Video: Josh Lowe Slashes & Sends to Celebrate the Reverse Components UK Launch

Words: Reverse Components
To celebrate our launch in the UK, we asked team rider Josh Lowe
where he'd like to film. The answer was simple, his local. Endless tight, hand-cut berms and cheese-wedge senders make up for the lack of elevation, Josh has ridden here since a kid and it doesn't half show......
Josh used to ride for Reverse Components back in his 2016/17 race seasons on the World Cup DH Circuit, and made some noise in 2021 at the Red Bull Hardline where he bagged "Rider of the Week."
We're stoked to have him back on the team, representing us in the UK and we can't wait to see what he does in 2022.Reverse Components
is now available in the UK via FLi Distribution, to order check out the website here
, or ask your local dealer!
Video : Tom Caldwell
