Revenue Round Up: The Latest Financial Reports from Giant, Shimano & More

Clearly, 2023 was a tale of two halves with the first half of the year generally on plan and the back half of the year, especially after Labor Day, where SSG de-stocking as it relates to Bike and other macro headwinds grew significantly. While the second half of 2023 was challenging, I am pleased that we maintained our disciplined focus on innovation across the enterprise. — Mike Dennison, Fox’s CEO

Over the last few months, Revelyst's culture of innovation drove exciting new product introductions at the brand level, secured incremental revenue opportunities for the segment and led to the successful launch of our Revelyst Lyst, which brought products directly to consumers at the enterprise level.



I'm also proud to say we are on track and making progress with GEAR Up, our transformation program designed to simplify our business model, deliver increased efficiency in the form of new run-rate profitability improvements and drive organic growth through innovation. This initiative is helping us to shape a culture of innovation and collaboration while also strengthening our operating model. — Eric Nyman, CEO of Revelyst and co-CEO of Vista Outdoor

Despite feeling "optimistic with the long-term development of the cycling industry" Giant has announced an annual decline in sales of 16.4%.The Giant Group's 2023 financial report details its net profit pre-tax fell by 45.1% to NT$4.8 billion as it said a low demand for entry to mid-level products in North America and Europe led to the decline. The company also noted a "huge" growth in bicycle sales from China. Revenue during January and February this year was down by 18% and 27% respectively compared to last year.In its report, Giant did state that eBikes sold under its branding and those for other companies accounted for 30% of revenue in the last year. Giant said: "E-bikes not only align with the current green energy trend but through product diversification, new innovative products developments and offerings would cater more towards consumers’ lifestyle and broaden global cycling population"The Leatt Corporation has reported its 2023 revenue dropped by 38% with revenue for the fourth quarter falling by 10% when compared to the same period the previous year.Yearly revenue for Leatt in 2023 reached $47.2 million a large drop from its 2022 total of $76.3 million. The company said it saw revenue grow in "emerging market areas" in Europe during the fourth quarter as it only saw a 10% drop from $10.9 million to $9.8 million year over year.CEO Sean Macdonald said: "Although 2023 was a challenging year for the cycling and motorcycle industries, the fourth quarter presented the first indicators of a recovery in certain areas, and we remain extremely optimistic that ordering patterns will improve over time as participation remains strong globally."Fox Factory's bicycle brands (Fox Factory suspension, Marzocchi, Easton and RaceFace) saw a revenue drop of 43% in the company's 2023 financial year report. The company said the decline was due to “channel inventory recalibration” and “lower end consumer demand.”Garmin has not followed the downward trend seen by other companies as it recorded an 8% year-over-year increase in revenue for 2023.Alongside an increase in revenue for the whole financial year, Garmin reported that the fourth quarter saw $1.48 billion in revenue, an increase from the $1.3 billion recorded during the same period the previous year.During Q3 Garmin stated its fitness revenue rose by 26% compared to the same quarter in 2202 as company-wide consolidated revenue rose from $1.14 billion in 2022 to $1.28 billion. Garmin saw nearly all segments record revenue growth, only its Marine business had a drop of 7%.President and CEO Cliff Pemble said: "We are entering 2024 with strong momentum from our robust product lineup and have many product launches planned during the year.”Following a fall in sales reported in previous quarters, the full 2023 year report reveals Shimano's 29.5% decrease for the financial year.Shimano's latest report shows a tough year for the brand as its bike business' operating income was down by 55% compared to the previous year. In the latest yearly report, Shimano said: "Although the booming popularity of bicycles cooled down, interest in bicycles continued to be high as a long-term trend. On the other hand, market inventories generally remained high, despite ongoing supply and demand adjustments."The report also detailed the company made a full-year loss of 17,625 million yen from its 11-speed crank replacement program.Thule has seen fourth-quarter sales drop by 5% as it reports its full-year sales fell by 10% compared to the previous financial year.Overall fourth-quarter net sales for the company dropped from SEK 1,651 million last year to SEK 1,566 million in the same period this year. For the full year net sales dropped from a total of SEK 10,138 million to SEK 9,132 million.CEO and President Mattias Ankarberg said the company continues to invest and 2024 will be its "biggest launch year in Thule Group's history."MIPS continues to see a decline in sales as it reported a drop in net sales by 15% in Q4 and 37% for the full financial year.While the overall report reveals a drop in both sales and revenue the brand did state that helmet sales are starting to grow for the first time in more than a year.President and CEO Max Strandwitz said: "We have previously stated that, in our assessment, the bike sub-category will see a positive development in 2024. This assessment remains unchanged. We believe that the majority of the growth in this sub-category in the coming years will be driven by our customers buying products from us to enable new production of helmets, in contrast to the last few quarters when they have sold helmets they already had in stock to their customers in retail."GoPro reports a decline in revenue for both its fourth quarter and full financial year despite an increase in sell-through of cameras in the second half of the year.In the past quarter, the company saw revenue fall from $321 million in the period last year to $295 million. For the full financial year, its revenue dropped to $1 billion from $1.09 billion.Nicholas Woodman, GoPro founder and CEO said: "We're looking forward to launching several new products throughout the year, opening more retail doors at a steady rate, and activating a larger number of marketing initiatives to drive awareness and demand."Vista Outdoor's Revelyst business unit containing brands such as Giro, Bell and Fox Racing has reported a 10% drop in sales during the last quarter. The company said the drop to quarterly sales of $317 million was due to "increased discounting, lower volume, and unfavorable mix as consumers are pressured by high interest rates and other short-term factors affecting their purchases of consumer durable goods."