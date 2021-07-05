Revelstoke & Casey Brown to Host Dark Horse Women's Invitational Event

Casey Brown in Revelstoke.

My vision is to create a women’s freeride event that is welcoming, inclusive and focused on progression. I've had a dream to build a proper jump line for a while. My hope is that this event will become an annual celebration for women on bikes and shine a light on women’s freeriding. — Casey Brown

Casey Brown will be leading the charge at this event.

Casey Brown, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, and Jigsaw Event Services have teamed up to create a women's invite-only event modeled after the FEST Series called Dark Horse.The team has built a new jump line for the event that will eventually be open to the public as part of Revelstoke's trail network. Dark Horse will be centered around those six big jumps as well as a smaller progression line, an airbag, and a mulch jump.At the end of the event, one rider will take home the Dark Horse title, though the atmosphere is meant to be more collaborative than competitive.The event is scheduled for August 16-20, 2021 and will feature a roster of eight to twelve of the best female freeriders.