Reverse Components' 2020 Bike Hacks Collection - Pond Beaver 2020

For 2020 Reverse Components have put together a smattering of products for all over your bike, whether fix a specific problem, help out with setup or adjustment or just simplify your ride.Here's a look at their bike hacks collection.The sag indicator does exactly what it says on the tin. Designed for use with coil shocks, where measuring sag sometimes needs two pairs of hands, there's an external shaft with an O-ring you can measure. The sag indicator is made from aluminium for the plates, a steel tubing and 3D printed plastic for the rest. It costs €24.90.Their steerer clamp is a headset spacer with the ability to clamp the fork steerer. If you've got a persistently loosening headset then this could help remedy it but it could be really helpful for when you're removing your stem and bars for travelling or working on your bike. It costs €9.90.A simple spacer that changes your head angle by effectively increasing the axle to crown of your fork. The 10mm spacer should change your head angle by 0.5 degrees and there's additional versions for 2020 for single crown and dual crown 1 1/8" steerers, as well as the already existing version for tapered steerers. Admittedly 10mm more travel in your fork could be more beneficial, but if you're after changing your head angle or raising your BB on the cheap then this could be an option.DH Angle Spacer costs €19.90. The tapered version and the 1 1/8" single crown version cost €12.90.Got an XD driver on your hub and want to go single speed? Here's a lovely little CNC'd setup. Can also be used with the chain tensioner above and there's a really solid single speed setup for your XD driver equipped DH bike. It comes in at €89.90.A full single speed setup for any kind of bike that can run on a standard Shimano freehub. More and more people frequenting bike parks in the summer, especially over this way on the Swiss/French border, are riding with a single speed setup for the entire season. This could be a good option if that's what you do, or if you really hate gears?The rear cog uses a wider flange to not mangle your freehub and it's compatible with 9, 10 and 11 speed chains. There are 13 and 17 tooth gears available.The single speed kit on its own costs €25.90 and the chain tensioner costs €69.90.The D-2 (2 diameters) is a 35mm diameter clamp stem that uses a shim to size down if you want to fit 31.8 bars. It's available in 50mm and 35mm lengths and could be a good option if you've got a bunch of different bars and setups lying around and like to tinker and change your cockpit.It comes in at €59.90.Last in the smattering of components from Reverse is their Flip Guide chain guide.Available for ISCG 05 mounts or even for the Bosch Gen 4 and Shimano ebike systems uses, as the name suggests, a guide that flips out of the way to allow you to take your cranks off without having to remove the chain guide. The guide locks in position and can be simply moved by hand to either of its positions.The guide mounts to the backplate via a spring loaded system that allows you to fine tune the position of the guide in relation to your chain, meaning you can get it running spot on with no need for fiddly spacers that will inevitably roll off under the largest and heaviest piece of equipment in your workshop or kitchen.The Flip Guide costs €29.90.