Reverse Components Launches 2021 Bike Hacks Including Shock Sag Indicator & Angle Spacers

Nov 18, 2020
by ReverseComponents  
Hanna Retz Photography

Press Release: Reverse Components

Sometimes you don’t need a new bike, you just need to improve the one you’ve got. Working around standards and improving bike geometry has always been a passion of ours and our Bike Hacks line adds to the range of ways you can make small but effective changes to your ride.

From new Angle Spacers to stems that fit both bar diameters and travel indicators for coil shocks - for 2021, we decided to create a range of new products designed to increase rider options, performance and simplicity.

Travel and Sag Indicator

Hanna Retz Photography

Hanna Retz Photography
Hanna Retz Photography

The Travel and Sag indicator is a simple tool to measure the amount of travel you are using on your coil shock and to get the ideal sag measurement. An external shaft is held in place at the top and bottom of your shock, with an "o" ring to show how much travel you are using. The Travel and Sag Indicator can be used on the bike while testing and setting up your bike, zip tie it on, do some runs and see how much preload you need or if your spring rate is right. For setting sag, simply measure where the “O ring” has reached on the scale and compare to a sag chart. This saves time and is much easier to get an accurate reading. Perfect for bike shops and suspension tuners. € 24,90

Angle Spacers

Hanna Retz Photography

In 2019 we launched our 0.5 ° Angle Spacer for tapered forks. This simple spacer sits in place of your crown race at the bottom of your steerer, raising the height by 10mm, equating to a half-degree slacker head angle. Instead of upgrading the fork or changing internals, this allows you to modify your geometry very quickly and easily.

For 2020/21, we expanded this range to include an Angle Spacer for straight 1 1/8" steerer tube single crown forks and a wider, sealed DH version to sit flush on wide DH headtubes, allowing riders with these setups to also benefit from this geometry tweak.

Hanna Retz Photography
Hanna Retz Photography

DH Angle Spacer € 19.90 | 1 1/8” Angle Spacer € 12.90 | Tapered steerer Angle Spacer € 12.90

Singlespeed Kit for XD Driver Hub Bodies


Hanna Retz Photography

Hanna Retz Photography
Hanna Retz Photography

This CNC machined kit attaches to SRAM XD freehub bodies allowing riders who have XD driver setups to go singlespeed. Couple this with a chain tensioner and you've got a solid, hassle free setup for Bikepark laps all summer long.

€ 89.90

Chain Tensioner and Singlespeed Kit


Hanna Retz Photography

The chain tensioner + singlespeed kit combo has proven popular with our freeriders and bike park fans across Europe and the USA. The singlespeed kit allows all you to convert your normal HG style hub to a singlespeed setup with an oversized 7mm wide flange (standard is 2.8mm) for less freehub wear, coupled with a chain tensioner to keep everything running tight and smooth with a full suspension bike. Compatibility: with 9/10/11spd chains and 13 - 17T sprockets.

SS Kit €25.90

Hanna Retz Photography

Chain Tensioner RRP €69.90

Steerer Clamp

Hanna Retz Photography
Hanna Retz Photography

The steerer clamp is a headset spacer with an additional clamping function, designed to go underneath your stem for double security. Not only does this ensure that your headset holds well, it's ideal for working/travelling with your bike. If you have the bike in the work stand, you can tighten the steerer clamp and I'll hold everything in place when you loosen your stem and headset. If you're removing/turning your bars for travelling, this will keep everything in place until you arrive at your destination.

RRP € 9.90

Black One D-2 Stem


Hanna Retz Photography

Hanna Retz Photgraphy
Hanna Retz Photography

Simplicity and rider options were the drivers for the creation of the Black One D-2 stem. D-2 standing for 2 Diameters, this stem allows riders to use 31.8mm and 35mm bars with the same stem. A simple, carefully designed shim fits inside the stem for use with 31.8mm bars and when removed, it fits 35mm. Ideal for riders who have a few sets of bars with different rises and want to continue using them all, or who may upgrade to a 35mm set in the future without having to buy another stem. Available in 35mm length, in standard or specially CNC machined Ti edition with polished or gloss black finish and Titanium bolts.

€ 59.90 / €84.90 for Ti edition


Flip Guide


Hanna Retz Photography
Hanna Retz Photography

Available for ISCG05 and Bosch Gen 4 / Shimano systems, the Flip Guide is our latest chainguide solution that allows the user to make quick adjustments and "flip" the guide out of the way by hand when removing the crank. By hand, you can flip the upper guide out of the way and into the "service" position for easy chain cleaning and crank removal if necessary. When done, flip it back down into the "riding" position and it will firmly lock into place, keeping the chain secure on the roughest of tracks!


For secondary adjustments, the Flip guide has a clever spring-loaded, micro-adjustment system that allows fine-tuning of the top guide via the allen bolt to get it sitting within the chain line perfectly - simply thread in to bring closer or thread out to move it further away.

€29.90

Hanna Retz Photography

Photos: Hanna Retz

The Bike Hacks range is now available in Reverse dealers and online stores.

For more information and to see the rest of our product range, please check out our website - https://www.reverse-components.com/en

Reverse Components, Black Forest, Germany.
#Unitedinshred


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Reverse Components


Must Read This Week
Ultimate Nerd Quiz: Can You Guess these 2020 Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
206595 views
Voting Now Closed: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos
86809 views
A Mountain Biker's Guide to Making Road Riding More Fun
62946 views
Move to Bentonville and Get $600 Towards a Mountain Bike Plus $10,000 Cash
62355 views
Review: 2021 Kona Process X DL
57308 views
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz Bullit - It's Electric
55635 views
Video: Loic Bruni has Another World Cup Podium... in XC Eliminator
52823 views
Round Up: 20 Different EWS Tire Combinations
51452 views

17 Comments

  • 8 0
 Great thing about the shock sag indicator is everyone will think you're a pro cos it looks like suspension testing hardware from a distance.
  • 3 2
 True Wink It is an affordable suspension testing/tuning device to get your coil shock spring rate set up well, without the expense of data logging etc, which is probably unnecessary for most people.
  • 2 0
 Love the steerer clamp/spacer. Mine keeps loosening. Also, a flip up chain guide is a great idea. Sometimes my chain jumps into the wrong narrow/wide in a crash or whatever, and it's a pig to get back on without an Allen key. Maybe I just need to adjust better...
  • 4 0
 These are really cool solutions and exactly the kind of content I like to see - even if it's not immediately applicable to me. Thanks PB!
  • 4 2
 I stopped looking at sag s long time ago... I just go by what feels right. If that’s 10% or 30% I don’t know and honestly I don’t care Wink
  • 7 0
 Username checks out!
  • 3 0
 Why is it so godamn hard for manufacturers to mark the shaft or stanchion with few little lin3s??
  • 3 0
 I might be wrong but I think Rockshox patented it
  • 2 0
 @crashtor: they did
  • 2 0
 They all look really well thought out and reasonably priced. Kudos! @ReverseComponents
  • 2 0
 They gonna put Seth out of business
  • 2 0
 ouuh yes. XD driver singlespeed !!
  • 1 2
 apart from the pointless 'sag o meter' the rest looks good the chain tensioner would be good to have incase you bust your rear mech at least you could set a gear and keep riding?
  • 4 0
 Hey Mark, We found that a lot of riders using coil shocks are often on too heavy a spring without knowing - using the Travel and Sag indicator whilst riding for some setup runs gives them an accurate reading for how much travel they are really using, aswell as an accurate sag reading. And yes, the chain tensioner is ideal for bikepark setups when you want to keep it simple.
  • 1 0
 If they're this fast replying to a critique of their product in the comments section it's fair to expect outstanding customer service response times.
  • 2 0
 Cool stuff.
  • 1 0
 @ReverseComponents what are those cranks?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009638
Mobile Version of Website