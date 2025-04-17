Revel Bikes to Shut Down Amid Industry Challenges

Revel Bikes has announced it is closing its doors, marking another difficult chapter for the bike industry as brands continue to navigate the aftermath of pandemic-era disruptions and ongoing market challenges.
In an email sent to dealers earlier today, the Colorado-based brand confirmed that it has run out of financial runway and has transferred control of the business to its senior lender. The company is now entering an "orderly wind down" and will be liquidating remaining inventory. Warranty support, as it previously existed, will end—though Revel is seeking a partner to carry on support for bikes already in the wild.
Revel cited a combination of product delays, overdue payments, and a soft market as contributing factors to the closure. With over $8 million in secured debt, the likelihood of support for unsecured creditors appears slim. Starting tomorrow, remaining Revel bikes and products will be heavily discounted.
To everyone at Revel—employees, partners, and riders—our thoughts are with you. Revel brought a passionate and creative approach to bike building, and the brand will be missed.
We’ll continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information becomes available.
A portion of the email sent to Revel dealers is included below:
REVEL DEALER EMAIL – APRIL 17, 2025
There is no easy way to say this. Revel Bikes as it currently stands is closing its doors. Regrettably, though we have tried every avenue possible, we have exhausted all options and run out of funds to support the business. This decision comes at a critical juncture for our capital requirements, and we cannot weather this one alone. Our circumstance is tough, though not unique in the market, with product delays, significant payments coming due and a very soft market. We are on the ledge and we lost our safety net as a result of continued losses with no end in sight.
Consequently, we have transferred responsibility of the business to the Bank, which currently holds the senior debt position. Unfortunately, their position and that of other senior creditors is such that there is unlikely to be any remaining funds for unsecured creditors, with over $8MM in secure credit. We are now in an orderly wind down. What does that mean? We will do our best with a limited number of people to liquidate the remaining assets that Revel has. Beyond that, I honestly do not know. What I do know is that you all deserve better than this, I am sorry that it got this far. I will do whatever I can to support you as this unfolds.
I want to be open to the potential that Revel could be revived to a bigger and brighter future if a new owner comes in while we are going through the wind-down process. This is a talented team with a great brand, someone might want to buy out the debt and see this through. That said, I must be realistic and transparent with all of you – I do not know what will happen from here and we are going to have limited time. Take care of yourself and your teammates, do what is right for you and I will do whatever I can to help.
Thanks for being a part of what we built. The Team at Revel gave it their all—we have you to thank for a lot of this. We hope to cross on the trail soon.
—Ben + Matt + The Revel Bikes Team
We live in the most prosperous country in the world and time, but many of us cannot afford food, rent, or bikes. At the same time we see people having weddings spending $500 million dollars! $600 million on a boat. Those of us who work for a living and don't make a living from capital gains are falling further and further behind.
What can we do? Support the locally owned business. Reduce chain restaurant, indulge in locally own single store restaurants. Don't buy bikes from corporate owned bike brands, buy self standing bike brands.
Good luck everyone, wishing everyone to be a millionaire so we all can afford a bike to ride.
The issue probably boiled down to an inability to compete with sales in a weak market where brand recognition is weaker compared to others. Specialized and Trek ran around buying bike shops all of over the US, pushing small brands out, then flushing their products out with discounts that made it hard to compete. This pushed small brands out of awareness and availability for average people. Revel didn't have the brand recognition and availability to stay competitive and sales waned to the point they couldn't continue operating.
I'd also suspect their choice of a licensed linkage design contributed, assuming they have to pay some amount of royalties from their margins to use it. It's also likely they overextended themselves during the boom, like a lot of brands did, and operating expenses were too high considering lack of sales. Debt would be the least concerning of these factors, IMO.
That’s not to say the same argument you’ve made doesn’t apply here. If they’re looking at current sales and a forecast of minimum 10% increase across the board and things were already very tight. If your updated forecast to creditors includes a 10% tax on your goods and you’re not in a position to absorb that, making your product less competitive compared to some of the bigger brands… could spell the end.
Trek, giant, spesh may be able to take some of that tax on the nose and only pass on a portion of the new taxes to consumers, but not the little guys.
this wasn't tariffs no matter how hard everyone wants to make everything about tariffs.
500 years ago, there was no middle class whatsoever. it was royalty, their close cohorts and everyone else starving to death. Today, even our poor have cell phones and actually TOO MUCH to eat! a f*ck load of normal people with millions of dollars(this isnt rich yet btw....it's comfortable) then lots of really rich people, then......100 or so obscenely rich people....out of 8 billion.
perspective
Perspective indeed.
The actual left tried the same with Bernie but was defeated by the incredibly corrupt Clinton Machine and DNC.
Tariffs were only a contributing factor, Revel was probably already running tight on cash. They got caught up in the Covid over supply. I remember listening to their old CEO Miller talk about factory orders 2 years out. He got pushed out last year, replaced by the new COO.
Please upvote VersusTires, that anecdote needs to be heard.
CBP is probably in chaos right now, they are ones who have to figure out what the actual policy Commerce Dept is putting out and enforce it. It’s the uncertainty that is so damaging.
Tough times ahead for US bike companies, we hope everyone at Revel is fortunate enough to move quickly to their next thing.
If you simply go by national GDP adjusted by PPP, which reflects how many of these bikes the nation can buy, the US lags significantly behind China but still is good enough for 2nd place, ahead of India.
Look at that BS "filibuster" Cory Booker recently performed. He actually didn't filibuster anything, the Republicans immediately confirmed their guy minutes after he ended. He conveniently missed the committee session he HEADS on regulating Silicon Valley. Look at their donor list: Aipac, military, private equity, pharma, WallSt, big tech, real estate. But they will ask you for $5 to fight the oligarchy.
But the response to an ineffective, disingenuous political climate (the entire American right and left which are both actually neoliberal) isn’t to elect in proto-fascists.
It’s to bolster workers rights and ownership and rein in late-stage capitalism.
But yeah, keep whining about the ‘Dems’ while shooting yourself in the foot a second and third time.
Not saying everything on the dem or liberal side is bright and rosey, particularly how they can't get out of their own way when it comes to effectively implementing environmental regulations without stifling projects and inflating the costs of vital housing and infrastructure projects. This is coming from someone that works in the environmental industry as well.
ANYTHING is better than whatever we have now. Not knowing what the next day may bring. Tariff, no tariff, violate constitutional rights of people legally in the US, effectively lose billions in the tourism industry because people are afraid to come to the US, cutting billions in funding for medical research and public health, allow sensitive data to be captured by unelected and unappointed staff and officials, with no regard for data privacy laws and protection practices.
in the last 30 years, 70% of the people making between 70% and 120% of the median wage in this country now make 340% of the median wage.
how on earth is this a bad thing to you?
Cynicism is a fine political ideology when you're 15 years and an edgelord, but unconstructive brainrot afterwards. If your politicians suck, get to work replacing them, push them where you want them to be. Sure did seem to work for the other party.
73.6% of statistics are made up
What's "too much" depends on the size of the business (in revenue), amongst other things.
If revel has gone down with $8m debt it's probably a $10-15m turnover business.
All this is a long winded way of saying I agree with you; we focus on the debt number because it's big and scary, but it's the accounting around it that decides if it's reasonable or not.
Wealth inequality is very hard to measure because wealth is hard to define, let alone get the data. It seems appropriate to focus on the US over the past 40-50 years, and the (likely accurate) data I could find suggests inequality IS increasing, pretty dramatically ^2:
From 1989 to 2016, the top 1%, 0.1%, and 0.01% wealth shares increased by 6.6, 4.6, and 2.9 percentage points, respectively, to 33.7%, 15.7%, and 7.1%.... the fundamental story for top wealth shares and their growth—wealth inequality is high and has risen substantially over recent decades.
This likely mirrors what most people feel, and there are confounding factors that make it even worse:
1. the richest people are exponentially wealthier than the median
2. the richest people are deeply involved in the political leadership of many countries, either directly or indirectly with meaningful influence
3. the richest people generate their wealth in a fundamentally different way then most people. The do not generate employment income, but use capital gains and finance against their assets, both of which get preferable tax treatment.
these create feedback loops that are likely to widen the gap until there's a systemic shock of some sort. It's unlikely to come intentionally from those in power or their "friends", regardless of who that may be.
^1
ourworldindata.org/the-history-of-global-economic-inequality
^2
academic.oup.com/qje/article-abstract/138/1/515/6678447global-economic-inequality
shootings is so tired bro....if you take black and hispanic gang violence away, we are one of the safest places on the planet for gun deaths that arent suicide. Even with the amount of guns.....ask why or how that could be.
Do you have to keep moving 'first world' countries for a reason?
What are the things you value?
Which countries have you lived in and for how long have you lived there?
When my bike was steel, I bought from Standard Byke Co for the very reasons you outlined. But my BMX complete build cost less than a carbon wheelset in the MTB world.
I have my fingers crossed that our current leader is a catalyst to a better run country. but that dude isn't bringing stability, and businesses need stability.
I have means my guy. I get to go live places I want to live and leave when I want to leave.
I mean, I still pay taxes in some of the countries I no longer live in due to their insane laws....only the ones I want to ever step foot in again, mind you. the others get to kick rocks. lol
autonomy
gun ownership
free speech
right to travel completely uninhibited
I have lived in several western european countries(one if which I hold citizenship in), as well as SA and Malaysia. combined I have spent 30% of my adult life outside of the US
Mass shootings and school shootings in the US are overwhelmingly perpetrated by white shooters. Too many angry white dudes thinking they have something prove and/or believe their anger/depression will be solved via extreme measures. I feel sorry for them, but for some dumb reason seeking help seems emasculating.
www.statista.com/statistics/476456/mass-shootings-in-the-us-by-shooter-s-race
nij.ojp.gov/topics/articles/public-mass-shootings-database-amasses-details-half-century-us-mass-shootings#:~:text=Mass%20Shooting%20Demographics&text=Those%20shooting%20were%2052.3%25%20White,including%20domestic%20violence%20.
rockinst.org/gun-violence/mass-shooting-factsheet
His viewpoint is probably representative of 20-30% of the population here.
Our polarization is getting to the point we can’t agree on what the facts are, let alone come to a compromise. Cherry picked data is very common, that’s why we have to look at datasets using multiple measures, get holistic viewpoint. We are also currently disassembling our data collection apparatus, data quality is probably going to decline.
Hilarious! The powers that be stay in power by making sure the masses are dumb (anti-science/pro-religion) and scared (anti-gun control). A more educated electorate would be terrifying for them.
Having a military background, I have met plenty of service members who have zealous belief in our Constitution/Bill of Rights. No amount of data or education is going to change that belief/faith, it’s a hill most of us will die on. I personally struggle with the gun stuff, because I see the harms. The fact that 3 victims constitutes a “mass shooting” is being minimized, is how desensitized we are.
There's quite a bit of the 'just following orders' currently, which didn't work as an excuse in the past.
B) I'm very well traveled and know damned good and well what most other countries think about the states from a media standpoint. I very much prove that were not a bunch of dumb rednecks or snowflakes. You keep at your keyboard crusades on the comment sections of pinkbike.
You are not really making your point with that sentence grammatically.
I think they are in love.
At an economic time like this, PE can appear to do more damage than good, but that's just a reflection of the times. The PE industry is currently sitting on a record 3 Trillion dollars of dry powder, waiting for economic indicators to suggest it's a good time to make acquisitions and deals. When that happens, the amount of value creation and wealth creation will be unheard of.
For reference, he's an article showing the healthiness of PE. One of many, encourage you to do more research: www.investmentcouncil.org/new-ey-report-shows-private-equity-strengthens-u-s-economy-with-more-jobs-higher-pay-and-increased-investment
For the record I do not work in private equity but have worked in PE funded business and interfaced directly with the principals of those firms. The generalization I can make is that greedy founders or those in positions of financial weakness end up doing deals with the most unscrupulous PE firms, and their business and employees suffer.
The real commonality in all of these situations are that other sources of capital were unwilling to invest or lend money and lacking alternatives their founders end up doing shitty deals, at shitty terms with the dregs of the PE community. If PE is your only funding option (ie. you can't attract common investors or cannot get a commercial loan) and you lack strong financial leadership then operators are likely to get in over their skis out of desperation to keep their idea/company alive.
Sorry we didn't meet your expectations but I will say that the vast majority of dealers and distributors we worked with had a great relationship with Revel because we greatly valued their partnership and their customers loved the bikes. Simple as that. I think it's pretty far-fetched to say that PE ruined everything and the company "sold out".
I'm sorry you were left with such a negative impression as to take on a crusade of anti-Revel posts in any relevant Pinkbike comments section. Based on what I know I don't think your experience can be extrapolated to any far-reaching claims or is indicative of any bigger trends. Just an example of where Revel could have done better perhaps.
I can tell you from experience that Revel was a gritty, creative, hard-working small team where everyone was trying their best to bring something new and exciting to the industry and definitely not a group of corporate sell-outs. Of course YMMV. Hope the riding in Japan is treating you well trashpander.
nextsparc.com/companies
The main place I worked right after COVID lifted was watching their adult bike sales hit record lows for 6-9 months, but the workshop figures were insane and the kids bikes as usual pretty steady sales, the biggest surprise (well only to the bosses, everyone with half a brain expected this) was that same business is huge for outdoor gear and that stuff sold to absolute insanity levels after covid, was hitting all time sales records for camping gear and clothing.
Sensible companies under-ordered for 2024, you couldn't really get the most sought after bikes unless you snapped them up from having stock alerts on the more popular models, the same is going to happen in 2025 as almost all brands have finally learned vastly under ordered again. Specialized learned a real hard lesson from 2022/2023 when they overordered the hell out of wheelsets, frames, tyres etc, having them on discounts that would rival Chain reaction cycles blowout sales.
I think the biggest problem isn't so much supply and demand, its pricing and lack of innovation. Bike pricing has gone way higher than inflation since covid and never really come back down (people relying on sales now, not buying on release day), and bike geometry, performance and spec has barely changed in 4 years - so people are holding onto bikes longer now than they were before, thus vastly lowering sales.
I know with how it is now I'll be hanging onto my Cannondale until the frame is dead and buried, I've no reason to change it for anything else.
Come on, prices need to come down about 3k and the fact you can't test ride more bikes for 7-10k, that you are supposed to hope it's good, is a bad business model.
And .5 degree heartbeat changes do not justify a title of V2 etc...
Lastly, maybe carbon development procedures out weigh their utility...
Polygon sell huge numbers, like HUUUGE numbers
I've seen more broken frames from 'quality' brands than kids abusing the hell out of polygons.
polygon bikes play a massive role in the introduction to MTB, Id argue one of the most important brands we have.
I have their DH bike on order after getting to demo one... so good.
With ebikes it's even worse: take a look at the last 15 ebikes introduced: all the same, Bosch + a big battery. And this brings us to the nex big problem: too many bike and components brands with the same products.
Buy a polygon then?
While nobody wants to see the only bike brands be Trek and Specialized, having 100 different bike makers doesn't really help either, especially when they're all going for the same market making the same bikes.
www.polygonbikes.com/us/team/polygon-factory-racing-team-3
Competition with lower prices come into play when all players have economy of scale and can compete on price. This would be the case if there were 10 bike brands, not 100.
www.pinkbike.com/news/polygon-factory-racing-shuts-down-for-2024.html
There’s a 2021 Santa Cruz e bike with 500 km for £2.5k on pink bike buy and sell .
- Slow the pace of innovation by cutting the engineering staff and test riders. Some may say this is a good thing, I'll leave that one alone.
- Offshore all non-essential staff out of California and the US, no more US-based support, demo drivers, etc.
- Switch to alternate component suppliers. SRAM and Shimano have this market cornered and they need their pound of flesh. Maybe knock-off components will work just as well for a while
- Cut funding for major race teams and series. Just Specialized cutting back would have catastrophic results for many race series around the world, but I'm sure someone else will step in.
- Find cheaper factories to manufacture their frames. They won't be able to build in warranty costs so they will have to overbuild the frames big time, increasing frame weight. Your crash replacement pricing will also have to come up.
The idea that you can cut out $3,000 in a bikes price just by the company making less profit and being less greedy is a total fallacy.
I feel like my four year old GG isn't THAT different from brand new options aside from maybe lacking UDH. A half degree change here or a few MM longer there might be a slight improvement, but it'd just be my wallet getting lighter.
I will continue to support American bike manufacturers so long as I can afford to do so.
Pick up a couple maintenance parts that might disappear when the company's gone like shock/pivot hardware especially if it's on sale right now.
Revel's service manual is top notch: revelbikes.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/520-00000-0026-B-REVEL-RASCAL-V2-TECH-MANUAL.pdf
But yeah. My gnarvana is gonna stick around because I’d probably get $800 for it. Worth it to keep.
To people blaming ebikes or the new line I bet a large part of it was to show advancement and new market offerings. They knew they were on the edge; assume they also hoped this would help secure creditors and maybe a boost sales and outlook. Plus, one of the only new things not in the red are ebikes regarding new sales.
First of all, the bike industry is reeling. Overproduction after covid, tariffs, and brand saturation. Add bike costs are insane inflated over the last decade, bad economy, and inflation has not matched salary increases. Bottom line is people just aren't willing to spend 5k+ on a bike, especially every year and the used market is soft at best.
Innovation is hit the threshold and manufactures are now leaning on questionable tactics to move products. High pivot, stem ICR, electronic everything, geo is pretty stagnant, inverted forks, etc. Add the direct-to-consumer model and you have the perfect storm.
Rocky, GG, Revel, CRC, Wiggle, Nukeproof, local LBS, etc. This is just the beginning IMHO. A decade ago, you could get a top spec'd bike for 3-4k, now 6-10k+. This is the reset that was always going to happen, the difference is now it is in a tailspin and many more will follow. People are going to keep bikes longer, prices will drop, and LBS and brands are going to fold. It sucks, but a lot of this was self-inflicted. Super unfortunate for the employees and good brands that don't have deep pockets to weather the storm.
As for Revel, I really hope someone steps in and salvages them. My assumption is in the current market it probably won't happen though. One day someone is going to do a bang-up analysis on how the industry almost killed themselves with horrible decisions for decades. To the ones remaining; I hope you really start thinking about what is next and your target audience. Godspeed Revel, you were a great company with a fantastic product.
I mean if less are buying bikes, self-servicing, and direct to consumer profit margins can become difficult. Bottom line is larger LBS can weather the storm especially with a strong customer base.
Tbf Revel probably brought a lot of this on themselves too. Really high entry cost, lagged behind industry with updates (geo, mx builds, new models), changed ownership and a new hq in difficult times, and pushed the limits with 3d printing and a new ebike (again, playing catchup on that).
I think a lot of this is understanding the market, your customers, and company capabilities and limits. Like you said, everyone saw this coming. Their business plan should have been adapted a long time ago to lower costs and quicker model updates to boost sales and customers.
Also, Revel is not alone, I fear there are many other companies in a similar position; reactive instead of proactive. Problem is if you didn't start planning for this years ago now is too late. Yeah, I love my Rascal and Rail, and look towards a few more seasons enjoying them.
The other 'new' bikes were just different carbon layups on the same moulds I believe, so that's minimal investment. Again a reasonable attempt at the 's-works/CC/turq' crowd, which is the one with buying power. But yea it didn't play out, can't really fault them for trying to the end tho.
Lots of companies grew a lot in the pandemic, but since then the market has shrunk and weakened significantly.
I can imagine that if revenue was no longer adequate for overhead it would be tempting to try to enter new segments (e.g. ebike segment) and create additional revenue and get revenue to where it needs to be to balance with overhead. E.g. grow to fix the problem rather than cut back and fire half your people. However it looks like the rug has been pulled before they could get these new bikes to market.
I wouldn't be surprised if there's a change of circumstances too e.g. an investor or investment company who was willing to back them 6 months ago, then circumstances change (e.g. huge tariffs and a recession looming) and this causes the investor(s) to get spooked and pull out, instantly making the company unable to continue to trade.
I'm not surprised they've failed whilst having new bikes pretty much ready to go. It is sad for them.
They had to have known 2 weeks ago that they were in trouble.
Such a bummer. They made some great bikes.
Feel bad for the employees, don't feel bad for the company.
My bet is they got hit with a massive tarrif bill, and it blew what little credit they had left.
Sad to see them go though, love my Rover. Now I’ll just be nervous about cracking the frame and being SOL.
Orange Mussolini's inept tariffs will be the nail on the coffin of many smaller companies.
Is this the announced "dawning of a new golden era"?
For China, maybe...
China has been fueled, at the expense of its own citizens, by cheapening its labor market. They're an evil country that the western world needs to separate from.
Fingers crossed there’s a way forward, but this sounds pretty bleak.
I hope a good section of it disappears. They deserve it.
DONT EVER BUY A NEW BIKE - DONT THROW MONEY OUT OF YOUR WINDOW
we need less offer people we dont need that much!!!!!
When I say sold out I mean.
The OG staff quit (who is designing the new bikes?)
The owner sold the business.
PE invested
The new version of Revel burned bridges for quick short term sales
Sales sell out the brand image.
Things are looking real bad.
That was over two years ago.
I was trying to help my fellow bikers not spend thousands on a bike that will have zero support in the future and Tesla level resale value .
The NEW school Revel staff did a great job keeping things going this long.
I hope they all have great jobs somewhere else. How far is Yeti from there?
If they're staring down the barrel of potentially losing more money because of the tariff-induced lack of sales and suddenly more expensive product landing on the shores then it's better to shutter the whole thing and try to wiggle out of any additional debt.
c'mon, man. this isn't helpful.
www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/bst_recenttrends.htm
Undoing the money printing of covid, essentially.
When you can get 4-5% "risk free" outside the stock market, private equity returns have to be very large to entice people. Shout out to Jeff Brines for his podcast about some of this on the PE / investment / risk side that really helped turn some thoughts around in my head that had been brewing too.
JPow when asked if he’d voluntarily resign: “No.”
Excuse me sir?
“No.”
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Tough time to be selling luxury goods I guess.
revel simply did not offer anything remarkably better than rest of the market.
tariffs might accelerate things there, but thats different story and it has nothing to do with general state of the bike industry post covid.
For real though, that would be heartbreaking if Push didn’t make it. Amazing stuff.
Hopefully this is what we start to see in states across the country. The states on their own can do a ton to help local businesses. California is destroying business small to large so as long as you look at us for what NOT to do you should be all good. LOL!