Revenue Round Up: Sales Increases Continue Despite Stock Shortages

Despite seeing a Lull in the Cycling Boom during this year's Q3 financial reports it appears companies are starting to see big increases in sales at financial years come to a close. Let's get into all the key details from brand's recent Q4 revenue reports.
Shortage of complete bikes stalls Signa Sports United sales
The parent company of Wiggle CRC and other e-commerce sites, Signa Sports United, has reported a net sales increase of 11% during the first quarter despite saying sales would have been higher if more complete bikes were available.
Signa Sports United said net revenue reached €213 million ($236 million) in the quarter with sale up 17% to 892 million euros in the last 12 months. If full bike sales were removed the net revenue actually grew by 24%. The quarter did see a net loss of 165 million euros, versus a loss of 1 million euros in the first quarter last year, but the company closed on a deal where it bought Wiggle CRC in December.
Stephan Zoll, CEO of SSU, said, “This quarter we closed two strategically significant transactions, WiggleCRC and Tennis Express, that allow us to meaningfully enhance the strength of our platform. Despite the macro factors that continue to impact our results, we are focused on driving SSU to be in the strongest possible position to create value in the mid and long-term and we believe we are poised to do so upon the normalization of supply-chain disruptions.”
Owner of BOA and Lizard Skins, reports annual sales of $1.8B
Compass Diversified, the owner of both BOA Technologies and Lizard Skins has reported a huge forth quarter with record annual sales.
The company saw fourth-quarter sales of $536.6 million with full-year 2021 revenues sitting at $1.842 billion. Net income for Q4 reached $25.9 million and the full year finishes at $126.8 million. BOA itself saw sales of $14.1 million in the fourth quarter, up from $8.8 million this time last year.
Fox Factory’s annual revenues up 46%
Fox has reported record-breaking revenues of $1.3 billion last year as executives say all orders for its OE bike products are pre-booked for 2022.
On a call with investors, CEO Mike Dennison said it doesn't see a let-up in demand for Fox, Race Face, Marzocchi and Easton components well into the future.
“While you might see bikes starting to show up in dealer showrooms a little bit more frequently, and a little bit better selection, there is a whole system behind that, from distribution centers to hubs, regionally and internationally, that is still fundamentally empty,” he said. “So I think we’ve got several — multiple — months of demand just to deliver the pre-orders, and then you have 12 or 18 months of rebuilding inventory.”
Garmin has record-setting revenue growth
Garmin is another company hitting record revenues for the year despite a fourth quarter that saw flat sales for its fitness products.
Revenue for Garmin in the last quarter rose by 3% to $1.39 billion compared with $1.35 billion last year. Revenue was up by 19% rising from $4.1 billion to $4.9 billion, this same time frame saw fitness sales stagnate with a slight fall from $471 million to $470 million. A growth in. smart wearable products offset the fall is cycling product sales.
Cliff Pemble, Garmin's president and CEO said: "We are entering 2022 with a great lineup of recently introduced products and have more exciting product introductions planned throughout the year. I am very proud of what we have accomplished in 2021 and look forward to the opportunities and challenges of the new year."
MIPS' Q4 net sales rise 41% with yearly sales increasing 67%
MIPS continues to see an increase in sales as it rises to SEK 198 million compared to SEK 140 million the previous year. Net income also increased by 37% and earning per share went up by 36%.
Over the past year net sales reached SEK 608 million compared with SEK 365 million the previous financial year.
MIPS President and CEO Max Strandwitz said "During the fourth quarter, many helmet factories in China were affected by the power restrictions implemented at the end of the third quarter. Neither in the fourth quarter nor during the full year did MIPS fail to fulfill an order, but the general demand for helmets could not be met, and the helmet factories have not been able to produce at full capacity."
Thule Q4 net sales up 15%, full-year 33%
In its fourth quarter Thule had net sales increase 155 year-over-year with 2021 financial year net sales increasing by 32.7%.
Just in Q4 Thule's net sales were SEK 1,846 million ($203 million), a big increase over the SEK 1,605 million sales at the same time last year. Full 2021 year sales sit at SEK 10,386 million, compared with SEK 7,828 million in 2020.
"During the quarter, we built up inventory levels ahead of the spring, particularly in Europe, and we are also choosing to bring forward several capacity-related investments to ensure flexibility for this year and the future," said Magnus Welander, Thule Group CEO and president. "This means that in 2022, we will invest about 5% of our turnover in expanding and renovating existing production facilities, which is higher than our historical levels."
Leatt caps record 2021 with record Q4
Leatt has released its latest financials with a record 4th quarter and full-year revenue with gains of more than 80%.
All categories at Leatt saw double-digit growth during 2021 according to the CEO with a 4th quarter revenue of $23.2 million. Yearly revenue jumped 88% compared to 2020 to reach $72.5 million and net income grew 115% to $3.8 million.
|We closed out the year with a strong fourth quarter, the strongest quarter in our history in terms of revenue. We have now achieved record-breaking revenues for six consecutive quarters.— Leatt CEO, Sean Macdonald
Schwalbe secures record turnover during 2021 financial year
Schwalbe also saw records broken as the 2021 financial year saw a 20% growth in sales to reach a huge €273 million.
Despite stock shortages and a global pandemic Schwalbe has seen its turnover nearly double over the past ten years, one of the factors for the recent increase is claimed to be the eBike boom.
|The 2021 financial year went extremely well for us. Despite the difficult environment caused by the pandemic, we have grown very strongly – which makes us proud.
With our continuing high level of innovation and the usual Schwalbe quality, we have been setting standards in the e-bike segment for years,” said Bohle. “As a result, we have established ourselves as a benchmark for e-bike tyres among bicycle manufacturers and specialist retailers.— Frank Bohle, managing director of Ralf Bohle GmbH
Giant
Giant has seen a strong beginning of 2022 with year-on-year sales reaching TW$ 6.69 billion, an increase of 18.9%. In January and February Giant saw its revenue increase by 9.61% to TW$13.36 billion in comparison to 2021.
Looking at its full-year sales Giant saw a 17% increase from the 2020 financial year with sales of 81.8 billion New Taiwan dollars ($2.85 billion). In the same period, Giant also reached record profit levels with a net profit of NT$5.93 billion, a 19.8% increase.
Giant has said: "Looking at 2022, inflation, (and the) conflict between Russia and Ukraine will bring more uncertainties to the overall business environment; further increase in operation costs would also put pressure on profitability.
"However, as the world transitions into a post-pandemic New Normal, people will be more health conscious than ever, continuing to engage with nature outdoors and with each other online through indoor cycling. Hence, Giant Group expects this would continue to support the growth of mid- to high cycling products. In addition, consensus in environment protection continue to grow across the world, nations are taking more actions in reducing carbon emission, hence creating a more cycling-friendly environment to encourage bike commuting to solve traffic congestion issues, which will increase the cycling population."
Merida
Despite reporting a stable revenue for the first two months of 2022 Merida saw a decrease of 0.18% (TW$ 4.82 billion) and a decline in shipments of 159,674 units or 12.8%. In February alone Meride saw a 14.9% decrease (TW$ 2.29 billion) compared to last February.
