Revel Releases Tirade Titanium Hardtail

PRESS RELEASE: Revel Bikes
There is often a satisfaction in mountain biking that only a classic, well-designed hardtail can provide. The simplicity, connection to the trail, and absolute fun you get out of these bikes is what makes them so attractive.
The Tirade, a titanium hardtail trail bike, draws inspiration from Revel's full-suspension Rascal. Incorporating a 140mm fork, progressive geometry, and adaptable chainstay lengths, it embodies a dream hardtail trail bike. Shorter seat tube lengths with ample insertion depth have been designed to accommodate longer dropper posts, allowing riders to tailor it to their preferred riding style. Slam those sliders in, and the 425mm chainstays make for a manual-friendly jib machine. Slide them back a bit, and you get a stable, capable trail shredder. Whether opting for a single-speed setup or multiple gears, the choice is yours.
The heart and soul of this bike is our modern take on traditional titanium. This frame is made using cold formed 3/2.5 titanium tubing to achieve its stunning looks while optimizing stiffness and compliance. To meet the demands for increased strength, the headtube, bottom bracket shell, and dropouts are CNC machined from solid blocks of 6/4 titanium, emphasizing durability and resilience.Details and Key Features:
• Frame Material: Titanium
• Front Travel: 140mm
• Wheel Size: 29”
• 5 sizes: Small, Medium, Large, XL, XXL
• Frame weight: 2,290g (5.05lbs) size Large
• Size-appropriate seat tube angles. Slightly steeper on XL and XXL
• Shorter seat tubes with long insertion depths to run longer dropper posts
• Internal cable routing – clean, quiet, and simple
• SRAM UDH derailleur hanger
• Sliding Dropouts with 17mm of chainstay length adjustabilityPRICING
FRAME ONLY: $2,499.00
SRAM GX EAGLE: $5,199.00
SRAM GX TRANSMISSION: $5,999.00
SHIMANO XT: $5,499.00
SRAM XO TRANSMISSION: $6,999.00
SRAM XX TRANSMISSION: $9,599.00
More info: revelbikes.com