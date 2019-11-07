Revelate Designs Announce Joey & Hopper Frame Bags

Nov 8, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  
Joey and Hopper frame bags

PRESS RELEASE: Revelate Designs

Answering the call for carrying capacity in hard to use spaces, are our Hopper frame bag and Joey downtube bag. For bikes with limited room for a full size frame bag, or those just needing more space, the Joey and the Hopper offer creative solutions for extra storage.

Joey and Hopper frame bags
Joey downtube bag (left): MSRP $57. available in black. Hopper frame bag (right) MSRP $79.also available in black.

Our first true universal fitting frame bag, the Hopper fits most adult sized bikes, and many full suspension frame bags with a vertically mounted shock. This mid-frame fitting zipperless bag was painstakingly developed to work well, whether the bag is empty or full to the brim. With a short length that would make zipper access difficult, We used our design knowledge from our popular Mag-Tank cockpit bag, combined with a decade of tried and true frame bag manufacturing. The result is a single-handed accessible, panel-opening frame bag with an effortless magnetic closure.

Joey and Hopper frame bags

Going “down under,” the Joey attaches near the bike’s bottom bracket and is ideal for carrying heavy items, while keeping the center of gravity low. Designed to fit an 8 oz fuel canister, Vargo BOT, Jetboil, or 2L hydration bladder, the Joey is a must have for multi-day self-supported adventures. An intricately designed compression molded foam panel, along the bag’s top, is paired with silicone coated compression straps for a downtube bag that won’t budge on the roughest terrain. A roll top closure allows for easy access while attached to the bike, eliminating problems with mucked up zippers in a notoriously muddy area.

Joey and Hopper frame bags

The Joey and the Hopper are sewn in the US and constructed with Revelate’s exclusive VX21 fabric that is two times as abrasion resistant as standard VX material. A full size printable PDF is available to determine fit of the Hopper frame bag on our website.


For more information, visit Revelate Designs

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Packs Revelate Designs


Must Read This Week
Industry Veteran Michael Bonney Announces Decision to End His Life
110902 views
Spotted: Prototype Cannondale Enduro Bike
63096 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, An Ingenious Tool, New Fenders, & More - November 2019
59926 views
10 of the Best Handlebar Mounted Bike Lights Ridden & Rated
46149 views
Consumers Threaten to Boycott Backcountry.com as Retailer Sues Businesses for Using the Term ‘Backcountry’
46028 views
Review: Öhlins RXF36 M2 Trail Fork
45226 views
Test Your Bike Knowledge: Can You Guess These Models? - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
44788 views
Review: 2020 Nukeproof Reactor 290c RS
42843 views

6 Comments

  • 6 0
 Well that'd be covered in dog shite in seconds round here!
  • 1 0
 Wait, is the English mud actually dog shit ??? No wonder brits excel at riding in it, it's a sufficient motivation! Smile
  • 4 1
 wtf..
  • 1 0
 Reminds me of those bottle collector hobo dudes with all the stuffed garbage bags tied to a shopping cart.
  • 1 0
 Top notch announcment, product of the year.
  • 2 0
 WTF :v

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021190
Mobile Version of Website