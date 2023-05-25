Revenue Round Up: Some Success Amidst Falling Sales

We will update this article as more financial reports are released.

Giant

The e-bike segment is still growing, which will further increase average selling price and profit.



Giant remains optimistic in mid- to long-term growth for the cycling industry. — Giant

Merida

Leatt

Although we continue to see consumer demand for Leatt products, the first quarter of 2023 was particularly challenging in terms of growth in comparison with the 2022 period.



The first quarter of 2022 was by far the strongest quarter in our company's history in terms of revenue, which increased 88% over the prior comparable period. However, we are optimistic that the arrival of the spring riding season after the extended cold weather period will increase consumer participation in outdoor activities. ... Our team remains enthusiastic about the future of our brand and company as we work toward a return to delivering double-digit growth. — Sean Macdonald, Leatt CEO

GoPro

Capitalizing on our momentum, effective today, we're implementing an updated go-to-market strategy that restores our product pricing to pre-pandemic levels, which we believe will accelerate growth in units, subscribers, revenue and earnings.



Pandemic-related challenges forced us to raise prices, but now those pressures have eased and we're stoked to make the insane performance of today's GoPro more accessible for everyone. — Nicholas Woodman, GoPro CEO

Orbea

After the restructuring of the board at the end of the last year and the announcement of its results, Orbea is facing future challenges with confidence and commitment. The company is looking forward to the start of a new era that will allow it to consolidate the positions achieved, continue generating wealth and sharing it with society. — Orbea

Fox

Thanks to our diversified product offerings and differentiated market position, we are pleased with our strong start to fiscal 2023 in a bumpy economic and demand environment. Our strong results were achieved despite shifting demand and changing product mix. — Mike Dennison, Fox Factory CEO

Vista Outdoor

As of late the cycling industry has experienced pressures exacerbated by lower consumer spending flat retail sales growth, higher import costs and elevated inventory levels at distributors and retailers, which has resulted in increased promotional activity.



This environment has lowered near-term outlook, but also provided us an opportunity to reposition our platform for expanded growth … At the same time the biking industry is showing signs of relief in certain areas, for example, the inventory supply situation has been improving over the course of the last 90 days. Retailers are still sitting on elevated levels relative to historical norms but conditions are improving as the excess inventory continues to sell through. — Jeff McGuane, President of Vista Outdoor’s action sports brands

Garmin

Thule

Inventory levels typically increase significantly in the first quarter ahead of the high season.



In 2022, inventory increased SEK 469 million in the first quarter. The significantly lower production level impacted the utilization rates of the Group's production units. At the end of the quarter, some 900 fewer people were active in manufacturing compared with the same time prior year. Our tried and tested model to ensure flexibility and adaptation to different production volumes is functioning well. — Magnus Welander, Thule CEO & President

Mips

Bike resellers in the key U.S. and European markets have continued to have higher inventory levels in April than they would like, and the season started relatively late due to the cooler weather.



Despite the drop in sales shown in the first quarter, we see many bright spots going forward.



Both we and the industry as a whole continue to be long-term positive about the bike market. We expect a gradual recovery of the bike market already in the second quarter and assess that MIPS as a company will return to growth in the second half of the year. — Max Strandwitz, Mips President & CEO

Shimano

Although the strong interest in bicycles cooled as progress was made toward recovery to pre-COVID-19 day-to-day routines, interest in bicycles continued as a long-term trend. On the other hand, concerns about economic recession, including rapidly rising inflation, led to a slowdown in sales of completed bicycles, and market inventories generally remained high, despite ongoing supply and demand adjustments. — Shimano

Overseas, in the European market, interest in bicycles continued to be high, and retail sales of completed bicycles, especially e-bikes, was solid. Market inventories generally remained at high levels, although some high-end models were in short supply.



In the North American market, sales remained weak and market inventories were at a consistently high level.



In the Asian and South and Central American markets, although interest in bicycles was firm, sales remained somewhat sluggish due to cooling consumer confidence on account of currency depreciation and rising inflation. However, in the Chinese market, sales remained strong, especially for road bikes, owing to the growing momentum of outdoor sports cycling.



In the Japanese market, the soaring price of completed bicycles due to yen depreciation and other factors slowed the pace of sales and market inventories remained somewhat high.



Under these market conditions, the Shimano Group provided products to the market, including the new product SHIMANO 105 that is a high-end model for road bikes, and sport e-bike components, SHIMANO STEPS series. — Shimano

Giant has revealed that its total first-quarter operating revenue has dropped from last year's total of NT$22.3 billion to NT$20.1 billion, a 9.6% decrease. Total profits from this quarter were also down, with a total of NT$883 million instead of the NT$1.91 billion achieved in the same period last year. Giant has responded to the data in its latest report by claiming the revenue decline is "due to the impact from European and North American markets to reducing inventories plus higher comparison base with last year."The company has also stated that sales across Europe and the US were potentially affected by high inventory of entry and mid-level products. Electric bikes made up 32% of the brand's total sales in the past quarter with the company saying that these products will drive sales for the mid-level and higher products.Merida has seen an increase in its operating revenue in Q1 with an increase from NT$8.2 billion to NT$8.4 billion, a rise of 2.8%. Although these were signs of positivity in its revenue figures the total profit for the quarter was down from NT$1.2 billion to NT$627.5 million.After breaking records last year Leatt has reported a significant decline in revenue for its first quarter with a 46.1% decline compared to last year. Revenue figures for Q1 now sit at $13.1 million instead of the $24.2 million recorded in the same period last year. Net income has also seen a sizeable drop from $4.2 million to $1.02 million. Leatt did note direct-to-consumer sales from its own website have increased.GoPro has seen a 19.4% decrease in revenue despite Nicholas Woodman, founder and CEO stating that the company exceeded expectations. In its first quarter report, GoPro found revenue fell from $217 million last year to $175 million in the period ending March 31. The brand has seen some success as subscribers have increased by 36% year-over-year withrevenue (this includes subscription and service revenue) rose by 7% to total $95 million.As part of its revenue report, the brand has also revealed that it will no longer be offering a discount for anyone becoming a GoPro subscriber. Anybody who is currently subscribed will still be able to purchase cameras in the future for a discounted price.For its 2022 financial report, Orbea has revealed that it secured sales of 400 million euros with profit after tax increasing by 20% when compared to 2021. The brand has also allocated more than 20% of its profits to different social action and solidarity funds that it has established.Fox Factory's bicycle brands (Fox Factory suspension, Marzocchi, Easton and RaceFace) saw sales drop by 30% in its opening financial quarter marking a second consecutive quarter decline when compared to the previous year. The previous quarter at the end of 2022 saw just a 1.9% drop in sales. Across the whole company revenue in Q1 was up by 5.8%.Vista Outdoor has seen a big net sales increase of 23% to $496 million in its yearly reports, although the company states this was mostly down to the acquisition of Fox Racing last July.Across the whole company, Garmin has reported it saw revenue decrease by 2% compared to the same period last year. There is some positivity as its Fitness segment (this includes bicycle GPS units, power meter pedals and trainers) saw an increase from $221 million last year to $245 million in the past quarter. Four of Garmin's five segments saw growth in the double digits with only the outdoor segment reporting a decline, this was a drop of 27%.The Thule Group has announced in its Q1 report that net sales for the quarter have declined by 26.6%% year-over-year.The Q1 reports details net sales at SEK 2,226 million a drop from the SEK 3,034 million last year. Year-over-year net income was lowered by 47.9% at SEK 275 million, this is down from SEK 527 million.As demand for helmets continues to fall Mips has observed a net sale decrease of 35% compared to last year. Q1 net sales were marked at SEK 88 million ($8.5 million) a significant change from the SEK 137 million achieved at the same time last year.Net income for the brand also saw a big drop as it totaled SEK 14 million for Q1 instead of the SEK 48 million reported in the same period last year.While saying it is optimistic about the future of the bike market Shimano has found the current conditions to be unfavorable as it reports a 16.8% fall in its bike division net income alongside a 31.8% drop in operating income. Net sales in the bike division still totaled 98,298 million yen.