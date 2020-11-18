Reverse Components Launches 2021 Bike Hacks Including Shock Sag Indicator & Angle Spacers

Press Release: Reverse Components
Sometimes you don’t need a new bike, you just need to improve the one you’ve got. Working around standards and improving bike geometry has always been a passion of ours and our Bike Hacks line adds to the range of ways you can make small but effective changes to your ride.
From new Angle Spacers to stems that fit both bar diameters and travel indicators for coil shocks - for 2021, we decided to create a range of new products designed to increase rider options, performance and simplicity.Travel and Sag Indicator
The Travel and Sag indicator is a simple tool to measure the amount of travel you are using on your coil shock and to get the ideal sag measurement. An external shaft is held in place at the top and bottom of your shock, with an "o" ring to show how much travel you are using. The Travel and Sag Indicator can be used on the bike while testing and setting up your bike, zip tie it on, do some runs and see how much preload you need or if your spring rate is right. For setting sag, simply measure where the “O ring” has reached on the scale and compare to a sag chart. This saves time and is much easier to get an accurate reading. Perfect for bike shops and suspension tuners. € 24,90 Angle Spacers
In 2019 we launched our 0.5 ° Angle Spacer for tapered forks. This simple spacer sits in place of your crown race at the bottom of your steerer, raising the height by 10mm, equating to a half-degree slacker head angle. Instead of upgrading the fork or changing internals, this allows you to modify your geometry very quickly and easily.
For 2020/21, we expanded this range to include an Angle Spacer for straight 1 1/8" steerer tube single crown forks and a wider, sealed DH version to sit flush on wide DH headtubes, allowing riders with these setups to also benefit from this geometry tweak.
DH Angle Spacer € 19.90 | 1 1/8” Angle Spacer € 12.90 | Tapered steerer Angle Spacer € 12.90 Singlespeed Kit for XD Driver Hub Bodies
This CNC machined kit attaches to SRAM XD freehub bodies allowing riders who have XD driver setups to go singlespeed. Couple this with a chain tensioner and you've got a solid, hassle free setup for Bikepark laps all summer long.
€ 89.90 Chain Tensioner and Singlespeed Kit
The chain tensioner + singlespeed kit combo has proven popular with our freeriders and bike park fans across Europe and the USA. The singlespeed kit allows all you to convert your normal HG style hub to a singlespeed setup with an oversized 7mm wide flange (standard is 2.8mm) for less freehub wear, coupled with a chain tensioner to keep everything running tight and smooth with a full suspension bike. Compatibility: with 9/10/11spd chains and 13 - 17T sprockets.
SS Kit €25.90
Chain Tensioner RRP €69.90Steerer Clamp
The steerer clamp is a headset spacer with an additional clamping function, designed to go underneath your stem for double security. Not only does this ensure that your headset holds well, it's ideal for working/travelling with your bike. If you have the bike in the work stand, you can tighten the steerer clamp and I'll hold everything in place when you loosen your stem and headset. If you're removing/turning your bars for travelling, this will keep everything in place until you arrive at your destination.
RRP € 9.90 Black One D-2 Stem
Simplicity and rider options were the drivers for the creation of the Black One D-2 stem. D-2 standing for 2 Diameters, this stem allows riders to use 31.8mm and 35mm bars with the same stem. A simple, carefully designed shim fits inside the stem for use with 31.8mm bars and when removed, it fits 35mm. Ideal for riders who have a few sets of bars with different rises and want to continue using them all, or who may upgrade to a 35mm set in the future without having to buy another stem. Available in 35mm length, in standard or specially CNC machined Ti edition with polished or gloss black finish and Titanium bolts.
€ 59.90 / €84.90 for Ti editionFlip Guide
Available for ISCG05 and Bosch Gen 4 / Shimano systems, the Flip Guide is our latest chainguide solution that allows the user to make quick adjustments and "flip" the guide out of the way by hand when removing the crank. By hand, you can flip the upper guide out of the way and into the "service" position for easy chain cleaning and crank removal if necessary. When done, flip it back down into the "riding" position and it will firmly lock into place, keeping the chain secure on the roughest of tracks!
For secondary adjustments, the Flip guide has a clever spring-loaded, micro-adjustment system that allows fine-tuning of the top guide via the allen bolt to get it sitting within the chain line perfectly - simply thread in to bring closer or thread out to move it further away.
€29.90
Photos: Hanna Retz
The Bike Hacks range is now available in Reverse dealers and online stores.
For more information and to see the rest of our product range, please check out our website - https://www.reverse-components.com/en
Reverse Components, Black Forest, Germany.
