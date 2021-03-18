Revenue Round Up: 'We Really, Really Like What We Are Seeing'

Mar 18, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

It won't surprise anyone who has even loosely followed the movements of the cycling industry in 2020 that it has been a bumper year. Now, in spring of 2021, most publicly traded brands have released their financial statements for the year and it makes for more happy reading for the industry. Revenues are up across the board and, despite on-going issues surrounding shipping and currencies, a lot of brands are forecasting for the boom to continue for the next few years at least.


Shimano Sees 3% Rise in Bicycle Component Sales After Rocky Start to the Year

Shimano factory visit 2018

Despite the setbacks of global lockdowns and factory closures, Shimano ended the year with a 2.7% net sales increase in its bicycle department, up to 297,777 million yen, and an increased operating income of 18.4% to 68,494 million yen year-on-year. The first quarter saw Shimano sales slump 15% but it was able to recover following the incredible demand throughout the rest of the year. Shimano said the demand for bicycle parts was predominantly in the USA and Europe and it didn't see a significant increase in sales in its native Japan. The introduction of the new Deore groupset was one of the big drivers of the brand's success as the new groupset proved a hit with media and customers alike.

More info, here.


Fox Expects $1 Billion in Sales in 2021 and is Already Booked Out into 2022

Fox 38 vs RockShox Zeb

Fox's bike division grew 22% over the year to total $367 million in 2020, this includes an incredible final quarter that was up 41% over the previous year. Total sales for the Specialty Sports (bikes) and Powered Vehicles division came to $891 million, which, according to Bicycle Retailer and Industry News, has allowed Fox to forecast its sales will top $1 billion for the first time in 2022 with estimates in the range of $1,035 million to $1,085 million.

Fox's CEO, Mike Dennison, reportedly told analysts on a call that orders are booked out into 2022 and that the brand had been able to increase its capacity in its Taiwan factories. He said, "We really, really like what we are seeing relative to the premium category. Obviously we fit in really well in that space and that helps."

More info, here.


Accell Group Net Sales Up 17%


Accell Group, the parent company of Ghost, Haibike and Lapierre, has announced a 10.6% increase in its bicycle sales and a 36.2% increase in its parts and accessories sales, which has led to a total sales amount of €1,296,000, up 16.7% from 2019. Accell also saw a huge increase in net profit, from €2.8 million in 2019 up to €64.8 million in 2020.

Ton Anbeek, Accell CEO, predicts that the demand for bikes will remain strong even after the pandemic has passed. He said, "Demand for bicycles is looking very healthy for the coming five to ten years. This is due to the electrification of bicycles, European governments’ investments in cycling infrastructure - given an additional boost by the European Green Deal - and thirdly, an increase in government subsidies and tax incentives for the purchase and use of (electric) bikes. In a strange twist of fate, in 2020 a health crisis had the unintended side effect of boosting this long-term trend driving the growing popularity of bicycles and cycling."

More info, here.


Dorel Sports Hits $1 Billion in Sales with 15% Growth


Dorel Sports, the parent company of GT, Cannondale, Fabric and more, recorded revenue of $1.04 billion for the year, up $135.8 million, or 14.9%, from $909 million last year. Despite a rocky winter that saw it on the verge of going private before shareholders voted against it at the 11th hour, Dorel also finished the year strong with fourth quarter revenue increasing to $265.3 million, an increase of $32.2 million, or 13.8%, from last year.

Dorel Sports says its profits were affected by, "product mix, limited container and component availability, higher container costs and the inability to fill all orders" but despite this its operating profit for the year nearly doubled to $52.3 million.

Martin Schwartz, Dorel President & CEO, said: "Strong demand for Dorel Sports product offering continued throughout the quarter with supply chain constraints being a significant limitation on our performance... Results for the fourth quarter include US$7.5 million of costs incurred in connection with the Company’s privatization process that was terminated by the mutual agreement of Dorel and the buyer group in February. Its rejection by a majority of our independent shareholders sent a clear message of their belief in the long-term potential for the Company as a public entity. As a management team, we are committed to rewarding our shareholders for their confidence in Dorel."

More info, here.


MIPS Strong Final Quarter Driven by Bicycle Helmet Sales.


Net sales for MIPS increased by 36% to SEK 365m, including a growth of 60% in Q4 alone. In a year MIPS describes as "strong but strange", it has ended the year with its rotational protection system installed in 7.2 million helmets, across 729 helmet models (up from 538 last year). Referring to bicycle helmets specifically, Max Strandwitz, President and CEO, said, "Normally our sales in the fourth quarter are mainly solutions for bicycle helmets. This was even more apparent this year, as the strong development in the Sport category was driven by high demand for bicycle helmets... The inventory levels in retail are low. This means that the current production is aimed at restoring stock levels and building up the stock for the coming season. As demand has exceeded our customers' manufacturing capacity for helmets, we expect to see continued high manufacturing volume coming quarters. Despite a challenging environment, we have continued to broaden our customer base with 11% during the year and have now 107 customers in the Sport category in total."

More info, here.


Schwalbe Sales up 7%


2020 was also a good year for tire giant Schwalbe who recorded a 7% increase in sales up to €225 million. Apparently, Schwalbe’s e-bike tire the Marathon E-Plus, as well as trekking and MTB models were the biggest drivers of this growth. This year, Schwalbe also invested €20 million in a new company headquarters in Reichshof and made its most popular model, the Marathon E-Plus, its first Fair Trade tyre.

Frank Bohle, executive partner of Schwalbe, said: "The year 2020 brought us an emotional roller-coaster in all areas of life. Luckily, temporary closures of bicycle retail stores did not result in long-term sales collapses in our industry. On the contrary, reopening after the lockdown resulted in a jump in demand for bikes and bike parts never seen before. The bicycling boom had been going on for years, but the Corona pandemic acted as a powerful catalyst, as cycling allows people to commute without worrying so much about the virus. Almost all bike segments experienced benefits – most of all e-bikes, but also gravel bikes, mountain bikes and formerly niche products such as cargo bikes."

Posted In:
Industry News


42 Comments

  • 74 3
 Followed closely bye. “Due to financial hardships we have increased our prices 8-12%”
  • 26 1
 ...."and we had to lay-off 15% of our workforce."
  • 8 2
 Exactly what I was thinking, I'm no financial guru hence my bike costs easily 3k more than my car. But, with large increases in demand and subsequent increases in profit why are the prices being jacked up? Okay sure shipping is more expensive, but even after that they are still making more money than before covid. Seems like the companies that are raising prices are just trying to capitalize on the boom.
  • 19 0
 and thank you for your order. We expect to fill it in the next 6-24 months.
  • 10 3
 @mtbforlife4: If you have more sales than you do bikes, jack up the price until you have the same number of sales as you do bikes. You just made a chunk more money and the people you priced out weren't getting a bike anyway. I hope the various brands benefiting from this happy time are putting at least some of the extra revenue to one side for when the party stops. No doubt the boom will finish just as suddenly as it began.
  • 1 0
 @mtbforlife4: For reasons.
  • 1 1
 @mtbforlife4: most of thisese figures are revenue increases, not profit increases.. and even those that are profit increases basically tell nothing, because its not clear where the base was for 2019.. having said that, im sure brands wont miss a chance to separate you from your moneyz..
  • 8 2
 Increased profit volume does not equal increased margins. Container costs are up anywhere from 25-100% over what they were in the prior 12 months, raw material costs are also up 10-25% depending on the material. Companies are simply trying to realign their margins with increasing costs. Are they probably benefiting some in the process yes, but that is expected when the market demand is there.
  • 3 1
 @mtbforlife4: Shipping has more than doubled in cost and that is the #1 expense for most brands, tariffs are still an issue, raw materials have skyrocketed, labor prices are up, and who knows about currency exchange issues. It all adds up to a lot more than most folks realize.
  • 2 0
 @mtbforlife4: They are making more money due to the volume of sales, the profit per unit is still the same.
  • 1 0
 @giantkeeper: I was googling around daydreaming about fancy parts I will never be able to afford and saw a part that was delayed for at least 40+ weeks. I think it was an XTR derailleur or something.
  • 19 3
 Wait, wait. You're telling me that bike companies are experiencing "a huge increase in net profit" but also reluctantly increasing prices due to unavoidable "impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic"?

I'm starting to think that they might not be entirely transparent in their business operations and motivations.

Shocking.
  • 2 1
 If there is a shortage, the ONLY way to remedy that shortage is to increase prices. Even during a pandemic. Even during what some people would call "scalping". If prices spike on a scarce good, the rise in profits will draw tons more suppliers into that market, increasing supply until prices come back down. If prices don't rise, firms doing other (but related) things can't afford to enter the market, and supply won't grow.
  • 16 0
 Shop inventory levels down 100%
  • 2 0
 Yup...the companies get to plan for consistent demand and good margins, while maintaining current production and most importantly for them (according to this article) spending little on increased capacity. Only the blurb from Fox mentions increased capacity and that's just from Taiwan. They are happy to do brisk business. I doubt they much care about availability of parts to the retail consumer.

I just want companies to invest in manufacturing within their biggest markets.
  • 1 0
 Sharp rise in profits when your product is in high demand allows for you to increase production- build a new plant, order raw materials in larger quantities, pay for faster shipping, etc.
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: Not arguing your point, but what if you think this is really just a "pandemic bubble"? If its a bubble of sorts, and you've increased production capacity (which can be hella expensive to use a technical term), you could very easily end up having too much capacity/stock on hand and nothing to do with it in 12 months. Just bring it up as that was kinda the message I read from component manufacturers - we don't think this is a long term demand spike, so we're not increasing production capacity even for short term gains.
  • 7 1
 Sort of the same logic that terrorism was good for the airline industry. Remember when fees got tacked onto everything and never went away? Tariffs keep coming and we keep paying for it. Meanwhile prices keep inflating. Your wages aren't going up 10 to 20% are they? I doubt it.
  • 5 0
 I put a deposit down for a fat bike for this winter back in August. Delivery was supposed to be mid October. Then it became late November. Then mid December. Then late January. Then I got notice that the price of the yet to arrive bike would be $100 more because shipping costs went up. Oh and delivery would be late February.

I don't blame the bike company at all for shipping delays but I do question raising the price for those who already paid deposits, especially given that the fat bikes weren't even arriving in time to use this winter. In any case it left a bitter taste so I pulled my deposit.
  • 3 0
 Retroactively raising the price on you is pretty fucking skeevy considering you ordered it for a set price in August.
  • 5 0
 Good for you. That's a b.s. maneuver.
  • 4 2
 This must be REALLY good for the industry. Not awesome for most of us consumers who need/want parts. Mostly want. But this in turn mean that companies will have much bigger budgets to develop new and better bike and components. Obliviously theres a trade off for a bussiness boom like this but I think its really healthy for the sport.
  • 6 0
 I'm betting Accell's increase in profit is all from Sam Pilgrim.
  • 4 0
 All I can say is this: buckle up if you haven't yet. This is going to be a wild ride for at least the next two years one way or another.
  • 3 2
 People don't seem to understand the difference between revenue and profits relating to costs and prices...

If the base cost of products go up (and they are by 8-30% across the board), they will need to offset that somehow either by reducing costs in other areas (if they could have they would have already), or increase prices.

It doesn't matter if revenue grows if their margin erodes, as at the end of the day its a business, and if the ROI dips below normal profits, companies will slowly go under as why would anyone invest their cash into a business that only generates half the profits of any other investment?
  • 1 0
 Not fun for the consumer, but what you write makes sense ... if it were true. It doesn't seem to be what's actually happening. For example, see these numbers from the article above, about Dorel Sports:

- Revenue for the year increased 14.9% to $1.04 billion.
- Operating profit *nearly doubled* to $52.3 million.

Revenue goes up, Yay.
Profits go up 3 times as much, Yay!
Quick, raise the prices!!
  • 1 0
 So.... global profits for most part is on the up, demand outways supply. Yet there have been “official “ statements from major brands about there price increases due to the COVID pandemic. Bike maths eh?!
  • 1 1
 Just a reminder to the PB echo-chamber which seems to be worse than ever these days. This is a revenue round up. Not a profit round up. Just because revenues are up doesn't mean profits are up 1:1. Costs went up on materials, parts, and freight big time in the last 12 months.
Maybe think about that before making your woke sweeping comments about bike companies which probably do more to better the sport than your sorry ass.
  • 2 2
 So bumper profits but they are still putting the prices up. They clearly don’t care about the customer really, we are just a cash cow to extract as much money from as the can
  • 1 0
 Accell Group $12.20 1yr ago. today ACCEL.AS is $40.00. nice profit but nothing like NIO. Electric vehicles were the igniter in this market.
  • 1 1
 "We sold all our stale, poorly-designed junk to desperate consumers who had no other choices!!! Now we can start fresh without a warehouse of deadstock and charge more, too!!"
  • 2 0
 I can't wait for the MTB bubble to implode on itself. Things need to go back to the pre-COVID days.
  • 1 0
 Probably won't happen for years, if it does at all.
  • 1 0
 @HB208:

You’re probably right. But we can all dream about the good old days.
  • 3 5
 This is good for everyone. More riders, and more people riding, gets more people involved in their local community to cycling safer and more accessible. Also potentially gets more people involved with trail work and trail access. The only real downside is the current lack of inventory due to global demand, but that will eventually catch up. As far as pricing goes, literally everything in the world is going up in price right now due the shipping crisis and constraints on raw materials. Have you seen the price of building materials lately? Massive increases in prices, especially lumber.
  • 1 0
 preach
  • 1 0
 I’ll bet they are stoked. The bike industry has finally transitioned to a post bicycle business model.
  • 1 0
 I don't get how these companies are SOLD OUT of stuff and are only seeing single digit increases.
  • 1 0
 On behalf of the consumer: we really, really don’t like what we are seeing.
  • 1 0
 Of course there is conspiracy.
  • 3 5
 Great news for mtbers everywhere
  • 2 0
 do explain

Post a Comment



