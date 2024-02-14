Revel Releases Tirade Titanium Hardtail

Feb 14, 2024
by Revel Bikes  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: Revel Bikes

There is often a satisfaction in mountain biking that only a classic, well-designed hardtail can provide. The simplicity, connection to the trail, and absolute fun you get out of these bikes is what makes them so attractive.

The Tirade, a titanium hardtail trail bike, draws inspiration from Revel's full-suspension Rascal. Incorporating a 140mm fork, progressive geometry, and adaptable chainstay lengths, it embodies a dream hardtail trail bike. Shorter seat tube lengths with ample insertion depth have been designed to accommodate longer dropper posts, allowing riders to tailor it to their preferred riding style. Slam those sliders in, and the 425mm chainstays make for a manual-friendly jib machine. Slide them back a bit, and you get a stable, capable trail shredder. Whether opting for a single-speed setup or multiple gears, the choice is yours.

The heart and soul of this bike is our modern take on traditional titanium. This frame is made using cold formed 3/2.5 titanium tubing to achieve its stunning looks while optimizing stiffness and compliance. To meet the demands for increased strength, the headtube, bottom bracket shell, and dropouts are CNC machined from solid blocks of 6/4 titanium, emphasizing durability and resilience.

photo
photo

photo


Details and Key Features:

• Frame Material: Titanium
• Front Travel: 140mm
• Wheel Size: 29”
• 5 sizes: Small, Medium, Large, XL, XXL
• Frame weight: 2,290g (5.05lbs) size Large
• Size-appropriate seat tube angles. Slightly steeper on XL and XXL
• Shorter seat tubes with long insertion depths to run longer dropper posts
• Internal cable routing – clean, quiet, and simple
• SRAM UDH derailleur hanger
• Sliding Dropouts with 17mm of chainstay length adjustability

photo

PRICING

FRAME ONLY: $2,499.00
SRAM GX EAGLE: $5,199.00
SRAM GX TRANSMISSION: $5,999.00
SHIMANO XT: $5,499.00
SRAM XO TRANSMISSION: $6,999.00
SRAM XX TRANSMISSION: $9,599.00

More info: revelbikes.com



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Hardtails Revel Bikes Revel Tirade


Author Info:
RevelBikes avatar

Member since Jul 6, 2018
36 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Burning Question: Where Do Wheel Component Manufacturers Stand on Tire Inserts?
44890 views
Review: 6 Months Aboard the Specialized Levo SL eMTB
43958 views
Video: Bernard Kerr Testing the Road Gap at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania
37386 views
Velo Digest: AXS Battery Solar Charging Patent, A Gearbox Gravel Bike, Assos’ $7000 Skinsuit, & More
31805 views
Video: Talus Turk Overshoots 90 Footer at Darkfest & Breaks Collarbone
30942 views
Video: Frameworks vs. Raaw vs. Orbea - Editors Reviewing Each Others Personal Bikes
27525 views
First Ride: Focus Vam² SL - Electric Downcountry?
27461 views
Opinion: The Big Short - Smaller Wheels Don't Require Shorter Chainstays
27219 views

9 Comments
  • 16 0
 "Titanium hardtails never get old".......Just the people who buy them.
  • 3 0
 Hahaha...and when our back and knees say enough is enough, we buy a titanium full-sus.
  • 5 1
 Photo is private, pinkbike pirates Titanium frames all the look the same Maxxis wobble, e-bike throttlez
  • 5 0
 love it except for that curved down tube/head tube junction
  • 4 0
 UDH on sliding dropouts is a move! I don't feel like I have seen that much yet.
  • 3 0
 Is this the year we really start to see Continental tires specified on bike builds in the US? Is Maxxis finally getting some real competition in the OEM market?
  • 4 0
 Wow, stock with Kryptotals F/R is awesome! More of this please
  • 2 0
 @RevelBikes can't click through to pics, album set to private
  • 2 0
 So Why Cycles is now under Revel. Those are really beautiful bikes.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.024153
Mobile Version of Website