Reverse Components Releases the Travel & Sag Indicator 2.0

Nov 8, 2021
Super plush, ground-hugging and delivering unparalleled traction are some of the characteristics of a well-tuned coil shock. But many riders are never using anywhere near the full potential of their damper due to the difficulties in setting up a coil shock vs air. The Travel and Sag Indicator is a suspension tuning tool to allow you to monitor your travel use while riding and for setting your sag accurately on your coil shock, using an external shaft with an ‘O' ring to indicate the millimetres of shock stroke used while riding.

After the success of our V.1 model, with its piggy back mounted design - we received a lot of requests for an indicator that worked with non-standard/non-piggy-back shocks. The Travel & Sag Indicator 2.0 Universal Mount is now available, with a new fitment design.


The Indicator attaches at the top and bottom of the coil spring - allowing compatibility with all coil shocks, including Inline and non-standard piggy back shocks such as Cane Creek, Ohlins, Push Industries, DVO and more.


With our handy online calculators you can quickly work out the amount of sag you are using and calculate your desired sag percentage.

With this information you can more accurately determine if you have the correct setup, whether you need to adjust your damping, or should move to a heavier or lighter spring.

The V 2.0 indicator now fits closer to the spring, allowing use on more frame designs with narrow shock tunnels.

The Travel & Sag Indicator 2.0 is now available in EU online stores and will be available in the USA in-store and online from late November '21.

The V.1 version is priced at €26.90 and the V 2.0 is priced at €33.90.

For more information about the Travel and Sag Indicator and to view the rest of our product range, visit our website.



10 Comments

  • 3 0
 Honestly just throw some dust on to your coil shock stanchion, take it for a ride and see how clean/how much dust is still on ur stanchion and ur good.
  • 1 0
 If you spray them with a bit of contact adhesive first you'll find the dust sticks a bit better.
  • 4 0
 Buy Rockshox, get it for free.
  • 3 1
 I could see that being useful for measuring nut sack sag. They say you don"t want more than 20% sag in your late 40's.
  • 2 2
 First they try to kill off the Presta valve with a pointless, more expensive valve, and now they have the humble coil shock bump stop in their sights. Just stop it.
  • 4 0
 Reverse ≠ Reserve
  • 4 0
 @AlexRob: I know that. I meant THEM.
  • 1 0
 O guess most of the coil shock riders will stay with the dust indicator already included on all them
  • 1 0
 Been using the old piggyback one, happy with it. Nothing i keep on my shock but when dialing my setup it is sweet.
  • 1 0
 Tiewrap

