Revel Expands US-Made Recyclable Wheel Range With the RW27 - Pond Beaver 2021

RW27 Details:

Wheelsize:

Inner width:

Spoke Count

Builds:

Weight:

Recommended tire width:

Price:

More info:

29"27mm28H or 32H drillingWheelsets available with 28H Industry 9 Hydra (1740g) or 1/1 hub (1770g) options430g (rim only, claimed)2.2-2.5”Rim only $699 - i9 1/1 wheelset $1975 - i9 Hydra wheelset $2200