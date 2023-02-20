Revenue Round Up: Shimano Breaks Sales Records & More from Q4 Reports

We will update this article as more Q4 reports are released.

Shimano

Thule

Mips

GoPro

Shimano's bicycle division is bucking trends as it breaks more records as sales reach 517.4 million yen ($3.885 billion), a 16.6% from the previous year.The company said: “Although the strong interest in bicycles during the COVID-19 pandemic showed signs of cooling down, demand for bicycles remained above the pre-COVID-19 levels. In terms of market inventories of completed bicycles, those of high-end class bicycles remained at a low level. Meanwhile, inventory levels of middle-class bicycles rose, following those of entry-class bicycles."While sales are up growth has slowed from the boom of 2021 where the division saw an increase of 44% from the previous year. Operating income for the bike division of Shimano is also up from the previous year at 144,994 million yen.Shimano has stated that North American market inventories “remained higher than appropriate levels due to the supply adjustment of completed bicycles.”The Thule Group has announced in its Q4 report that net sales for the quarter have declined by 10.6% year-over-year.CEO of the Thule Group Magnus Welander is blaming recent performances on reduced demand for bike products from retailers who lowered inventory following large preseason orders.The Q4 reports details net sales at SEK 1,651 million ($157.9 million) a drop from the SEK 1,846 million last year. Overall net sales were lowered by 2.4% at SEK 10,138 million, this is down from SEK 10,386 million. 41% of sales over the past year were from bike products.Magnus Welander said: "It is worth noting that the pandemic year of 2021 was an exceptionally strong year in the bike industry in general, and that we also captured market shares in 2021 as a result of our competitors having more significant issues with meeting the demand increase."Mips has observed a 50% drop in helmet sales leading to Mips' net sales falling by 46% year-over-year.Net sales for Q4 reached SEK 107 million, a significant drop from the SEK 198 million reported this time last year. Across the full year, net sales were down to SEK 563 million, instead of the SEK 608 million reported for the previous year.Max Strandwitz, the CEO, said: "The fourth quarter closes a different, challenging but also successful year."A drastic slowdown in the bike sector in the second half of the year had a substantial negative impact on sales in Sport, our largest category. While we had to deal with the short-term challenging market for our largest category, we have taken big steps for the future through several initiatives and successes within other categories. We have also continued to strengthen our brand position, product portfolio and organization."GoPro has reported a drop in revenue in Q4 of 18% year-over-year.In its latest earnings report, GoPro has revealed that in the quarter ending Dec 31 the company saw revenue hit $321 million, the same quarter last year surpassed this at $391 million. For the year as a whole revenue reached $1.09 billion a drop from the 2021 total of $1.16 billion. Net income dropped significantly by 94% year-over-year to $3 million compared to $52.6 million previously.GoPro's chief financial officer, Brian McGee, said: "GoPro ended the year with solid balance sheet metrics and $367 million in cash after repaying debt of $125 million and repurchasing $40 million in stock."