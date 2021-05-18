Revenue Round Up: Another Quarter of Big Growth for the Bike Industry with Warning Signs on the Horizon

May 18, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
There have been positive financial reports across the board in the first three months of 2021. The bike boom seems to be continuing its momentum from the end of 2020 and, despite widespread reports of product shortages, brands are reporting year-on year growth with some even posting record quarters.

This is somewhat misleading though as the first quarter of 2020 that these results are comparing to was a turbulent one as the world reacted to the rapid spread of COVID-19 with factory shutdowns and the strictest lockdown periods of the pandemic.

Still, the bike industry continues to flourish, however there are scattered warnings of further product shortages and price increases in the future. Here's a run down of Q1 financial results.


Shimano Bike Sales up 76%

Shimano EP8

Shimano recorded a Q1 net sales increase of 76% year on year from the same period in 2020. Its sales totaled 103,757 million yen, and operating income increased 169.3% to 27,730 million yen.

Despite the second wave of lockdowns around the world, global demand for bicycles remained high, including in Europe and North America. Shimano warns of shortages in every country, but it still described its order taking in the quarter as "brisk". While in 2020 Shimano spoke about its Deore groupset leading its growth, this time it seems that EP8 and Shimano Steps Sport were the stars of the show as the market for transportation and e-bikes grew.

More info, here.


A Record Quarter for Fox Factory as Sales Nearly Double Year on Year in Bike Segment


Fox Factory posted its best-ever quarter revenue with its bike segment recording 85.5% year on year growth.

This is Fox's third consecutive quarter of record sales as sales for the whole company increased 52.5% to $281.1 million, compared to $184.4 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in Specialty Sports Group products (the bike department) was driven by increased demand in both the original equipment and aftermarket channels.

Mike Dennison, Fox’s Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our team continues to execute at the highest level, despite the meaningful supply chain challenges which exist across our business. Our performance in the first quarter displays the tenacity and adaptability of the superb team we are building at Fox. I remain optimistic about our prospects in 2021 and beyond as we expect to continue to deliver impressive growth in a dynamic business environment."

More info, here.


Dorel Sports Records Eighth Consecutive Growth Quarter and Announces Price Rises


Dorel recorded its eighth quarter of consecutive growth and a first-quarter revenue increase of 43.6% from US$188.2 million last year to US$270.3 million in its Sports division.

Dorel said that the demand for bicycles "continued unabated" and highlighted that the appetite for Cannondale models in particular was unprecedented. The group's margins were pressured by increases in ocean and domestic freight, rising costs of raw materials and bicycle components and the impact of a weakening USD versus the Chinese Yuan but its operating profit for the quarter grew to US$21.8 million, compared with an operating loss of US$0.6 million last year.

Dorel expects the increased cost of doing business to continue and confirmed it will have to increase prices for the rest of the year. Martin Schwartz, CEO, said: "Continuing cost increases in all segments for freight and commodities, as well as ocean container availability, will continue to create significant pressures. We will have to offset this with price increases through the rest of this year.

More info, here.


GoPro's Pivot to Online Brings Q1 Success


In April last year, GoPro pivoted to becoming a primarily direct sales brand and it's those online sales that have helped it record a 71% increase in revenue year on year. The company's total revenue grew to $204 million with a massive 224% increase in sales coming directly from GoPro.com accounting for $82 million of that.

GoPro also hit 1 million subscribers in the quarter for its $49.99 per annum service that offers cloud storage, discounts and a camera replacement service. This is a growth of 180% year on year and GoPro notes that it "represents approximately $50 million of high margin annual recurring revenue."

The report does note that inventory is currently low for the brand but it feels, "well-positioned to capitalize when the world regains its footing with the rollout of vaccines and improved consumer activity levels."

Nicholas Woodman, Founder and CEO, said, "We’ve evolved from a hardware unit-sales-centric business to a successful direct-to-consumer subscription-centric business with a significant opportunity to grow margin and profitability with continued subscriber growth. The value-creation implications of this shift are meaningful, and we’re energized by the opportunity as well as our outlook."

More info, here.


Bicycle Helmets not Snow Helmets Boosted Mips' Q1 Sales

Kate Courtney is still on the hunt for a good result and getting back into her old winning self. She s focused as ever lining up for this one.

In the months of January to March, Mips' sales are traditionally dominated by snow helmets but that was not the case this year. Instead, most of the brand's sales came from the increased demand for bicycle helmets around the world and helped the brand to a net sales increase of 48% year on year to 83 million SEK.

Mips was originally forecasting that stock issues would return to normal by the halfway point of this year, however it has now revised those predictions, saying, "with less than a quarter to go, we see that this will not be the case and that stock levels will continue to be challenged at least for the rest of the season."

Max Strandwitz, President and CEO, said: "The first quarter, which is normally our smallest quarter, became the fourth largest quarter ever in terms of sales... Growth was primarily driven by the Sport helmet category, which continued to show good demand for bicycle helmets. It is important to note that we have soft comparative numbers, as most factories did not produce at full capacity during the first quarter last year."

More info, here.


Leatt Records 71% Increase in Revenue


Leatt has recorded a 71% increase in revenue year on year from $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 to $12.9 million in 2021.

This breaks down into a 48% increase in neck brace revenues, 79% increase in body armor revenues, 109% increase in helmet sales and 47% increase in revenues from the sale of other products, parts and accessories.

More info, here.

 I’d like to know what bike companies plan to do when “everything goes back to normal” and the bike companies have all ramped up production, increased prices and the worlds economy goes into a tailspin due to inflation.
  • 10 0
 I've been worried about this since the spike started.
  • 4 0
 Bike prices could be increasingly among the least of our concerns.

www.thestreet.com/phildavis/stocks-options/here-are-the-companies-hiking-prices-in-response-to-soaring-inflation
  • 6 0
 I remember the Santa Cruz CEO saying most suppliers aren't willing to ramp up production much because they're not sure if the demand spike is a temporary covid-related shift or not (basically same concerns as you mentioned). Significant increases in production require investment in PPE and can take up to 5 years - keep in mind PPE suppliers seeing the same materials shortages. Sadly I think the inflation we're seeing in the bike industry won't revert much, if at all.
  • 5 3
 WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE!!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 No, you don't want to know...
  • 3 0
 @scott-townes: That is an absolute certainty. Hence: YOLO.
  • 3 0
 My theory is that neither the brands nor the manufacturers (mostly far east) are stupid and know what's going on. The manufacturers particularly are quite adverse to increase capacity with all the associated fixed cost increase and exposure to market risks.
But repeatedly calling this the "new normal" is a great way to attract investment, and that's why their public discourse seems often to be seemingly quite naive about the whole thing
  • 1 0
 Remember 1996-7 when about half the bike shops in the US folded when the MTB boom went bust??
  • 2 0
 We won't be able to afford to ride, however will be entertained by free feature length new bike release movies.
  • 11 0
 The Used bike market is going to be so nice here in a couple years. Should be fun to try and assume someone's loan on their bike!!! HAHA.
  • 9 0
 Should be fun to see how a repo works at the bike park. Keep that Strava feed private
  • 1 0
 I can't wait to buy bikes 1/3 of their msrp
  • 7 0
 Wow, now you will get to pay more for the bike you will never get.
  • 3 0
 Don't let the manufacturers know, with these record sales figures, they will inflate the prices even more! Prices have gone crazy in my opinion now. Bikes are becoming the new cars, bought on finance etc because they are becoming prohibitively expensive and they know the majority of people are willing to buy now, pay later!
  • 3 0
 With current delivery times, it's more a matter of paying now and receiving maybe possibly somewhere in the next year
  • 5 3
 With E-Bikes now being $15k each not hard to see how numbers are through the roof. Would love to see unit sale numbers across different price bands (never going to get that, but would be nice to see in order to determine how long this boom is going to last).
  • 5 3
 Just so we are all VERY clear...even with the huge cost increases in materials, shipping etc etc. here are the change in gross PROFIT for these companies year over year. Take it as you will but this says a lot...

Shimano: +72% Gross PROFIT YOY
Fox: +73% gross profit YOY
Dorel: +38% gross profit YOY
MIPS: +51% gross profit YOY
Leatt: +72% gross Profit YOY

We will see if things level but the whole "all costs are going up" trope doesnt hold much water when they are making record profits even with the increases.
  • 5 0
 What are you, some kind of communist or Marxist? You can't expect these poor 'ol companies to absorb the increased costs and take away from their profits!

On a serious note, the numbers don't lie and we're being collective fleeced. These companies can definitely absorb the covid costs but they expect us to pay for it while giving us less for more.
  • 2 0
 @matadorCE: Yeah I would never expect them to absorb all of it, nor would I expect them to even keep profits flat, companies are in it to make money, I get that. But when your customer base is slammed with untenable delay times and significant increased prices....seeing 50+ % increases in PROFIT stings a lot.
  • 1 1
 Those are revenue numbers, not profit.
  • 1 1
 @wilsonians: We don't know their net numbers and maybe those tell a very different story but yeah it certainly doesn't look good from a consumer perspective.
  • 2 1
 Yeah this is revenue, not profit. These numbers have not taken out the cost of production, distribution, marketing etc.
  • 1 0
 @swats10: I pulled the financial statements and those are gross profit numbers. Yes there will likely be some changes to that once you get all the way to the bottom but cost of goods sold is already taken out of that.
  • 1 0
 @bman33: nope, Shimano had 169% increase in operative income, Dorel operative profit was USD 21.8M versus a USD .6M last year...the article doesn't mention the others but I would expect something similar.
  • 1 0
 @bman33: Nope, I pulled the financial statements and compared gross profit. Net profit may change a bit, sure but these increases include cost of goods sold.
  • 5 0
 They are milking us like cows
  • 1 0
 I think we can all appreciate a company doing well. Making profits, expanding, more jobs, better products, etc. The issue here is that the delays they speak of and cost increases in shipping are all associated with being in bed with oversees slave labor manufacturing.

There isnt a single component on a bike that cant originate and culminate in America (or at least North America). We need to stop being dependent, and reclaim our work ethic and pride. If we are going to pay higher prices, it should be for made in America / North America industry.
  • 3 0
 ....Now that sales are up, could prices come back down a bit?
  • 5 0
 raw goods are still costing more and more, same with labor. Good luck Frown
  • 3 1
 Every BOOM has a BUST don't fall for it.
  • 3 0
 Some booms, like the Vancouver housing market, have been inflating for almost 40 years without a bust. That's a long time to wait!
  • 1 0
 @woofer2609: Toronto housing inflation is a reason why I escaped from the country...
  • 1 0
 @theoskar57: Smart move!
  • 1 0
 Hopefully all these scrubs git gud quick and push for more mtb infrastructure
  • 1 0
 GoPro lucked out with the pandemic, otherwise I think they would have gone under. Same for Dorel.
  • 2 0
 I'm so glad I have two bikes I like.
  • 1 0
 Why didn't you show us Fox's revenue in Yen? Cmon Smurthwaite
  • 1 1
 So who's attending the investor calls?
  • 6 7
 stay off our trails you jerrys
  • 1 4
 "Supply and demand" is just capitalistic jargon for "greed"
  • 1 0
 How do those companies dare to earn money with stuff they supply and that consumers buy willingly, right?
By the way comrade, why are you wasting time and money that would be better employed for the greater good with this "mountain biking" thing?

