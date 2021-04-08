Revel Expands US-Made Recyclable Wheel Range With the RW27 - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 8, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Revel has broadened its range of recyclable, made in the USA wheels with the new RW27.

First released in February last year, the RW30 marked Revel's first move into wheel manufacturing after starting life as a frame company founded by a number of industry veterans.

Joe Stanish of CSS Composites and formerly the VP of Operations at Enve, approached Revel's founder, Adam Miller, with the idea of utilizing a new material that was being developed at CSS Composites that he claimed was stronger, lighter, more cost-effective, could be made in America, and was 100% recyclable. That material is called Fusion Fiber, and Revel produces wheels using it from an aerospace facility in southern Utah. For a deep dive on how that material is different from regular carbon fiber, check out our first ride on the RW30, here.
RW27 Details:

Wheelsize: 29"
Inner width: 27mm 
Spoke Count 28H or 32H drilling
Builds: Wheelsets available with 28H Industry 9 Hydra (1740g) or 1/1 hub (1770g) options  
Weight: 430g (rim only, claimed)
Recommended tire width: 2.2-2.5”
Price: Rim only $699 - i9 1/1 wheelset $1975 - i9 Hydra wheelset $2200
More info: revelbikes.com


The RW30 is only available in 29mm internal width, so the RW27 means riders now have a narrower option at 27mm. These wheels will suit a narrower tire than the RW30s and Revel recommend running them with 2.2-2.5" rubber. A narrower rim also means less material and the RW 27 is about 50 grams lighter than its burlier counterpart.

As with the RW30, these wheels are made in the USA, have a lifetime warranty and Revel will recycle them should something happen to them. At the moment, Revel is recycling returned wheels into tire levers, you can check them out, here.


The RW27 is available as a complete wheelset or as a rim only. Wheelsets available with 28H Industry 9 Hydra (1740g) or 1/1 hub (1770g) options, there is also a choice of XD or Microspline driver body options. A rim only costs $699 while the i9 1/1 wheelset cost $1975 and the i9 Hydra wheelset costs $2200

You can learn more about Revel Wheels at RevelBikes.com.



