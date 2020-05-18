Revel Bikes Welcomes Corinne Prevot to the Team

When Adam planted the seed about wrapping a bike frame in one of our Skida prints, I nearly fell over. Before I could put anything together, I spent about a month visualizing each print and how it would look on a bike. Overcoming a concern that this whole vinyl wrap idea would be “too much”, I eventually came to this whimsical design which truly tickles me. I love that this bike feels “of the earth” as if it an extension of a field of wildflowers overtaking the frame. The color palette is soft and natural, and the whole thing might be the most gosh darn beautiful thing I’ve ever designed. I feel so lucky to have this opportunity to combine Revel’s flawless frames with a joyful Skida design! Now, we wait and hope for dry trails and our world's health to improve. — Corinne Prevot