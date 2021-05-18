Revenue Round Up: Another Quarter of Big Growth for the Bike Industry with Warning Signs on the Horizon

There have been positive financial reports across the board in the first three months of 2021. The bike boom seems to be continuing its momentum from the end of 2020 and, despite widespread reports of product shortages, brands are reporting year-on year growth with some even posting record quarters.
This is somewhat misleading though as the first quarter of 2020 that these results are comparing to was a turbulent one as the world reacted to the rapid spread of COVID-19 with factory shutdowns and the strictest lockdown periods of the pandemic.
Still, the bike industry continues to flourish, however there are scattered warnings of further product shortages and price increases in the future. Here's a run down of Q1 financial results. Shimano Bike Sales up 76%
Shimano recorded a Q1 net sales increase of 76% year on year from the same period in 2020. Its sales totaled 103,757 million yen, and operating income increased 169.3% to 27,730 million yen.
Despite the second wave of lockdowns around the world, global demand for bicycles remained high, including in Europe and North America. Shimano warns of shortages in every country, but it still described its order taking in the quarter as "brisk". While in 2020 Shimano spoke about its Deore groupset leading its growth, this time it seems that EP8 and Shimano Steps Sport were the stars of the show as the market for transportation and e-bikes grew.
A Record Quarter for Fox Factory as Sales Nearly Double Year on Year in Bike Segment
Fox Factory posted its best-ever quarter revenue with its bike segment recording 85.5% year on year growth.
This is Fox's third consecutive quarter of record sales as sales for the whole company increased 52.5% to $281.1 million, compared to $184.4 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in Specialty Sports Group products (the bike department) was driven by increased demand in both the original equipment and aftermarket channels.
Mike Dennison, Fox’s Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our team continues to execute at the highest level, despite the meaningful supply chain challenges which exist across our business. Our performance in the first quarter displays the tenacity and adaptability of the superb team we are building at Fox. I remain optimistic about our prospects in 2021 and beyond as we expect to continue to deliver impressive growth in a dynamic business environment."
Dorel Sports Records Eighth Consecutive Growth Quarter and Announces Price Rises
Dorel recorded its eighth quarter of consecutive growth and a first-quarter revenue increase of 43.6% from US$188.2 million last year to US$270.3 million in its Sports division.
Dorel said that the demand for bicycles "continued unabated" and highlighted that the appetite for Cannondale models in particular was unprecedented. The group's margins were pressured by increases in ocean and domestic freight, rising costs of raw materials and bicycle components and the impact of a weakening USD versus the Chinese Yuan but its operating profit for the quarter grew to US$21.8 million, compared with an operating loss of US$0.6 million last year.
Dorel expects the increased cost of doing business to continue and confirmed it will have to increase prices for the rest of the year. Martin Schwartz, CEO, said: "Continuing cost increases in all segments for freight and commodities, as well as ocean container availability, will continue to create significant pressures. We will have to offset this with price increases through the rest of this year.
GoPro's Pivot to Online Brings Q1 Success
In April last year, GoPro pivoted to becoming a primarily direct sales brand and it's those online sales that have helped it record a 71% increase in revenue year on year. The company's total revenue grew to $204 million with a massive 224% increase in sales coming directly from GoPro.com accounting for $82 million of that.
GoPro also hit 1 million subscribers in the quarter for its $49.99 per annum service that offers cloud storage, discounts and a camera replacement service. This is a growth of 180% year on year and GoPro notes that it "represents approximately $50 million of high margin annual recurring revenue."
The report does note that inventory is currently low for the brand but it feels, "well-positioned to capitalize when the world regains its footing with the rollout of vaccines and improved consumer activity levels."
Nicholas Woodman, Founder and CEO, said, "We’ve evolved from a hardware unit-sales-centric business to a successful direct-to-consumer subscription-centric business with a significant opportunity to grow margin and profitability with continued subscriber growth. The value-creation implications of this shift are meaningful, and we’re energized by the opportunity as well as our outlook."
Bicycle Helmets not Snow Helmets Boosted Mips' Q1 Sales
In the months of January to March, Mips' sales are traditionally dominated by snow helmets but that was not the case this year. Instead, most of the brand's sales came from the increased demand for bicycle helmets around the world and helped the brand to a net sales increase of 48% year on year to 83 million SEK.
Mips was originally forecasting that stock issues would return to normal by the halfway point of this year, however it has now revised those predictions, saying, "with less than a quarter to go, we see that this will not be the case and that stock levels will continue to be challenged at least for the rest of the season."
Max Strandwitz, President and CEO, said: "The first quarter, which is normally our smallest quarter, became the fourth largest quarter ever in terms of sales... Growth was primarily driven by the Sport helmet category, which continued to show good demand for bicycle helmets. It is important to note that we have soft comparative numbers, as most factories did not produce at full capacity during the first quarter last year."
Leatt Records 71% Increase in Revenue
Leatt has recorded a 71% increase in revenue year on year from $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 to $12.9 million in 2021.
This breaks down into a 48% increase in neck brace revenues, 79% increase in body armor revenues, 109% increase in helmet sales and 47% increase in revenues from the sale of other products, parts and accessories.
