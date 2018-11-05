Reverence Movie Now Available On iTunes

We are very stoked to announce that Reverence is now available to the general public! We had our first premiere in Reno for Interbike back in September and here's what some folks had to say about the movie:
|This movie shows how intense injuries can be and what it takes to recover from them physically and mentally. Loved the part with Rachel Atherton. Such a badass woman who inspires us girls. Great work!—Anneke Beerten
|It is refreshing to see a movie that has action, but isn’t entirely about the action. These guys did a great job on unveiling how it feels to take chances, come back from injuries and simply manage fear, in a super dangerous sport.—Richie Schley
|Reverence makes riders face their fears head-on. Bearclaw is outstanding and brutally honest. Rachel Atherton has the most cringe-worthy segment...what a badass!—Aaron Chase
For other locations and dates, keep it locked to http://reverencemovie.com
.Upcoming dates and locations:
- November 7th: Carlsbad CA at the GoPro Amphitheatre
- November 8th: Schorndorf, Germany at Traumpalast Schorndorf
- November 9th: Errington BC at Trails End Pub
- November 10th: Whitecourt Alberta at the Road House Pub and Grill
- November 10th: Cumberland BC at the Waverly Hotel
- November 12th: Calgary Alberta at the Plaza Theatre
- November 15th: Powell River BC, Max Cameron Theatre
- November 17th: Vancouver BC at the Imperial
- November 22nd: Kimberly BC at the 64 Center
If you are interested in hosting a premiere in your neck of the woods reach out to ryan@cleverbearproductions.com for more info. We've had a couple premiers already and it's a great way to bring communities together to support local causes.
|Being able to host a premier for a film of this caliber was huge! The night brought the majority of our riding community together, who are rarely all in the same place at the same time, It was awesome. We used this night as a kick off for a major fundraising campaign -#sametrailsbetter - to repair and make better recent flooding damage at a few of our trail systems. Thousands of dollars were raised and good times were had. Thank you Reverence crew and riders for the support!—Dan Dacko: Wisconsin Wyoming Organizer
Available in 4K at http://http://geni.us/Reverence
