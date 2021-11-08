Reverse Components Releases the Travel & Sag Indicator 2.0

Press Release: Reverse Components



With this information you can more accurately determine if you have the correct setup, whether you need to adjust your damping, or should move to a heavier or lighter spring.



The V 2.0 indicator now fits closer to the spring, allowing use on more frame designs with narrow shock tunnels.



The V.1 version is priced at €26.90 and the V 2.0 is priced at €33.90.



For more information about the Travel and Sag Indicator and to view the rest of our product range,



Super plush, ground-hugging and delivering unparalleled traction are some of the characteristics of a well-tuned coil shock. But many riders are never using anywhere near the full potential of their damper due to the difficulties in setting up a coil shock vs air. The Travel and Sag Indicator is a suspension tuning tool to allow you to monitor your travel use while riding and for setting your sag accurately on your coil shock, using an external shaft with an ‘O' ring to indicate the millimetres of shock stroke used while riding.After the success of our V.1 model, with its piggy back mounted design - we received a lot of requests for an indicator that worked with non-standard/non-piggy-back shocks. The Travel & Sag Indicator 2.0 Universal Mount is now available, with a new fitment design.The Indicator attaches at the top and bottom of the coil spring - allowing compatibility with all coil shocks, including Inline and non-standard piggy back shocks such as Cane Creek, Ohlins, Push Industries, DVO and more.