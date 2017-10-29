Revelstoke and Sol Mountain: Alpine Rides of Interior British Columbia's TransCanada Highway - Part 2

Continuing west on the TransCanada from Golden you first cross the massive avalanche slide paths of Glacier National Park at Rogers Pass
. Gawk at the terrain and marvel at the fact that almost every conceivable line in this particular set of mountains has been skied or toured. Sadly opportunities only exist here for hiking and not biking so continue on to the small town of Revelstoke.
Quite a bit has been written about "Revy" on Pinkbike
and for good reason. This town punches well above its weight in terms of trails and, (in large part due to its resource roots), alpine access as well as annually hosting Bikefest Revelstoke
. You'd be well served by base-camping out of Revy to bang out some alpine rides. One would also be remiss if not giving a shoutout to local Matt Yaki of Wandering Wheels
who not only has written the seminal guide to knocking out Revy alpine rides
but who also provides shuttle and guiding services.
Before moving on to the alpine trail eye-candy it must also be said that Revy has a pretty wide selection of subalpine and valley trails for if weather is bad; namely the dh-oriented Boulder
and trailbike-oriented MacPherson trail
systems. All the trails mentioned here (with the exception of Sol) see love from the Revelstoke Cycling Association so if you do get a chance to ride in this region; forego one beer and make a donation
.
Sex on the Beach in the MacPherson trail system in Revy.
Boulder Mountain biking trails
Cartier
Kevin our friend from Grand Junction sent us an email last month -something along the lines of "Hey, I need to get out of the desert heat". Something that's been a bucket-list item for Kevin is a bike-heli drop. This ride is getting quite popular. Fortunately, there is a dedicated group of people who are doing trail work on this classic descent and we found it to be in fantastic shape. Fans of euro turns will still find the 38-odd tight switchbacks to still be eminently janky but with the blown out chunder at the run-outs to be fixed up just a tad so one doesn't slide out on the downhill benchcut.
At the outset, it must be said that you can hike up to Cartier
. Six hours should do it from valley floor. Be warned that there won't be much water up high so plan accordingly for those hot days and if you want to beat the heli'ers up there you should be looking at starting at about 1am from the trailhead.
We used Arrow Helicopters
for the air-donkey ride to Cartier. The distinct advantage of going with them is that they base out of the Revelstoke airport which is just a short 2km road ride from the Cartier trailhead thus simplifying logistics. Arrow Heli has slick Transport Canada-approved Heli MTB racks so five people and bikes can go in one flight with a minimum of fuss. Budget approximately 200 per person for the full heli-load.
This is also obviously a hiking trail so yield to hikers. There is also lots of wildlife around so consider yourself warned if you t-bone a bear. Cartier is a 16km ride with 2,250m of descending (2,000m of this is in one shot). There is only 100m of climbing and it's pretty much right at the end. It took us three hours, but we take our time in the alpine.
Frisby Ridge
Frisby Ridge is back in the alpine cards following a one year closure in 2016
after a particularly bad rainy summer coupled with inconsiderate riding habits of users not considering the damage they could do to alpine trails by "brown-pow'ing" fragile alpine singletrack. It's seen a lot of work particularly from the tireless David Pearson of LittleBigWorks
trail contracting and is running well.
The Frisby Ridge alpine trail gives you stunning views on a 25.8km out and back xc ride with trailhead access via logging road giving you a boost to approximately 1,300m. This trail was purpose-built for mountain-biking to create an alpine ride accessible to riders of all levels. In this, the RCA succeeded. You gain 720m at the high point in 10.6km so the climbing grade is reasonable. The remaining mileage is to a lake loop and back along an alpine ridgeline replete with Selkirk Range views.
This gradual climb creates a fast descent on the way back to the barn although remember, uphill riders have the right of way. A Hot tip is to do this as a late-afternoon/early evening pedal. We got going at about 4:30 after doing some valley trail explorations in the MacPherson area. The uninterrupted descent chasing the sunset from the alpine is enervating and a great way to end the day.
Keystone Standard
Keystone Standard Basin is another classic ride. It's a one hour drive from town and up a logging road to 1,750m giving you quick alpine access. We’ve ridden Keystone Standard Basin many times and it's still a favorite. One can ride all the way to the standard cabin via a 11km trail. Alpine excursion/variations are possible by continuing on to Standard Ridge or by dropping bikes at Keystone Pass and continuing to Keystone Peak with both alternatives affording plenty of high-quality alpine views.
With increased use by bikers this trail has seen some maintenance by local volunteers but still has kept its character as an out-and-back gem characterized by easily accessed alpine singletrack and stunning views. Expect a bit more of a technical feel then the purpose-built Frisby Ridge trail and a true taste of a wilderness experience (especially if combined with sidebars). Don't forget to stop and smell the ever-present alpine flowers.
Sol Mountain
100km from Revelstoke; 50km down the paved road just before the Shelter Bay ferry
(which is a gateway to other out-of-scope Interior BC alpine excursions), is the Shelter Bay forest service road to Sol Mountain Lodge
and the Monashee Mountains. The logging road climbs 2,000m; with the majority of climbing in the last 17km. Within the last 4km, you are in Sol Mountain’s ski touring tenure and you can see where you ski. This is very cool for powder geeks. The area below is actively logged so it’s best to have a radio tuned to the RR12 channel so you can let the contractors know you are on the road.
Sol Mountain Lodge sunset.
Leaving the lodge – view looks to Mission Ridge.
Baldur in the back and the mighty Chicken Knob. Bear Lake glimmers as a sliver on the left side of the picture almost 500m below.
The drive was a lot longer than the heli-flight when we were flown here in January 2017 for a week of ski touring. The drive shouldn’t be taken lightly. A 2WD vehicle can make it when the road is in good shape but wet conditions may make the going a bit rough. There is very little cell service on the road so drive lightly and carefully. The higher you go the fewer pullouts there are so be especially careful on those blind corners.
View to Caribou Pass in summer and winter.
At the Sol Lake/Caribou Pass trail junction. It took over three years to get permission to build these bike trails. Government moves slow as glaciers.
Sol Mountain has been developing their summer recreation
slowly but surely since 2013. Adjacent to Monashee Provincial park their trails add to the ones in the Park
. A 4.6km trail out and back that takes you to Caribou pass and a view into Peters Lake in Monashee Provincial Park
was completed this year adding to the existing 20km of Alpine singletrack. Again cool for powderhounds since we have skied almost all the area that we biked! Sol’s plan is to further expand the trail network so look for this taster to increase in scope and quality. Sol Mountain doesn’t just have bike trails; there’s also a metric ton of pre-existing hiking trails, canoeing in lakes and other activities (Yoga and wellness retreats, weddings etc.).
It's always interesting to see terrain at different times of the year. Now we are climbing the Caribou Pass trail winding our way along an east-west contour. We skied down that treed slope in mid background.
View past Caribou Pass N into the Monashees.
Beautiful alpine lakes on this ride.
Cool rock features on the lower trail system.
We took the out-and-back uphill from Sol Lake to Mission Ridge and found the odd hike-a-bike.
Alpine beer at Mission Ridge looking down to Lodge Notch. We also replenished a stock of alpine beer at Sol Lake.
This looks to the Springfield ski runs from Mission Ridge.
Heading to Sol Lake from Mission Ridge with the ever-present view of Mt Fosthall.
Sol Lake.
Slabs with a view of French Connection and Norquay on the back! Down valley is the lodge at 1980. Even further down valley is Bear Lake at about 1,600m.
We would highly recommend staying at Sol Mountain’s well-appointed and comfortable Lodge to maximize your time in this beautiful serene place. The trails take anywhere from 3 to 6 hours to explore while the road drive in will be about 4 hours (2 hours each way) as a day-trip from Revy.
If you are budget and/or time-constrained and do just drive up for the day, Sol asks that you park at the parking area by the 1.6km sign and ride the single track trail to the lodge to sign in. There is no charge to use the trails as a day trip but Sol does ask that you donate to the Revelstoke Cycling Association
to show goodwill appreciation for trail work.
Riding into the Lodge from the lower parking lot. The inset shows the snow-depth in winter.
Evening refreshments as the sun sets.
Sol Mountain and Alpine Trails Generally
To fully appreciate Sol Mountain’s quality trail work see also this article explaining the trail work techniques
. It’s very rare to see alpine singletrack so “single”; so narrow. The main reason for the singletrack being so aesthetically pure and narrow is no doubt in part because the trails are so new; there isn’t that much traffic there, for now.
Here are some tips on how you can help keep these Sol Mountain gems (and all
alpine trails) looking this good for a long time to come.
For riders
Immaculate trail-work.
• Stay on trail. No french enduro-Strava cutting corner lines. Trail braids in the alpine will likely never heal
• If there’s a puddle ride through it; don’t go around it and widen the trail
• Some sections of the trails are rocked in to protect the soil. If there’s a rocky section ride over the rocks; not around it. And if the rocks are too tough – consider walking instead.
• Look at where you want to go; not where you don’t want to go
For builders
Rock bridges over low-lying areas.
• There are sections which people will walk (especially on uphills) in the alpine where oxygen is in short supply. Anticipate this and build a step-off platform, or try to decrease climbing grade more than you normally might
• There are sections where people will pass or will braid (usually downhills with good sightlines). Anticipate that by leaving some wider sections, or routing through the limited features to discourage this
• Don’t feel the need to cut every tree or pry loose every rock. Leave the odd tree or rock in to preserve twisty-turny singletrack; because twisty-turny is more interesting than straight.
Massive rock placements on benchcuts on Caribou Pass trail.
