Revelate Designs Announce Joey & Hopper Frame Bags

Answering the call for carrying capacity in hard to use spaces, are our Hopper frame bag and Joey downtube bag. For bikes with limited room for a full size frame bag, or those just needing more space, the Joey and the Hopper offer creative solutions for extra storage.
Joey downtube bag (left): MSRP $57. available in black. Hopper frame bag (right) MSRP $79.also available in black.
Our first true universal fitting frame bag, the Hopper fits most adult sized bikes, and many full suspension frame bags with a vertically mounted shock. This mid-frame fitting zipperless bag was painstakingly developed to work well, whether the bag is empty or full to the brim. With a short length that would make zipper access difficult, We used our design knowledge from our popular Mag-Tank cockpit bag, combined with a decade of tried and true frame bag manufacturing. The result is a single-handed accessible, panel-opening frame bag with an effortless magnetic closure.
Going “down under,” the Joey attaches near the bike’s bottom bracket and is ideal for carrying heavy items, while keeping the center of gravity low. Designed to fit an 8 oz fuel canister, Vargo BOT, Jetboil, or 2L hydration bladder, the Joey is a must have for multi-day self-supported adventures. An intricately designed compression molded foam panel, along the bag’s top, is paired with silicone coated compression straps for a downtube bag that won’t budge on the roughest terrain. A roll top closure allows for easy access while attached to the bike, eliminating problems with mucked up zippers in a notoriously muddy area.
The Joey and the Hopper are sewn in the US and constructed with Revelate’s exclusive VX21 fabric that is two times as abrasion resistant as standard VX material. A full size printable PDF is available to determine fit of the Hopper frame bag on our website. For more information, visit Revelate Designs
