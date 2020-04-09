Reverse Components' 2020 Bike Hacks Collection - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 9, 2020
by Dan Roberts  
For 2020 Reverse Components have put together a smattering of products for all over your bike, whether fix a specific problem, help out with setup or adjustment or just simplify your ride.

Here's a look at their bike hacks collection.




Reverse Components Bike Hacks Collection


Sag Indicator
The sag indicator does exactly what it says on the tin. Designed for use with coil shocks, where measuring sag sometimes needs two pairs of hands, there's an external shaft with an O-ring you can measure. The sag indicator is made from aluminium for the plates, a steel tubing and 3D printed plastic for the rest. It costs €24.90.







Steerer Clamp
Their steerer clamp is a headset spacer with the ability to clamp the fork steerer. If you've got a persistently loosening headset then this could help remedy it but it could be really helpful for when you're removing your stem and bars for travelling or working on your bike. It costs €9.90.





Angle Spacer
A simple spacer that changes your head angle by effectively increasing the axle to crown of your fork. The 10mm spacer should change your head angle by 0.5 degrees and there's additional versions for 2020 for single crown and dual crown 1 1/8" steerers, as well as the already existing version for tapered steerers. Admittedly 10mm more travel in your fork could be more beneficial, but if you're after changing your head angle or raising your BB on the cheap then this could be an option.

DH Angle Spacer costs €19.90. The tapered version and the 1 1/8" single crown version cost €12.90.




XD Driver Single Speed Kit
Got an XD driver on your hub and want to go single speed? Here's a lovely little CNC'd setup. Can also be used with the chain tensioner above and there's a really solid single speed setup for your XD driver equipped DH bike. It comes in at €89.90.




Reverse Components Bike Hacks Collection
Reverse Components Bike Hacks Collection


Single Speed Kit and Chain Tensioner
A full single speed setup for any kind of bike that can run on a standard Shimano freehub. More and more people frequenting bike parks in the summer, especially over this way on the Swiss/French border, are riding with a single speed setup for the entire season. This could be a good option if that's what you do, or if you really hate gears?

The rear cog uses a wider flange to not mangle your freehub and it's compatible with 9, 10 and 11 speed chains. There are 13 and 17 tooth gears available.

The single speed kit on its own costs €25.90 and the chain tensioner costs €69.90.







Black One D-2 Stem
The D-2 (2 diameters) is a 35mm diameter clamp stem that uses a shim to size down if you want to fit 31.8 bars. It's available in 50mm and 35mm lengths and could be a good option if you've got a bunch of different bars and setups lying around and like to tinker and change your cockpit.

It comes in at €59.90.




Reverse Components Bike Hacks Collection


Flip Guide
Last in the smattering of components from Reverse is their Flip Guide chain guide.

Available for ISCG 05 mounts or even for the Bosch Gen 4 and Shimano ebike systems uses, as the name suggests, a guide that flips out of the way to allow you to take your cranks off without having to remove the chain guide. The guide locks in position and can be simply moved by hand to either of its positions.

The guide mounts to the backplate via a spring loaded system that allows you to fine tune the position of the guide in relation to your chain, meaning you can get it running spot on with no need for fiddly spacers that will inevitably roll off under the largest and heaviest piece of equipment in your workshop or kitchen.

The Flip Guide costs €29.90.





Pinkbike Pond Beaver 2020




32 Comments

  • 9 0
 When I saw the chain guide I had to reverse up and check it wasn't made by one up
  • 2 0
 i hope nobody flips out over this
  • 2 0
 Can someone really tell a difference by 0.5 degree head angle change? Seriously curious...

I put a 2 degree works headset on my bike and it made a significant difference, but I m definitely not in tune with my bike enough to notice 0.5....
  • 5 0
 It´s changing more than HA though...Can you feel extra 10mm stem spacer? Most people do.
  • 1 0
 @Mondbiker: true, I once lowered my handlebar 5mm and I couldn't believe how much of a difference that made, at least in the first few meters of the trail
  • 1 0
 Love the sag indicator! I made one similar a few years ago for my bike and put a mark where I wanted the sag to be so that I could just look down while on the bike and see if the preload/spring was correct. It was much easier to check without having to set the o-ring while on the bike and worry if you got off incorrectly.
  • 2 0
 Having a mark on your travel indicator for where sag is supposed to be is by far the most user friendly option. The only reason most suspension companies go with the o-ring and measure method is that Rock Shox has a patent on printing/etching travel markings on the stanchion.
  • 1 0
 I've got a SC HTLT with a 160mm fork, so my effective HTA is around 66*. If I want to play with getting it closer to 65.5 or 65, do these angle spacers seem like a good idea or would that totally mess up the ride with the higher BB? I don't even know if these spacers would work with an integrated headset.
  • 1 0
 Replaces the crown race on the fork
  • 2 0
 It will slightly raise your bb and slacken your seat angle. You have a couple other options:
- Increase fork travel to 170 - similar effect to the angle spacer, but with added benefit of more travel
- Angle headset - slackens head angle, steepens seat angle, lowers bb
- Offset bushings - slackens head and seat angle, lowers bb
  • 1 0
 I don't think It'll mess up anything, 5mm at the HT will be like 3 at the BB, you won't even notice. And the change is small enough that you can achieve the same position you had by moving the seat a bit forward and removing spacers from under the stem.
  • 1 0
 @ismasan: It´s typically 1/3 of change at fork AC so 5mm change would equal to roughly 1.7mm at BB, 10mm would be closer to 3.5mm at BB.
  • 1 0
 I wonder if that angle spaces would work for reducing travel whilst preserving geo. Say you want your 150 fork to be 140 to take advantage (I guess) of the responsiveness of less travel. Reduce the fork travel and add the angle spacer.
  • 3 0
 The steerer clamp makes a lot of sense, and the price is right. Will be ordering one
  • 2 0
 Let me know if it creaks
  • 1 0
 @gtill9000: unlikely to creak more than shity Specialized integrated headsets, and it's not like the clamp is holding the steerer by it's own
  • 2 0
 Reverse components living up to their brand name!! ONIT!!
  • 1 0
 Would all be much more appealing with less branding. Does every square inch really need to be covered in white ink?
  • 1 0
 The single speed kit for the dh sled is awesome!

Most of the options out are ghetto rig or spend lotso $$$.
  • 1 0
 I'm sure brand-of-old Roox love the Reverse logo...
  • 1 0
 Still have a yellow Roox Stem and Bar in the Bin.
  • 1 0
 Any link to Roox components? The logo looks quite similar.
  • 1 0
 they are not in the business for a loooong time. 7.allegroimg.com/original/03971b/bac041f1412182bf4cfe061c4317/MOSTEK-RETRO-ROOX-ASPHALT-COWBOY-25-4-130-mm
  • 1 0
 @Mondbiker: I have a yellow one.
  • 1 0
 @bbmbc: They were making some cool stuff, I wonder what happened to them.
  • 1 0
 Does the angle spacer work with Specialized integrated headsets?
  • 2 0
 since it replaces your existing crown it should. I'm not sure if the internal bevel on headset bearings varies between headsets/manufacturers though, but that would be your only hangup.
  • 1 0
 @lognar: That was my thought, but I will email them to double check. That would be awesome if it worked. This and an offset bushing gives you a lot of options with Spesh stuff now
  • 1 0
 Good looking stuff!
  • 2 4
 Pound Beaver Wink
Below threshold threads are hidden

