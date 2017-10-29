Revelstoke and Sol Mountain: Alpine Rides of Interior British Columbia's TransCanada Highway - Part 2

Keystone Standard

Keystone Standard Basin is another classic ride. It's a one hour drive from town and up a logging road to 1,750m giving you quick alpine access. We’ve ridden Keystone Standard Basin many times and it's still a favorite. One can ride all the way to the standard cabin via a 11km trail. Alpine excursion/variations are possible by continuing on to Standard Ridge or by dropping bikes at Keystone Pass and continuing to Keystone Peak with both alternatives affording plenty of high-quality alpine views.With increased use by bikers this trail has seen some maintenance by local volunteers but still has kept its character as an out-and-back gem characterized by easily accessed alpine singletrack and stunning views. Expect a bit more of a technical feel then the purpose-built Frisby Ridge trail and a true taste of a wilderness experience (especially if combined with sidebars). Don't forget to stop and smell the ever-present alpine flowers.