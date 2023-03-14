Revel's DH Bike Concept Has a 3D-Printed Thermoplastic Frame

Mar 14, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

Revel Bikes made their debut back in 2019, and in the years since the brand has rolled out several new models, all situated on the slightly more conservative side of the geometry spectrum. The fact that Revel didn't dive headfirst into the extra-long and slack pool isn't a bad thing – the bikes have received plenty of praise for their quick handling and excellent pedaling manners – it just makes Revel's announcement that they've been working on a 3D printed downhill bike a little more surprising.

The idea for the bike first arose during Revel's early days, when Chris Canfield was working on the suspension layout for the trail bikes. Keen to see his CBF suspension design applied to a composite bike, Canfield came up with the geometry figures and kinematics for the Rodeo.

Before going further, it needs to be mentioned that the Revel Rodeo is still in the very early stages of development. It's more of a proof of concept than anything else, and if the bike went into production as it's shown now the price would be so high that only the Musks and Zuckerbergs of the world would be able to afford it.



Enter Arevo

With the basics of the DH bike in place, the next step was deciding how to manufacture it. Adam Miller, Revel's CEO, has an appetite for new manufacturing techniques, and in this case it was Arevo, a Silicon Valley-based company that's focused on implementing futuristic ways of making composites that grabbed his attention.

If the name sounds familiar, Arevo is the company behind the Superstrata, the crowd-funded road bike that was billed as the “world's first 3D-printed custom unibody carbon fiber composite bike.” The campaign was wildly successful, raising over $7 million USD, although the reception to the bikes once backers finally received them was decidedly lukewarm – the weight and overall finish of the Superstrata didn't live up to the lofty claims. The multiple long shipping delays that were exacerbated by Covid didn't help things either.

Arevo also launched the Scotsman All-Carbon Fiber Scooter on Indiegogo, although once again comments for that campaign are filled with angry backers frustrated at the ongoing delays and lack of updates. That was followed up by the Mishima lounge chair, which does seem like it's available, assuming you don't mind waiting 14 weeks and paying over $5,000 for one. F1's Fernando Alonso even makes an appearance in this story – his Kimoa brand released an e-bike manufactured by Arevo at the Miami Grand Prix last year.

As a final twist to the tale of Arevo, the CIA, or rather In-Q-Tel, the CIA's venture capital firm, is one of the investors in the company.



Robots, Lasers, & Thermoplastic

Putting aside Arevo's odd history and and ongoing hurdles, the potential for a 3D printed thermoplastic bike is very intriguing. Creating a carbon fiber frame is traditionally a very labor intensive process, and an expensive mold must first be created for each frame size.

Bring in some thermoplastic, lasers, and robots and the amount of hand labor required during manufacturing dramatically decreases. It's worth mentioning the use of thermoplastic isn't a new concept in the mountain bike world – GT was using the stuff in the mid- to late '90s, and more recently Guerrilla Gravity started using it for their frames, while several companies including Revel, Chris King, and Evil, have worked with CSS Composites to created thermoplastic rims.

What sets Arevo's methods apart is the fact that they're 3D printing the frames, building them one layer at a time, rather than using a mold. The filament is fed through a six-axis robotic arm, where it's heated up by a laser, and then compacted by a roller while it's laid down in the pre-programmed pattern. The lack of a mold opens up all sorts of customization options when it comes to frame sizing and geometry.

That said, although there's technically a nearly infinite number of possibilities when printing a frame, the strength of the final product still needs to be considered – you can't just scale up a frame without performing an analysis to ensure that it would still be strong enough to pass the relevant standards.

In the case of the Revel Rodeo, the frame did pass ISO standards, but Adam Miller said that it's still not quite at the level of strength they're looking for. Revel's pie-in-the-sky, long term goal is to have a rider aboard a 3D printed Revel at a Red Bull Rampage someday, which means that the frame needs to be as strong as possible.

As for those water bottle mounts, those aren't a joke – they were added as a 'Why not?' feature during the design process of the bike. It's easy enough to remove the mounting bolts if a rider doesn't want to carry a bottle, and for the thirsty park rat they'll be a welcome addition.




What's Next?

Where do things go from here? That's a good question. Adam Miller believes that this could be a glimpse into the future of bike manufacturing, but Revel's efforts haven't resulted in a clear conclusion as to when that future will begin. The cost is still a major hurdle, due to the amount of engineering time the project requires, and, as Arevo's other endeavors have illustrated, being able to meet demand is another factor that needs to be considered.

For now, the Rodeo is simply an interesting side project – we'll have to wait and see where Revel and Arevo's efforts take them.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Revel Bikes


Must Read This Week
Video: Richie Rude Marks his Return to DH & 12 Years with Yeti in 'Roots Run Deep'
57742 views
How to Not Feel Stupid Walking Into a Bike Shop
45332 views
DVO Previews New Onyx D1 Fork
43661 views
Jared Graves Hit by Car, Shatters Kneecap & Breaks Foot
41736 views
Slack Randoms: Audi's $10,000 eMTB, Top Gun Musical Bike Builds, the Fall of Rollerblading & More
40038 views
Check Out: A Tiny Electric Pump, Sunglasses, Ergonomic Grips, & More
37297 views
Tech Briefing: Prototype Bikes, Lightweight Dropper Posts & 16" Singlespeeds - March 2023
36611 views
HQ Tour: Brazn Makes Unique High Pivot Bikes in New Zealand
32201 views

40 Comments

  • 25 0
 Someday us know-it-alls will be able to f*ck up a bike proper by custom selecting any geo we want, paying the full non-refundable cost, and having that thing 3D printed. Me, I can hardly wait.
  • 4 0
 Grim Donuts for all!
  • 3 0
 *Atherton bikes on line one for you sir
  • 2 0
 I mean, with steel bikes that is already a thing. I went that route with a custom Marino frame and I was pleasantly surprised that the geo I cooked up in my head came out really damn good
  • 1 0
 That day is already here. Atherton for 3D printed, but any custom frame builder with a welding torch and some steel tubing can screw up a bike for you at your request.
  • 1 0
 @ak-77: charlie sponsel had a hilarious rant about this on a recent(ish) vital podcast. "How many pairs of pants have you owned in your life? Ok, design yourself the perfect pair of pants, go!" Pretty fun podcast all around.
  • 1 0
 Just adding Nicolai to this list.
  • 13 1
 Yeeeehaw!!!!
  • 4 1
 Put your Cowboy or Cowgirl hats on and lets RODEO!
  • 2 1
 @jankus: giddyup Janker!
  • 1 0
 @jankus: this bad boy could bust so many muttons
  • 9 1
 My memories of thermoplastic was snapping the head tube clean off my GT STS1 about 25 years ago. Hopefully much has changed since then....
  • 5 0
 the good news is you at least have a memory of that. Terrifying failure of a frame
  • 4 0
 *Thermosnapstic
  • 1 0
 @mtmc99: luckily it was at low speed.
  • 8 1
 Can this fit a Rolhoff hub?
  • 5 1
 Please add an option to your "What Factors Influence Your Bike Purchasing Decisions?" poll: 'It is not funded by the CIA.'
  • 2 0
 Bottle mounts on a park bike are surprisingly useful. No, I don't drink during a run, but it's nice to be able to drink during the lift ride back to the top or while waiting in the lift line.
  • 4 0
 Let'rrrrr eat!
  • 7 8
 Can we get run times for these 3D Printed parts and then compare them to other forms of manufacturing? Feel like that's the data we are missing with all this 3D Printed talk. Also, do they require CNC work post printing? What's the scrap rate? How are the tolerances. Lots of questions.
  • 1 0
 Agree, it would be interesting to know more about those procedures, so we as End-Consumers could have a more realistic perspective on why and how a price for a frame is as it is. Then again that's probably the reason we won't get those information. In my opinion the selective laser melting, applied by Atherton ist one of the most promising manufacturing innovations. I worked in a marketing agency for one of the bigger manufacturers of those machines, and they really take leaps forward innovation-wise currently. They also manage to reduce scrap etc. a lot.
  • 1 0
 Not really sure why you as a consumer need any of this info lol. What's the scrap rate / tolerances / etc for hydroformed aluminum? Hand-layup carbon? From which manufacturer? Etc

But they talked a lot about this stuff on the CyclingTips Nerd Alert podcast with the company that makes these (Arevo).
podcasts.apple.com/dk/podcast/the-superstrata-doesnt-need-your-silly-seat-tube/id1489098732?i=1000577328325
  • 4 1
 GT sends out cease and desist....
  • 3 0
 DH with 2 water bottle mounts?
  • 4 1
 I really thought it was going to have a 65 degree HT angle
  • 1 0
 Can't wait for the all the people melting these by sticking it on a bike rack right next to their exhaust. That said, 3D printing the fibres themselves in situ is kinda sick
  • 3 0
 Saddle up wranglers!
  • 2 0
 Doesn't look like a Session and it fits 2 bottles! Sign me up!
  • 8 6
 Exo+ tires on the test bike tells me they aren’t serious about this
  • 3 0
 black is the new black.
  • 1 0
 this looks super rad, 3d printed carbon and cbf suspension!!! Ill go ahead and get in line now
  • 2 0
 Don’t forget the advent calendar!
  • 2 0
 Thermoplastic..
In the words of Frodo: We've been here before.
  • 2 0
 That's a Revelation!
  • 1 0
 You know.... Aviato? My Aviato?
  • 1 0
 Get your spurs on, were going riding! Yeehaw!
  • 2 0
 Want
  • 1 0
 Fits TWO water bottle cages.
  • 2 2
 I have not heard the word "Thermoplastic" since the days of the GT STS!!
  • 1 3
 Now that's a DH bike.. uncomplicated, light and looks fast as f$£k





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.042108
Mobile Version of Website