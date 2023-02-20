Revenue Round Up: Shimano Breaks Sales Records & More from Q4 Reports

Feb 20, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Following the boom across the cycling industry over the past few years the industry is slowing down with demand falling along with revenues although not every piece of news is negative. Let's get into all the key details from brand's recent Q4 revenue reports.

Shimano

autonomous forklift picking up finished parts

Shimano's bicycle division is bucking trends as it breaks more records as sales reach 517.4 million yen ($3.885 billion), a 16.6% from the previous year.

The company said: “Although the strong interest in bicycles during the COVID-19 pandemic showed signs of cooling down, demand for bicycles remained above the pre-COVID-19 levels. In terms of market inventories of completed bicycles, those of high-end class bicycles remained at a low level. Meanwhile, inventory levels of middle-class bicycles rose, following those of entry-class bicycles."

While sales are up growth has slowed from the boom of 2021 where the division saw an increase of 44% from the previous year. Operating income for the bike division of Shimano is also up from the previous year at 144,994 million yen.

Shimano has stated that North American market inventories “remained higher than appropriate levels due to the supply adjustment of completed bicycles.”


Thule

Thule Velospace

The Thule Group has announced in its Q4 report that net sales for the quarter have declined by 10.6% year-over-year.

CEO of the Thule Group Magnus Welander is blaming recent performances on reduced demand for bike products from retailers who lowered inventory following large preseason orders.

The Q4 reports details net sales at SEK 1,651 million ($157.9 million) a drop from the SEK 1,846 million last year. Overall net sales were lowered by 2.4% at SEK 10,138 million, this is down from SEK 10,386 million. 41% of sales over the past year were from bike products.

Magnus Welander said: "It is worth noting that the pandemic year of 2021 was an exceptionally strong year in the bike industry in general, and that we also captured market shares in 2021 as a result of our competitors having more significant issues with meeting the demand increase."


Mips

MIPS headquarters

Mips has observed a 50% drop in helmet sales leading to Mips' net sales falling by 46% year-over-year.

Net sales for Q4 reached SEK 107 million, a significant drop from the SEK 198 million reported this time last year. Across the full year, net sales were down to SEK 563 million, instead of the SEK 608 million reported for the previous year.

Max Strandwitz, the CEO, said: "The fourth quarter closes a different, challenging but also successful year.

"A drastic slowdown in the bike sector in the second half of the year had a substantial negative impact on sales in Sport, our largest category. While we had to deal with the short-term challenging market for our largest category, we have taken big steps for the future through several initiatives and successes within other categories. We have also continued to strengthen our brand position, product portfolio and organization."


GoPro


GoPro has reported a drop in revenue in Q4 of 18% year-over-year.

In its latest earnings report, GoPro has revealed that in the quarter ending Dec 31 the company saw revenue hit $321 million, the same quarter last year surpassed this at $391 million. For the year as a whole revenue reached $1.09 billion a drop from the 2021 total of $1.16 billion. Net income dropped significantly by 94% year-over-year to $3 million compared to $52.6 million previously.

GoPro's chief financial officer, Brian McGee, said: "GoPro ended the year with solid balance sheet metrics and $367 million in cash after repaying debt of $125 million and repurchasing $40 million in stock."



14 Comments

  • 6 0
 crazy stupid bike prices also had the consumer saying "Buy a new bike? ....ummm nope...guess I'll just upgrade components on the one I have."
  • 1 9
flag justanotherusername (18 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Have you stopped buying the burger buns for your burgers because of 'crazy stupid prices too, just the meat now eh?
  • 3 0
 @justanotherusername: Hmm...let's see...buns are $1.25...Meat is like $4 a lb....whereas new bikes are $6k and components are $100-300...Am I missing something?
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: so many comparisons in the world and you go with hamburger buns and meat... lol
  • 3 0
 Seeing sales on bikes that never go on sale. Specialized and yeti at 20% off current models was unheard of in the past. Talking to a local shop they were basically willing to sell at cost or even slight loss to get rid of some models that had been sitting on the floor.
  • 3 0
 You're still paying what would have been MSRP pre-Covid. 20% is not bad but it's not a steal either.
  • 4 0
 I feel like I have only ever read about GoPro seeing drops in revenue since their initial boom.
  • 7 0
 If most people are like me, they thought that getting a GoPro would be cool but have only used it 2 times in 8 years.
  • 2 0
 @AndrewFleming: yep got the 2nd edition years ago and sold it after use it a few times. People think they will get footage like pros(especially surfing) and once you watch it, it looks like shit.
  • 1 0
 @AndrewFleming: I mean, seems to line up with how often the batteries in a GoPro actually work
  • 1 0
 That's kinda funny that they're only reporting on Shimano's increases. They project a 20% decrease in sales for 2023 so far. lol
  • 1 0
 If I remember correctly, Shimano didn't really expand their manufacturing during Covid to cope with increased demand. Smart Move.
  • 1 0
 500 million yen does not equal 3.8 billion dollars
  • 1 0
 SEKSY THO





