Revel Bikes to Shut Down Amid Industry Challenges



REVEL DEALER EMAIL – APRIL 17, 2025



There is no easy way to say this. Revel Bikes as it currently stands is closing its doors. Regrettably, though we have tried every avenue possible, we have exhausted all options and run out of funds to support the business. This decision comes at a critical juncture for our capital requirements, and we cannot weather this one alone. Our circumstance is tough, though not unique in the market, with product delays, significant payments coming due and a very soft market. We are on the ledge and we lost our safety net as a result of continued losses with no end in sight.



Consequently, we have transferred responsibility of the business to the Bank, which currently holds the senior debt position. Unfortunately, their position and that of other senior creditors is such that there is unlikely to be any remaining funds for unsecured creditors, with over $8MM in secure credit. We are now in an orderly wind down. What does that mean? We will do our best with a limited number of people to liquidate the remaining assets that Revel has. Beyond that, I honestly do not know. What I do know is that you all deserve better than this, I am sorry that it got this far. I will do whatever I can to support you as this unfolds.



I want to be open to the potential that Revel could be revived to a bigger and brighter future if a new owner comes in while we are going through the wind-down process. This is a talented team with a great brand, someone might want to buy out the debt and see this through. That said, I must be realistic and transparent with all of you – I do not know what will happen from here and we are going to have limited time. Take care of yourself and your teammates, do what is right for you and I will do whatever I can to help.



Thanks for being a part of what we built. The Team at Revel gave it their all—we have you to thank for a lot of this. We hope to cross on the trail soon.



—Ben + Matt + The Revel Bikes Team



Revel Bikes has announced it is closing its doors, marking another difficult chapter for the bike industry as brands continue to navigate the aftermath of pandemic-era disruptions and ongoing market challenges.In an email sent to dealers earlier today, the Colorado-based brand confirmed that it has run out of financial runway and has transferred control of the business to its senior lender. The company is now entering an "orderly wind down" and will be liquidating remaining inventory. Warranty support, as it previously existed, will end—though Revel is seeking a partner to carry on support for bikes already in the wild.Revel cited a combination of product delays, overdue payments, and a soft market as contributing factors to the closure. With over $8 million in secured debt, the likelihood of support for unsecured creditors appears slim. Starting tomorrow, remaining Revel bikes and products will be heavily discounted.To everyone at Revel—employees, partners, and riders—our thoughts are with you. Revel brought a passionate and creative approach to bike building, and the brand will be missed.We’ll continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information becomes available.A portion of the email sent to Revel dealers is included below: