51
 i'd also argue that some companies got it completely backwards and try to enter high end bike market without building their brand first. and you wanna compete with established brands like santa cruz, with generous warranty, pretty good support, and their own carbon facility in china? good luck with that.
  • 10
 @dirtbaggraeme: apparently they pulled their inventory due to too many orders. Or something along those lines.
  • 1114
 Push is next
  • 21
 ? Watchu mean?
  • 90
 I was thinking that yesterday while looking at their shocks. I just can't comprehend them selling 100 of those a month or whatever it is needed to break even for their shop space and employee costs. Rough times ahead for these small businesses Frown
  • 72
 I picked up an order from their shop last week. Did not get that sense at all. Darren spoke of exciting stuff coming. It would really pain me if this happened.
  • 100
 @nisti: I also didn’t get that sense when Revel launched 3 new bikes last week.

For real though, that would be heartbreaking if Push didn’t make it. Amazing stuff.
  • 32
 @nixgame22: unless push has Warren buffet cash reserves. www.9news.com/article/money/business/northern-colorado-manufacturers-tariff-impacts/73-da6120e0-bbc8-455f-80b0-20c0c93e6d33
  • 381
 Ouch. We're very much alive and kicking here in Loveland! That news article you linked was about the impact on Colorado manufacturers, not our company's health. The meeting with the Governor was to discuss the challenges that CO manufacturers are experiencing and what tools the state has available to help companies like ours navigate these challenges. We learned a lot and are now connected with some great new resources. -Darren
  • 60
 @PUSH: Great to hear!!
  • 10
 @PUSH: Awesome! Don't get us wrong, I think we are all coming from a place of concern. Keep doing your thing and I hope you guys continue to thrive.
  • 34
 @PUSH: Great to hear. There's some really solid brands out there in several action sport sectors.

Hopefully this is what we start to see in states across the country. The states on their own can do a ton to help local businesses. California is destroying business small to large so as long as you look at us for what NOT to do you should be all good. LOL!
Below threshold threads are hidden







