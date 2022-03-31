Revenue Round Up: Sales Increases Continue Despite Stock Shortages

The 2021 financial year went extremely well for us. Despite the difficult environment caused by the pandemic, we have grown very strongly – which makes us proud.



With our continuing high level of innovation and the usual Schwalbe quality, we have been setting standards in the e-bike segment for years,” said Bohle. “As a result, we have established ourselves as a benchmark for e-bike tyres among bicycle manufacturers and specialist retailers. — Frank Bohle, managing director of Ralf Bohle GmbH