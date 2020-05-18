Revel Bikes Welcomes Corinne Prevot to the Team

PRESS RELEASE: Revel Bikes
Revel Bikes is happy to welcome Corinne Prevot to the team! Enduro racer, entrepreneur and all-around great person we are thrilled to have her riding our bikes for 2020 and beyond.
Corrine is not only fast on a bike she is also the founder of the ski apparel company Skida
. Known for their creative and industry-leading style and patterns, it was only logical to make her bike have some of that same style. Corinne will be riding a specially vinyl wrapped Rail
with a full SRAM build and RW30 Revel Wheels
.
Every Revel team rider is first and foremost a friend. Our relationship with Corrine is no exception. This all started when a mutual friend recommended that she should know us. When Corinne hit us up a few days before the Snowmass BME last year, she instantly clicked with the crew. We spent the next few days riding and forging the friendship that has led us to where we are today.
|When I first rode with Corinne I could barely keep up ripping the Snowmass bike park. Then, when she got a little too close to a tree, impaled her hand on a branch the size of a pencil and kept riding fast as hell, I knew she’d be a great fit to represent Revel on the East Coast and all over the world.— Adam Miller, Revel Founder
|When Adam planted the seed about wrapping a bike frame in one of our Skida prints, I nearly fell over. Before I could put anything together, I spent about a month visualizing each print and how it would look on a bike. Overcoming a concern that this whole vinyl wrap idea would be “too much”, I eventually came to this whimsical design which truly tickles me. I love that this bike feels “of the earth” as if it an extension of a field of wildflowers overtaking the frame. The color palette is soft and natural, and the whole thing might be the most gosh darn beautiful thing I’ve ever designed. I feel so lucky to have this opportunity to combine Revel’s flawless frames with a joyful Skida design! Now, we wait and hope for dry trails and our world's health to improve.— Corinne Prevot
Corinne, at home in Vermont, on the inaugural ride of her one of a kind Rail.
Recently, Corrine and her team at Skida chose to act fast and help however they can in these times of COVID-19. With all of their manufacturing in Vermont, they quickly pivoted from making their regular products to making masks. Just confirming that she is the right rider to add to the Revel family.
You can keep up with all of Corinne's adventures by following along on Instagram at @krinster
.
